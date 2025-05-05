Gabrielle Union’s Blunt Bob Hairstyle Has Reached C*nty Status

Yes, it’s Met Monday but the girls are still working. On May 4, Gabrielle Union was spotted in New York City filming a commercial for Vogue x BMW. Dressed in a monochromatic navy suit and burgundy heels, the actress looked ready to command a boardroom of Fortune 500 execs. But the source of that bad bitch energy? Her stunning blunt bob.

Union's no stranger to a bob. She sported a shorter version back in January at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show. This take, however, feels distinctly different: it falls just below her chin, is styled pin-straight, and features a deep side part that creates the illusion of face-framing bangs. No additional clips or accessories were needed, letting the sleek cut and minimal, yet elegant outfit truly take center stage.

Gabrielle Union wears a navy suit, red heels, and a short haircut that ends just under her chin.

Gabrielle Union on May 4 in New York City shooting for Vogue x BMW.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re firmly in the era of the cunty little bob, thanks to White Lotus actress Leslie Bibb, and various celebrities who have followed in her footsteps. Allison Janney recently wore a flipped version of the cut, and even Michelle Williams, long-time pixie loyalist, has grown her hair out to take the trend for a spin.

Bob haircuts are wonderful, particularly in the spring and summer, as they always look next-level chic, and they also mean that there is less hair on your head to style regularly, which results in less time blowdrying each morning. That being said, as someone on their own bob journey, I’ve figured out a few products that make styling my hair a breeze, so keep reading for the products you need to add to your at-home bob care routine.

Sheglam Straightener Brush for Thick Hair, 3d Ionic Hair Straightening Brush With 24k Gold Heated Comb, Anti-Scald Design, 60s Fast Heat-Up, Auto-Off, Frizz Control, Sleek & Smooth Styling
SheGlam
Straightener Brush for Thick Hair

For a bob as sleek as Union's, heat-styling will likely be required. If you have thicker hair, a straightening brush like this one combines heat and tension to give that sleek blowout look (it's like a hair straightener and a rat-tail comb had a baby). No more chasing your straighter with a fine-tooth comb.

Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray

As always, heat-protectants are a non-negotiable when styling your hair, and this one from Oribe is one of my holy grails.

Frizz Shield Spray
Moroccanoil
Frizz Shield Spray

A sleek bob has little to no frizz. Ensure that your hair bounces and shines without the static by using a frizz spray like this one from Moroccanoil.

