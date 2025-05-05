Yes, it’s Met Monday but the girls are still working. On May 4, Gabrielle Union was spotted in New York City filming a commercial for Vogue x BMW. Dressed in a monochromatic navy suit and burgundy heels, the actress looked ready to command a boardroom of Fortune 500 execs. But the source of that bad bitch energy? Her stunning blunt bob.

Union's no stranger to a bob. She sported a shorter version back in January at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show. This take, however, feels distinctly different: it falls just below her chin, is styled pin-straight, and features a deep side part that creates the illusion of face-framing bangs. No additional clips or accessories were needed, letting the sleek cut and minimal, yet elegant outfit truly take center stage.

Gabrielle Union on May 4 in New York City shooting for Vogue x BMW. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re firmly in the era of the cunty little bob, thanks to White Lotus actress Leslie Bibb, and various celebrities who have followed in her footsteps. Allison Janney recently wore a flipped version of the cut, and even Michelle Williams, long-time pixie loyalist, has grown her hair out to take the trend for a spin.

Bob haircuts are wonderful, particularly in the spring and summer, as they always look next-level chic, and they also mean that there is less hair on your head to style regularly, which results in less time blowdrying each morning. That being said, as someone on their own bob journey, I’ve figured out a few products that make styling my hair a breeze, so keep reading for the products you need to add to your at-home bob care routine.

SheGlam Straightener Brush for Thick Hair $39.99 at Amazon For a bob as sleek as Union's, heat-styling will likely be required. If you have thicker hair, a straightening brush like this one combines heat and tension to give that sleek blowout look (it's like a hair straightener and a rat-tail comb had a baby). No more chasing your straighter with a fine-tooth comb.

Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray $32 at Blue Mercuty $15 at Amazon $15 at Revolve A sleek bob has little to no frizz. Ensure that your hair bounces and shines without the static by using a frizz spray like this one from Moroccanoil.