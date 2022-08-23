Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Brace yourself: August 2022 was a big month for beauty. The launches were plentiful—our “Best New Beauty Launches” list is *never* this long. And more importantly, all the new-to-market makeup, haircare, and skincare products were damn good. With every shower session, swatch, and self-care day came a new obsession—and wild results. Some Marie Claire editors found the solution to their perpetually dry skin, while others discovered a new cult-favorite bronzer perfect for an end-of-summer sun-kissed glow. As for me? I can’t stop singing the praises for Live Tinted’s new nude lipstick or playing with my shiny, new NuFace.

Alas, that’s just the tip of the beauty iceberg. Brands reformulated cult-favorites (lookin’ at you Glow Recipe) to be better than ever, released their biggest drop of the year (shoutout Lancôme), and even entered new categories (Tory Burch’s new perfume gets five stars!). To see what our team has been loving—and shop for yourself all the while—scroll ahead.

The Best New Lipgloss Live Tinted Huegloss $20 at Live Tinted (opens in new tab) “I have unbelievably high standards for my lip glosses (read: silky, not tacky, long-lasting, unmatched shine), so trust me when I tell you that this new drop is the real deal. Its formula, which features shea butter, coconut oil, and hyaluronic acid, leaves my lips hydrated for hours. My favorite part about the gloss, however, is the doe-foot applicator. It glides the product on super smooth—no pooling around the edges or clumps in sight.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Body Scrub (opens in new tab) Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Scrub $42 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I love a good body scrub, and Bom Dia Bright Body Scrub is one for the books. If you’re prone to bumpy patches and KP (keratosis pilaris), then this glycolic and salicylic acid mash up will retexturize and clear up any congestion on your skin over time. And, even if you already have super smooth skin (yup, I’m jealous) the maracujá seeds will pamper your body, and who can refuse a facial for your body?” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Shampoo and Conditioner Mela & Kera Balayage Shampoo and Conditioner $38 each at Mela and Kera (opens in new tab) “After a summer of extra sunscreen, sea salt spray, and of course, lots of sweat, I love turning to a new haircare system to cleanse my scalp and strands. Mela & Kera founder and award-winning hair stylist and colorist Jason Lee is the brains behind this new brand and its Balayage Exceptionnel line . The shampoo, conditioner, and styling products (packaged in a beautiful pink) are color-safe and keratin-safe, with a dreamy list of ingredients. The key ingredient across all Mela & Kera products is something called the "Rose of Jericho '' which is sourced from a desert in Mexico. Lee's magic ingredient creates a moisture retention complex that leaves hair velvety and soft to the touch. Altogether, the formulas are proven to reverse damage caused by color processing, and of course, those harsh, August UV rays.” — Tanya Klich, Senior Editor

The Best New Wave Mist The Natural Surf Spray, by 14th Night $58 at 14th Night (opens in new tab) “After months of formulating and testing, 14th Night launched their Natural Surf Spray, a clean hair product that creates the softest beachy waves and leaves your hair shiny with no dreaded crunch. The surf spray has a lovely pomegranate scent and adorable packaging. It'll leave you feeling like you're seaside long after summer's gone!” — Sara Holzman, Fashion Director

The Best New Hyaluronic Acid Serum (opens in new tab) Versed Moisture Maker Hydrating Hyaluronic Face Serum $20 at Target (opens in new tab) "I've been looking for a lightweight, hydrating, formula to incorporate into my skincare routine now that the weather is going to start getting colder. I have dry skin that flakes in the winter, so I like to start early with extra hydration. This has kept my skin feeling happy and redness-free. I'm chalking it up to the inclusion of snow mushroom extract, which my skin loves.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Perfume (opens in new tab) Tory Burch Sublime Rose Eau de Parfum $125 at Tory Burch (opens in new tab) “Like many of us, I'm beyond excited for launch of Tory Burch's fragrance line, which features five different scents. I'm obsessed with each of them, but I'm a particularly big fan of the Sublime Rose scent. I love florals, but it can be difficult to find a rose scent that won't make me smell like I belong in a retirement home. This one incorporates blackcurrant and patchouli (another of my favorites), which give it a slightly sharper edge than most rose fragrances. The result is a delightful formula that will help me channel my inner flower child no matter what the season is.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Makeup Remover Kat Burki's Nourishing Oil Makeup Remover $80 at Kat Burki (opens in new tab) “Don’t come for me, but I’ve always been a makeup wipe girl. I know it’s bad (read: tugging), but I never really, truly fell head-over-heels in love with an oil cleanser. But this one? It’s good. Really good. With vitamin C and a blend of cold-pressed oils, this balm effectively removes allll my makeup (mascara included) and leaves my skin feeling hydrated, smooth, and soft.” — S.H.

The Best New Sunscreen (opens in new tab) True Botanicals Skin Barrier Sun Shield Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30 $65 at True Botanicals (opens in new tab) “Typically sunscreens are launched at the start of the summer, which makes sense because we’re all traveling to sun drenched destinations. But True Botanicals wanted to reinforce the fact that sunscreen should be worn year round by launching a mineral-based sunscreen just before the start of fall. The new sunscreen is non-greasy, non-comedogenic and so sheer it seamlessly blends into my almond hued skin. Five minutes after application I didn't have a horrible white cast and my skin looked and felt dewy.” — D.C.

