Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her Skincare Routine, Biggest Beauty Regret, and More

The Pattern CEO breaks down her self-care regimen in the latest episode of Masked and Answered.

By Chelsea Hall

Tracee Ellis Ross—actress, beauty entrepreneur, and fashion icon is the queen of all things self-care and she's here to give us a comprehensive breakdown of how she achieves a flawless complexion and luscious curls. In the latest episode of Masked and Answered, our Summer cover star gives us the rundown on her morning and nighttime skincare routines, and shares what she does every day to take care of her glowing skin.

Ross kicks off her masking session with an ultra-hydrating and curl-elongating hair mask. Her mask of choice is the rich, jelly-like Treatment Mask by Pattern Beauty.

The actress starts her morning routine by cleansing her skin with Retrouvé's Luminous Cleanser Elixir before following up with a customized serum treatment from her facialist Terri Lawton, plus Biologique Recherche's Le Grande Serum. She finishes up with Biologique Recherche's Le Grande Crème, a couple of drops of the brand's T.E.W.L. Oil, and just a few taps of Yon-Ka's Phyto-Contour Eye Firming Creme for hydrated and lifted under-eyes.

When it comes to self-care, Ross holds haircare and skincare in the highest regard as a way of honoring herself. "I feel the most beautiful with clean and hydrated skin, clean hair, and no makeup," Ross explains.

If you're curious about TER's holy grail beauty essential, you might be surprised to learn that it's simply H2O. Ross does her best to drink six to eight liters of water a day to nourish her body from the inside out.

As for the beauty entrepreneur's nighttime routine, if she happens to wear a light layer of makeup for on-screen work she removes it using Bioderma's Sensibo H20 and Shiseido's cotton pads. Ross follows up with CosMedix's Clean Benefit to completely wipe off the day.

Watch the star's video above, and don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross' Beauty Favorites

Luminous Cleansing Elixir
Luminous Cleansing Elixir
Retrouvé
$75.00
SHOP IT
Le Grand Serum
Le Grand Serum
Biologique Recherche
$170.00
SHOP IT
Serum T.E.W.L.
Serum T.E.W.L.
Biologique Recherche
$76.00
SHOP IT
La Grande Crème
La Grande Crème
Biologique Recherche
$680.00
SHOP IT
Phyto-Contour Eye Firming Creme
Phyto-Contour Eye Firming Creme
Yon-Ka
$58.00
SHOP IT
Treatment Mask
Treatment Mask
PATTERN
$25.00
SHOP IT
Sensibio H2O
Sensibio H2O
Bioderma
$14.90
SHOP IT
Benefit Clean
Benefit Clean
CosMedix
$39.00
SHOP IT
Facial Cotton
Facial Cotton
Shiseido
$12.00
SHOP IT
X-Treme Cream Propolis Sunscreen SPF 45
X-Treme Cream Propolis Sunscreen SPF 45
Epicuren Discovery
$43.00
SHOP IT
