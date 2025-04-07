When Tracee Ellis Ross so much as breathes, I immediately perk up. On April 7, the actress was spotted in New York City as she promoted the new season of Black Mirror. While her segment is called “Common People,” Ross looked anything but for her press appointment. Her statement orange dress and Bottega Veneta pumps came second to her sleek long ponytail that complemented her very spring-appropriate makeup look.

Ross’s hair was pulled into a high updo at the crown of her head. Given her naturally curly texture, a generous amount of gel was likely used to slick back the front for that sleek, glossy finish. The statement-making extra-long ponytail swished just above her hips with every step into the venue.

Tracee Ellis Riss wearing her glossy ponytail in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A milky white manicure, warm-toned makeup, a monochromatic orange outfit, and brown heels completed Ross’s look, and I have to say—the actress has done it again with her statement-making look. Ross has long been well-known for her whimsical sense of style, but it wasn’t until she launched Pattern Beauty that people finally started to see her for the beauty icon that she is. That being said, she has a long history of playing around with everything from her hair to her makeup, having been seen in cornrows, braids, afros, on the red carpet and in casual settings alike.

I’ve been having a ton of fun experimenting with celebrity-inspired hairstyles (I still can’t get the hair accessory that Millie Bobby Brown was recently spotted wearing out of my head), so you can bet that I’ll be taking Ross’s new ‘do for a spin as well. Below, I’ve shared my plan of action to achieve the star’s gorgeous hairstyle, so keep reading for all the tips to recreate this style at home.

Wetline Wetline Xtreme Pro-Expert Styling Gel $7.39 at Amazon Unless this gel from Wetline is being used, my curly hair can't achieve a slicked-back style. It offers extreme hold so that your ponytail will stay put, and the tub is massive (for under $10!) so expect it to last you a while.

Darling Kinky Straight Ponytail Hair Extension $14.97 at Amazon The most important part of using extensions is getting a great texture match. This ponytail from Darling hair mimics my blowout closely, so I'll keep it on hand for this recreation.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Diffuse for Curly and Coily Hair $599.99 at Bluemercury There's a reason I can't stop raving about this hair tool. I use it as a blow dryer just as much, if not more, than I do as a styler. Simply using the brush attachment on my own hair, the fresh, just-blown-out look that Ross is sporting is easy for me to recreate.