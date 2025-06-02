My Summer Skincare Routine Is Basically Just Endless Ways to Incorporate SPF Without Causing Breakouts
Guess who’s not getting skin damage or clogged pores this summer?
When it comes to my beauty routine, if there’s one thing that I can claim, it’s consistency. Though the products that I use may vary depending on the season, the steps are primarily the same: cleanse, tone, apply a serum/treatment, add moisturizer, and apply SPF. It’s a pretty bare-bones routine, as I’ve found that my acne-prone skin is at its best when I’m not overloading it with product.
That being said, now that Memorial Day has come and gone, in my eyes, it’s summer. As a result, my skincare regimen needed a complete overhaul to include products that are light, airy, and feel like nothing on the skin. It’s a philosophy that’s trickled down all the way down to my makeup and fragrance routines, both of which have also seen some major changes over the past few weeks.
Don’t get me wrong, is this skincare routine likely more extensive than the average person’s? Yes. However, for someone who basically lives in a mini Sephora, I’ve really curated my routine to only feature the best launches that work for my oily, blemish-prone skin—all the while getting me out of the door in record time. Shop my editor-approved routine ahead and get some insider tips on perfecting your own summer skincare regimen.
Rise, Shine, and Clean Your Face
I won’t lie to you, sometimes I get lazy with washing my face but in the summer, it’s a nonnegotiable. Not only do I have to contend with more sweat and sebum, but I reapply sunscreen like it’s nobody’s business, and not getting it off properly can cause clogged pores, which is a huge no for me.
One thing that hasn’t changed is my love for the Therabody De-Puffing Wand, but I may love it even more in the warmer months. This is because it’s a less messy version of the ice roller that I typically keep in the freezer, but I get the same results—calm, less inflamed skin—and it just feels really good on my skin in my million-degree apartment.
For cleanser, I’ve been using this one from La Roche-Posay and my skin has been loving it. Ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides keep my face feeling clean but not stripped, which helps to keep my skin barrier intact no matter how many times I wash throughout the day. (That number can climb up to four if it gets particularly hot outside.)
In the summer (and when I’m really rushing), I usually skip moisturizer and just opt for sunscreen. This one from Sarah Creal comes in two shades, and both leave behind the most gorgeous, illuminating glow on my skin. I simply haven’t been able to put this bottle down—it’s that good.
Quick, Lightweight Makeup
For the summer, my makeup routine still needs to be quick and efficient, but I’m much more partial to using products that contain SPF, in order to give my skin a bit of extra protection.
This has become my go-to complexion product because it has a surprising amount of coverage for a serum formula. Not only that, but it boasts an SPF of 50 and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. Yes, I will be throwing it into my summer beach bag and highly suggest that you do too.
For a quick bit of hydration and coverage under my eyes, this concealer from Natasha Denona is my summer-time favorite. I dab a bit under each eye and blend it out with my finger, and the coverage never ceases to amaze me.
While the beauty community is still mourning the loss of the original Givenchy loose powder formula, the brand came out with a pressed version that reminds me of the good ‘ol days. I use shade four to set my concealer in place, and five to give a light dusting to the other areas of my face.
Hourglass has released four-pan palettes inclusive of finishing powders, blushes, and bronzers (you can also create a custom one), and I haven’t been able to put mine down. I use the Dusk colorway, which is comprised of four blush shades, most frequently. I simply swirl my brush in all the shades, and the pinky-peach color that I’m left with makes my brain short-circuit a little every single time. It’s nothing short of beautiful.
With the news of lip oils causing some people’s lips to darken, I’ve been more vigilant with my lip SPF than ever before. This moisture lip balm from Iris&Romeo not only looks so incredibly chic and leaves behind a gorgeous wash of color, but it also boasts SPF 30. The color Carob is my favorite.
Treat Your Body Right
The majority of my body care has stayed the same, but there is one product in particular that has made me go feral recently. It’s so lightweight that even the most sensitive of people will enjoy it.
This body oil from Formulary 55 is my summer-time secret weapon. It’s light, fresh, and not at all overpowering or sticky on the skin. Plus, the oil itself sinks in so quickly, I sometimes wonder if I put anything on at all, only to be reminded that I did when I get the most stunning whiff of sage on my body.
Fragrance Is the Cherry On Top
The last step of my routine is always some sort of fragrance, and not only have my go-to fragrances changed, but my signature scent profile has as well. Deep woods and gourmands have given way to perfumes that are light, airy, and a little bit fruit, which is exactly what I want to smell like all summer long.
Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt smells almost identical to the Formulary 55, so I’ve been pairing the two to make the perfume last longer. The combination is clean and approachable, and it’s one I’ve found wears really well in the workplace.
Because I am who I am, of course, I’ve been layering my perfumes. The last piece of my concoction is the new Boy Smells Rosy Cheeks perfume, which is a fruity floral masterpiece. Rose, pomegranate, and sandalwood combine to create a scent that reminds me a little of Pure Seduction from Victoria’s Secret (if you know, you know), but a much more sophisticated, grown-up version.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
