Actor Tia Mowry Shares Her Skincare Routine

Tia Mowry has graced our screens for years in iconic television and movie roles. You may recognize the actress from her starring role as Tia Landry in the sitcom Sister, Sister, or maybe from her spooky role in Twitches, or even as Melanie Barnett aka Med School from hit television series The Game. In the latest installment of Masked and Answered, the actor and mother of two gives us the rundown on all things wellness and the key to flawless, glowing skin.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mowry's mask of choice for this chill session is Clinique's City Block Purifying Charcoal Clay Mask ($29). The beauty of this detoxifying mask is its dual capabilities. "Not only is it a clay mask but it is also a scrub," says Mowry in the video. As for the actor's most "out of the box" skincare tip, she likes to roll an ice cube all over her face to tighten her pores.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The actor feels most beautiful when she's taking care of herself from the inside out and when she's focused on her mental health. "I like to meditate on this hashtag: Skincare isn't selfish," says Mowry. To kick her wellness and skincare practices up an extra notch, Mowry takes a daily dose of Anser's Beauty Formula ($30), a supplement from her very own vitamin line. "There's such incredible ingredients in there from papaya that helps with scarring and inflammation, red orange complex which helps with anti-aging, and coconut water powder which helps with hydration," explains Mowry. After just one glimpse of her healthy glowing complexion, I'll take a lifetime supply, please. Watch Mowry's full video above for even more details on her skincare routine. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

Shop Tia Mowry's Skincare Picks City Block Purifying Charcoal Clay Mask + Scrub Clinique sephora.com $28.50 SHOP IT High Potency Biotin 1000mcg & Coconut Water Powder for Hydration Anser amazon.com $29.99 SHOP IT

Chelsea Hall Chelsea Hall is the Assistant Fashion and Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity style, fashion trends, skincare, makeup and anything else tied into the world of fashion and beauty

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io