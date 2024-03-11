Ten years ago, Dear Media co-founder Lauryn Bosstick had jaw surgery. It provided a solution to her chronic teeth grinding but, as she’ll tell you, it left her face swollen and puffy for the greater part of two years. Antibiotics, facial massage, clean eating—she tried it all in an effort to bring down inflammation. In the end, the most productive tactic was at-home cryotherapy, during which she would immerse her face in a large bucket of ice. “That’s when I first dipped my toe into cold therapy,” Bosstick tells Marie Claire. Now, she qualifies as a cold therapy connoisseur.

Not only did she launch her company, The Skinny Confidential with an ice roller, but she also commits daily to spending more than ten minutes in a 50-degree cold plunge tub. (She keeps the $16,000 Blue Cube Bath Cold Plunge Tub in her backyard and a $9,000 The Plunge All-In inside her home.) The benefits, she says, are well worth the investment. “Right away I have more energy and way more clarity. It’s like when your windshield is foggy and then you clear your windshield—that's exactly how the best cold plunge tub experience feels. I notice less inflammation and I feel refreshed,” she adds.

Bosstick’s infatuation with jumping into freezing cold water (and sharing the goosebump-inducing process for her 1.4 million followers to see) is part of a greater wellness industry fascination. Scroll through social media and you’ll find your friendly neighborhood influencer jumping into the best cold plunge tub at Alo Gym—or in their backyard. Searches for “cold plunge tubs” have nearly tripled over the course of the past year, and wellness hubs like Remedy Place are adding ice baths to their menu of services.

But is tossing your body into freezing cold ice water a momentary trend, or does investing in one of the best cold plunge tubs actually pose health benefits? Ahead, Marie Claire breaks down the benefits and risks of trying at-home cryotherapy, plus the seven best cold plunge tubs recommended for anyone ready to dive in.

What Is a Cold Plunge Tub?

Whether you want to call it an ice bath, a cold plunge tub, or cold water immersion, the principle of the practice remains the same: “You expose your body to extremely low temperatures, typically ranging from 50 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit, and stay in for at least one to three minutes,” says Dr. Yana Delkhah , board certified emergency medicine physician and Longevity and Functional Medicine practitioner.

Tubs come in different shapes and forms—a freezing cold bath counts just as much as a dip in a frigid ocean or temperature-controlled pool at a bathhouse. That said, there are now dozens of cold plunge tubs on the market that provide an easy, customizable ice bath experience that allow you to reap the benefits from the comfort of your home, backyard, or garage. Some come equipped with specific heat controls or cooling mechanisms, while others require a little more DIY work and assistance from ice cubes and a hose.

What Are the Benefits of a Cold Plunge Tub?

The benefits surrounding cold water immersion are slightly complicated. The actual medical evidence regarding their efficacy is a smidge inconclusive—especially as it pertains to reducing inflammation, notes Dr. Delkah. However, these types of studies take time and money to execute, and sports medicine experts and longevity doctors swear by the process's very legitimate effects.

“When the body is exposed to cold water, blood vessels constrict, redirecting blood flow to vital organs and increasing circulation. This can have a positive impact on the cardiovascular system, boosting heart health, and circulation,” explains Dr. Jonathan Leary, a concierge wellness doctor and the CEO and founder of Remedy Place. “Cold plunges have also shown to stimulate the release of endorphins and dopamine, which are natural mood enhancers that contribute to a sense of well-being and reduced stress.”

Cold plunges are particularly popular among athletes and exercise aficionados, as they can be extremely beneficial for recovery. “Literature shows that ice baths can help resolve soreness and swelling, which decreases pain,” says Dr. Delkah. Dr. Leary also notes that his patients report faster recovery in their muscles and joints following cold water immersion.

The Best Cold Plunge Tubs

Best Cold Plunge Tub Overall Plunge All-In $8,990 at Plunge The Plunge All-In is decked out, even while coming in at an average price point for a hi-tech cold plunge tub. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it has extra wide and deep dimensions for a comfortable immersion experience. It can cool temperatures all the way down to 37 degrees and comes with a handy cell phone stand so you can entertain yourself while reaping the cold plunge benefits. Specs: Goes down to 37 degrees; Add on heating option for $600 Customer Review: “I love the fact I can monitor and change the temps on my phone. It is great at keeping low temps. It seems to struggle to get to 104 F or I would have given it 5 stars. It seems like it gets colder faster than it gets hotter.” —Plunge

Best Cold Plunge Tub for Aesthetics Alaskan Cold Plunge Kit $4,699 If you’re adamant about keeping an aesthetic household, there’s no better option than this sleek wooden tub from Redwood Outdoor. The spruce thermowood panels that line the pre-assembled tub make this ice bath look like an expensive piece of outdoor furniture. It has a hard plastic liner on the interior for easy maintenance. But there’s a catch: You will have to manually dump ice into the tub to cool down the water. Specs: No heater Customer Review: “It’s a great price for a great product. I couldn’t be happier with my purchase and I look forward to using it more.” —Redwood Outdoors

Best Cold Plunge Tub for Professionals Corechill¹ Cold Plunge Tub Visit Site Bosstick’s go-to, this luxurious cold plunge tub gives a standard ice bath a slew of upgrades. It has three speed settings for a customized experience, a temperature cooler and heater, and a filtration system that keeps the tub clean. It has a longer design than most, which makes it ideal for laying down—for as long as you can handle the chill. Specs: Goes down to 37 degrees; Goes up to 70 degrees Customer Review: “I love my cold tub! It's gorgeously made! The team is great to work with and will make sure you are satisfied! With the design of the tub the thermal barrier is broken making for a better cold plunging experience!” — Blue Cube

