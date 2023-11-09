This Pain-Free Treatment Completely Transformed My Thinning Hair

Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

The Promise

Nearly 50 percent of women experience hair loss at some point in their life. Hair loss isn’t necessarily a sexy topic, but with half the female population dealing with thinning, shedding, or alopecia of sorts, it’s due time technology and innovation caught up with demand. Get this: There was a 400 percent increase in patient demand for hair loss prevention and restoration products after 2019. So while treatments like Rogaine have been around for years, and PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) injections have entered the scene more recently, the industry has been innovating as a response. The newest treatment option: Alma TED.

“AlmaTED is a cutting-edge technology for hair restoration and stimulation. TED (short for Trans Epidermal Energy), uses energy waves to stimulate the scalp, creating microchannels,” explains Dr. Howard Sobel, Clinical Attending of Dermatologic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “Then we apply the Alma growth factor serum with peptides and antioxidants.” The particular serum used in tandem with this treatment utilizes 30 different types of growth factors, all of which “stimulate and signal collagen production to stabalize the hair growth cycle for improved rate of growth.”

It claims to be painless and relatively quick, with results visible after just one treatment. By two weeks, patients should notice less shedding, following the second treatment, which takes place four weeks after the first, thicker strands will start to be visible, and after the third treatment, sparse areas will appear more filled in. Three treatments are suggested at a minimum, with regular upkeep strongly encouraged to maintain results. The price ranges slightly pending location, but you’re looking at roughly $3,500 to $4,000 for three treatments.

“Those with androgenetic alopecia (genetic hair loss,) mild to moderate hair loss, and those seeking non-surgical alternatives to stimulate hair growth are all good candidates,” adds Dr. Sobel. Still, “it’s important to consult a healthcare professional or hair restoration specialist to determine whether Alma TED or other hair stimulating treatments are right for you.” So, after getting my own consultation with Dr. Sobel’s team, I took the new tech for a test run.

Why I’m Obsessed

I’ll spare you my lengthy hair history and cut right to the spark notes. Around a year and a half ago, nearly half my hair disappeared, I was diagnosed with androgenetic alopecia, and I began my journey toward regrowth. I started taking Spironolactone, a hormone-blocking pill used off-label to support hair thickening, I used a plethora of hair growth products, and I underwent three PRP treatments. Now, a year out from my initial panic, I’m looking for ways to both sustain my new growth and improve my hair thickness. Cut to: Alma TED.

I’ve heard rumblings about the new technology for a while now—and jumped at the opportunity to try it for myself. Despite the fact that my hair has come a long way over the past few months, I’m always the first to say yes to any opportunity that promises healthier, fuller, thicker hair. So, I found myself in a treatment chair at Dr. Sobel’s Upper East Side office alongside an aesthetician who promised me this would feel eons more comfortable than my past PRP treatments and deliver similar results.

Rather than injecting my own blood into my scalp via a small needle (it’s not unbearable, but I wouldn’t call it a pleasurable experience), Alma TED uses a Theragun-looking device that leverages the power of ultrasound waves and air pressure to open up the hair follicle channels on my scalp. After one pass, the growth factor-packed serum enters the chat, sitting on top of my scalp. All in all, it was virtually painless, my scalp felt status quo (it was a little wet, but the serum dried up in 15 minutes), and I was sent on my merry way in 20 minutes flat. The only rule: Don’t wash my hair for 24 hours.

I didn’t notice any changes at the get-go. But once the two week mark rolled around, my hair shedding was noticeably down. Not only was there less rouge hair around my apartment, but I could visibly tell I was pulling out a lower number of strands out in the shower—which is the exact shift I first noticed with PRP. Sadly, hair can’t grow at the speed of light, so a true transformation is going to take some time, but I swear my roots are already feeling denser.

That said, I’ve already booked my second treatment. With substantially less discomfort than PRP and seemingly the same results (so far!), I don’t see a downside.