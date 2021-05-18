Tracee Ellis Ross—actress, beauty entrepreneur, and fashion icon is the queen of all things self-care and she's here to give us a comprehensive breakdown of how she achieves a flawless complexion and luscious curls. In the latest episode of Masked and Answered, our Summer cover star gives us the rundown on her morning and nighttime skincare routines, and shares what she does every day to take care of her glowing skin.

Ross kicks off her masking session with an ultra-hydrating and curl-elongating hair mask. Her mask of choice is the rich, jelly-like Treatment Mask by Pattern Beauty.

The actress starts her morning routine by cleansing her skin with Retrouvé's Luminous Cleanser Elixir before following up with a customized serum treatment from her facialist Terri Lawton, plus Biologique Recherche's Le Grande Serum. She finishes up with Biologique Recherche's Le Grande Crème, a couple of drops of the brand's T.E.W.L. Oil, and just a few taps of Yon-Ka's Phyto-Contour Eye Firming Creme for hydrated and lifted under-eyes.

When it comes to self-care, Ross holds haircare and skincare in the highest regard as a way of honoring herself. "I feel the most beautiful with clean and hydrated skin, clean hair, and no makeup," Ross explains.



If you're curious about TER's holy grail beauty essential, you might be surprised to learn that it's simply H2O. Ross does her best to drink six to eight liters of water a day to nourish her body from the inside out.

As for the beauty entrepreneur's nighttime routine, if she happens to wear a light layer of makeup for on-screen work she removes it using Bioderma's Sensibo H20 and Shiseido's cotton pads. Ross follows up with CosMedix's Clean Benefit to completely wipe off the day.