Best Budget Cold Plunge Tub The Cold Pod Ice Bath Tub for Athletes Xl $230 at Amazon If you’re new to the cold plunge lifestyle or are simply looking for a budget-friendly (yet effective) way to try it out, order this no-fuss tub on Amazon. It’s big enough to submerge your entire body, has an easy-clean drain, and comes with a lid so the water stays free of debris when the tub isn’t in use. Plus, it’ll arrive on your doorstep in just two days' time. Then, just add ice and it’s ready for use. Specs: No heater Customer Review: “As an athlete, recovery is just as important as training, and The Cold Pod Ice Bath Tub has been a game-changer in my routine. I was searching for an effective and convenient cold plunge solution, and this product has exceeded all my expectations. The tub is incredibly easy to install, and I had it ready for use in no time.” — Amazon

Best Multi-Purpose Cold Plunge Tub Calmmax Oval Ice Bath Tub $130 at Amazon This is one the most unique cold plunge tubs you’ll find at such a reasonable price point. It’s designed to house people that are six foot two inches tall—comfortably—thanks to the elongated design. The exterior can handle both hot and cold temperatures, maintaining both for up to four hours. It’s also easily collapsible and portable. Specs: No heater Customer Review: “Using the bathtub for the first time was a delightful experience. The setup was straightforward, and within minutes, I had filled it with ice water, ready to enjoy a refreshing soak. The sensation of immersing myself in the cool water was invigorating, and I could feel the tension melting away from my muscles.” — Amazon

Also Recommended

Best Portable Cold Plunge Tub The Ice Pod - Portable Ice Bath $997 at The Pod Company Cooling down to 41 degrees and up to 85, The Ice Pod is extremely versatile. It has extra insulation to keep the inside temperature regulated for up to 24 hours. You will need a decent amount of ice to get this guy cool, so consider ordering the brand’s XXL ice block as well: It makes a three pound block of ice in your freezer. It comes with a chiller that’s easily transportable, but overall it’s a no-fuss machine that’s good for beginners. Specs: Goes down to 41 degrees; Goes up to 85 degrees Customer Review: “It’s a no-frills quality product that gives you everything you need to get started, plus it is simple to set up and maintain. I’ve been plunging for weeks and won’t ever go back.” — The Ice Pod

Best Silent Cold Plunge Tub Sun Home Cold Plunge Pro $8,899 at Sun Home Saunas This industrial strength, stainless steel tub comes on wheels, making it both indestructible and portable. You’ll find this tub at NBA, NFL, and MLB recovery centers, so rest assured it’s no joke. It was designed with a micro filter to clear out any debris and has a twist-off drain for easy cleaning. There’s an LED light at the base, so you can climb in (and see clearly) during evening plunges. Specs: Goes down to 32 degrees Customer Review: “I'm absolutely in love with my new cold plunge! I've been using it around three times a week, alternating with three rounds of sauna sessions. Let me tell you, the effect is incredible. I experience a steady and uplifting euphoric feeling for several hours afterwards. It's like a natural high that keeps me feeling great.” — Sun Home Saunas

Are There Risks With Using a Cold Plunge Tub?

Jumping feet first into freezing cold water is not for everyone. Anyone with a heart condition, a circulation disorder, who is pregnant, or taking certain medications should steer clear of the experience. Cold therapy has an impact on blood flow, and therefore, can impact circulation.

”Older adults may have decreased thermoregulation capabilities and a higher risk of hypothermia,” Dr. Leary notes, so they should proceed cautiously with cold immersion. That’s not to say ice baths are off limits for this demographic, however the plunge might have to be a tad more mild.

How Long Should You Stay in a Cold Plunge Tub?

“Always listen to your body. It will let you know when it's too much,” says Dr. Leary. “The duration of time you should stay in a cold plunge can vary based on your individual tolerance and experience level.”

As a rule of thumb, start out with a short period of time (around one minute) and work your way up until your body can handle the cold. Most doctors and specialists recommend staying in a cold plunge for one to three minutes. “Personally, I've found the best success with my tub at just under 40 degrees, for 6 minutes, but it’s important to always do it at your own pace and listen to your body,” adds Dr. Leary.

How Much Does a Cold Plunge Tub Cost?

The best at-home cold plunge tubs can easily cost a few thousand dollars, with some priced upward of $20,000. That in mind, you can reap ice bath benefits for free. “There's this misconception that you have to get like this $20,000 ice bath, that's not what it is. You can implement cold therapy in little ways that are affordable,” Bosstick says. “You can start with a bowl of ice and stick your face in it, you can ice roll, or you can take a freezing cold shower.”

Meet the Experts

Dr. Yana Delkhah Social Links Navigation Board Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor Dr. Yana Delkhah, a medical doctor with a passion for making a difference in people's lives, has over eight years of training at top-notch New York City hospital systems such as New York Presbyterian Hospital and Albert Einstein Medical Center. She honed her expertise as a medical director in trauma, emergency medicine and critical care. Along with that, she had the privilege of serving as medical director of simulation, where she taught other medical professionals and staff to improve medical education and patient care. Her enthusiasm for functional and preventative medicine, as well as non-invasive cosmetics, led her explore a wide range of biohacking tests and protocols, making it possible for me to provide exceptional medical care to her patients. At present, she works as a concierge doctor serving New York City and the Hamptons.