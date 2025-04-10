The Tracee Ellis Ross ponytail saga continues, and I’m just as glued to screen to see these recent looks as I was at the start of her recent press run. On April 9, the actress was seen out and about in New York City as she continued to promote the latest season of Netflix’s Black Mirror. Just a few days ago, Ross was sporting an extra-long ponytail as she made her way through the Big Apple. Still, her most recent hairstyle is decidedly shorter and, frankly, my phone is on its way out of storage, but you can bet money that I screenshotted her latest look.

As is the case with her first updo, Ross’s hair was pulled to the crown of her head and slicked back to keep her curls in place. Whereas her previous style found the ends of her hair swaying lightly above her hips, this version stopped right at the nape of her neck, courtesy of a very blunt cut. Save for a classic elastic to keep the look in place, no other accessories were added, allowing the chic style to be the star of the show.

Tracee Ellis Ross in New York City on April 9, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her long-time hairstylist Chuck Amos, whose clientele includes Hollywood A-listers like Nia Long, Vanessa Williams, and more, created the blunt ponytail for Ross's last day in the city. She paired the updo with a white skirt, Sienna overcoat, a Bottega Arco tote, and the same v-cut pumps she first wore at the start of her trip.

Ponytails are a classic hairstyle that offers a variety of styling options (see: the cuff trend, braided ponies, and more), but there’s something about a chic, minimalist version of the look that does it for me every time. I’m not the most handy person when it comes to hair, but with the right YouTube tutorial, some extensions, and hair shears, I figure this look can’t be that hard to recreate. Keep reading to see the products I will be adding to my cart to recreate this look for the summer.

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray $46 at Nordstrom $37.99 at Walmart $46 at Moda Operandi While my hair needs to be bone straight to get Ross's look, hair health comes first so I will be using this cult-favorite heat protectant before any styling tools.

GHD Max Styler 2" Wide Plate Flat Iron $269 at Blue Mercury Ross's ponytail was razor-sharp, so I'll need to straighten the extensions once they're attached. This iron from GHD has two-inch plates, meaning it'll cover more ground per pass and have my ponytail straightened in less time than when I use a traditional one-inch tool.

Vligcor Kinky Straight Human Hair Bundles $36.99 at Amazon These yaki hair extensions from Amazon seem like they'd match my texture really well, so I think I can finesse attaching it to my natural hair by doing a braided pony and then using bobby pins and hair ties to secure it. A good pair of hair shears will give me the blunt bob I'm looking for.