The Best New Exfoliant (opens in new tab) Grown Alchemist’s New Smoothing Body Exfoliant $33 at Grown Alchemist (opens in new tab) “If you want to turn your shower into a spa, don’t sleep on this body exfoliant. It smells all kinds of wonderful thanks to a blend of vanilla, jasmine, and peppermint. Aside from the delicious scent, the exfoliant is packed with hydrating ingredients that leave skin feeling soft and supple. Using this is a must before any beach day—your skin will be glowing.” — S.H.

The Best New Face Mask Mary Kay Special-Edition 2-Step Hydrating Sheet Mask (Pack of 8) $40 at Mary Kay (opens in new tab) “Confession: I love playing chemist and mixing good-for-you skincare ingredients for optimal results. But that all goes out the window when using sheet masks. In most cases, the paper masks are already pre saturated with an essence, so it’s ready to go every time I reach for it. Well that’s not the case with this 2-step hydrating sheet mask. It’s delivered in a single-serve airtight pouch that separates the gel essence from the dry sheet mask until it's ready for use. Simply break the seal and massage the gel essence into the sheet mask until fully saturated. I can’t play chemist with it, but knowing I have a fresh, activated formula each time means the world to me.” – D.C.

The Best New Overnight Lip Mask (opens in new tab) Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla $14 at Mario Badescu (opens in new tab) “The Marie Claire team has waxed poetic about the best lip balms and glosses. We know our stuff on the hydration front. When it comes to lip masks that don’t skimp on moisture, this Mario Badescu launch has quickly climbed to the top of our list. It’s an overnight mask that pretty much takes away any and all tightness in just a few hours time. Plus, the smell is so soothing; it puts you right to sleep.” — S.H.

The Best New Luxe Product (opens in new tab) Sisley Paris Exfoliating Enzyme Mask $135 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) “I end up loving anything Sisley does, and this mask is no different. Like all of the brand's products, this one smells divine, which truly sets it apart from many similar exfoliating masks (which usually smell like acid, in my experience). My face genuinely feels cleaner and tighter after application, but with none of the dryness one would expect. Plus, the process takes only a minute, which is extremely handy for someone like me, who is constantly trying to make their routine lower-maintenance.” — G.U.

The Best New Bronzer (opens in new tab) Merit Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer $30 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “Don’t be fooled by the fancy packaging, this concealer is the real deal. It’s laced with microfine pigment powders that deposit a hint of warm, natural looking color without the orangeness. It also floods your skin with vitamin E so you’re essentially killing two birds with one stone. And maybe, three if you account for the packaging that instantly upgrades your vanity.” — D.C.

The Best New Deodorant (opens in new tab) Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant Deodorant $10 at Target (opens in new tab) “Put me in the summer heat and I’m sweating in five seconds flat—it is what it is. But this new deodorant helps big time to keep my underarms dry. In addition to this deodorant being effective, it also gives the most amazing cooling effect once it’s swiped on the skin. I’m partial to coconut and sandalwood, but the formula comes in five other scents as well.” — S.H.

The Best New Eyeshadow (opens in new tab) Guerlain Ombres G Quad Eyeshadow Palette $85 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “Color fans will adore this four-color eyeshadow palette that offers intense pigments and long-lasting color. The shadow glides easily over the lid, making it buildable and perfect for creating multiple looks.” — D.C.

The Best New Skincare Device (opens in new tab) NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit $245 at NuFACE (opens in new tab) “If you’ve been contemplating splurging on the NuFACE, take this as your sign. The new kit has everything you need to get started—including the ability to sign up for the app, which in my humble opinion, is the best part. It’s equipped with step-by-step tutorials, tracks your progress, and gives little reminders to use the tool. Since I started using this, I’ve noticed that my face, especially the area around my mouth, is so much more lifted.” — S.H.

The Best New Lipstick (opens in new tab) Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond $25 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “As an Urban Decay devotee and lipstick aficionado, I was thrilled to discover that the brand would be releasing a line of liquid lipsticks this summer. This vegan longwear blend stood the test of several cups of coffee along with breakfast and lunch, and still didn't smudge or budge! Plus, the shades are highly pigmented, so they look the way they're supposed to—even on naturally darker lips like mine. I wore the Unbreakable shade to work earlier this week, and received compliments at just about every turn.” — G.U.

The Best New Non-Toxic Product (opens in new tab) Andalou Naturals Lip Sleeping Mask $13 at Amazon (opens in new tab) “I got a sample of this lip mask just a few weeks ago, and I’ve already hit the bottom of the jar. While it’s *technically* for nighttime use, I’ve been wearing this out and about during the day and I swear my lips have never, ever been softer.” — S.H.

The Best New Hair Strengthener (opens in new tab) Biolage Strength Recovery Shampoo $23 at Ulta (opens in new tab) “I have pretty fine hair, so getting it to grow long is a struggle. To help prevent breakage, I’ve been relying on this shampoo, which promises to leave hair three times stronger after just one wash. While I’ll have to report back on the hair growth of it all, I can confirm that my hair feels stronger and looks shinier post-shampoo.” — S.H.

The Best New Foundation (opens in new tab) Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Foundation $47 at Lancome (opens in new tab) “I’m not big on wearing foundation (most make my skin feel heavy and weighed down) but when it’s infused with microencapsulated hyaluronic acid and skin-brightening mandelic acid, it’s hard for me to refuse it. Plus, the texture is buildable and makes my face feel velvety smooth." — D.C.