To say that skin, the largest organ in the human body, is moody...feels like an understatement. When your skin is in the midst of a major mood swing, slough away the stress with a facial massager. Believed to have been used for beauty purposes as far back as 17th century China, face massage tools now come in many forms: jade rollers, gua sha tools, and electric facial massage devices, to name just a few. Next time you're having a stressful day, a nice massage powered by one of the below tools will spoil your skin with the loving, lifting, and sculpting it needs.

Yes and no. Any kind of face massage can offer lymphatic drainage benefits to help your skin eliminate toxins and rid itself or puffiness. Your tool of choice can be anything—jade roller, electric device, whatever works for you.

An easy way to incorporate a facial massage tool into your routine: Pair it with your go-to hydrator of choice, whether it's a serum, oil, mask, or moisturizer. This creates a soft slip, and the tool glides across your skin nicely. The combination will penetrate products deeper into the skin and allow them to better absorb.

So turn on some relaxing tunes, have a glass of wine nearby, then get to unwinding with one of the below face massage tools that are sure to bring sensorial spa-like feels to your own bathroom. Massage on.

Sarah Chapman Skinesis The Facialift $30.00 at amazon.com You know all those facial massaging techniques, like pinching, tapping and knuckling, only pros know how to do properly? Using eight massage heads and 48 nodules, this innovative tool does exactly that for you. Push and roll the massager on your jawline up to your ears six times for the full effect. These movements bring oxygen back into your skin for an immediate glow, drains toxins and reduces puffiness.

The Detoxifier Herbivore Jade Facial Roller $30 at Nordstrom Check Amazon “Jade facial rollers have been used to massage the skin since the 17th century in China,” dermatologist Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, M.D. told Marie Claire. “Jade rolling may increase some level of lymphatic drainage in the face, which can temporarily reduce swelling." In short, this cult-loved roller from Herbivore is not only for looking good on your Instagram feed. When paired with a serum, oil, moisturizer, or mask, it detoxifies the skin and pushes products deeper into the epidermis, giving you better absorption.

The Ultimate De-Puffer Aceology Pink Ice Globe Facial Massager $54.00 at olivela.com These shiny pink balls look like a good time, and they are. Place them in your fridge or in a bowl of ice beforehand to reap the benefits of its extra cooling effects, then skate them across your skins ever-so-softly to de-puff, calm inflammation and reduce redness. The magic of these don't stop at your face either—they work well on your neck, shoulders and back (or wherever, really).

The People's Choice Skin Gym Face Sculptor $69.00 at ulta.com This popular pick is loved for its ability to deeply knead away at your skin for the ultimate sculpted effect. To chisel your cheekbones and bring out the natural contours of your face, sans makeup, apply your favorite moisturizer or serum then glide this roller upward and outward in soft, gentle strokes for five to 10 minutes. The massage will give you that I-just-left-a-facial glow at home.

The Sculpting Gem FaceGym Multi-Sculpt $60.00 at facegym.com Yes, your facial muscles can be worked out as well. This high-performing gua sha tool is made of recyclable stainless steel and mimics the transformative results of FaceGym's popular in-studio workout sessions. The Multi-Sculpt works to de-puff, release tension, increase blood circulation, and so much more. Plus, the pouch of the device includes a scannable QR code to unlock a 10-step tutorial on their noteworthy face sculpting method.

The Cleansing Wand PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device $99.00 at sephora.com It's hard to deny a product that guarantees spa-like feels in your own bathroom. This conveniently shaped tool allows for an easy grip and the ability to touch hard-to-reach places, like the sides of your nose or near your ears. The battery-powered wand features silicone bristles for even deeper product penetration to remove dirt and debris complete with a glorious massage.

The Anti-Ager NuFACE mini $209.00 at dermstore.com This mini microcurrent facial toning device is a celebrity favorite, loved by Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba and more for a reason. Well, it's because in five minutes it'll give you a face lift. It sends tiny electrical currents through your skin, to stimulate the muscles underneath to tone and tighten your skin, which bids adieu to the look of fine lines and wrinkles overtime. Lather the leave-on gel all over, then glide the NuFACE across your skin as instructed by the brand.

The Radiance Booster Joanna Czech Facial Massager $189.00 at joannaczech.com Looking to reverse signs of aging, chisel your jawline, or diminish the appearance of pores? Reach for this non-invasive face roller dreamed up by celebrity esthetician Joanna Czech. For optimal depuffing effects and better product penetration, Czech recommends storing the roller in your refrigerator.

The Collagen Booster Pause Fascia Stimulating Tool $115.00 at nordstrom.com Dull and sagging skin will be a thing of the past once you get your hands on this device. Made of heavy medical-grade stainless steel, this stimulating tool does wonders for speeding up cell turnover, reducing toxins, and boosting collagen production for a youthful glow.

The Contouring Hero REFA CAXA M1 Face Roller $99.00 at nordstrom.com This face roller may look intimidating, but we promise it's easy to use and the results are *chef's kiss*. The CAXA M1 is the compact take on ReFa's original CAXA Ray face roller and it's designed with four micro rollers to gently massage the skin and reveal sharper features. Simply apply your choice of moisturizer or serum to clean skin and glide this tool along the contours of your cheeks, forehead, jawline, neck, and décolletage.

The Rose Quartz Gem Georgia Louise Lift + Sculp Butterfly Stone $75.00 at georgialouise.com This rose quartz butterfly stone does more than just look pretty. Created by sought-after skincare expert and facialist to the stars, Georgia Louise, this stone mimics the facial massage that got her famous. First, get a nice slip on your skin with a facial oil or serum, then sweep this on your skin to lift, drain and sculpt the skin, being sure to use the wings to touch the contours of your face. Pop it in the freezer if you're trying to reduce puffiness.

The Fine Lines Fighter Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Tool $95.00 at sephora.com Nurse Jamie, who stars in Netflix show Skin Decision and is an expert loved by Hollywood's hottest, created this beauty tool made out of an amethyst crystal known for its cooling sensation that vibrates at 6,000 pulses per minute. To loosen up the tension in your face, press and glide this onto your skin in an upward direction and enjoy the massage. It softens wrinkles and fades the look of fine lines.

The Rejuvenator RéVive RÉVOLVE Contouring Massage Roller $150.00 at reviveskincare.com This toning roller is crafted with cooling zamac (a base metal of zinc with a mixture of aluminum, magnesium, lithium, iron, and lead) and offers targeted massage. It boasts three heads—two main rollers for lymphatic drainage massage and a miniature roller at the opposite end to zoom in on puffiness around the delicate eye area.

The Deepest Cleanse Foreo LUNA Mini 3 $121.30 at allbeauty.com (US) $159 at Amazon $159 at Sephora The Luna is loved for the deep, nourishing cleanse it offers to wash away every remnant of your day. Not only will it leave you with oh-so-fresh feeling skin, the soft silicones and gentle yet effective vibrations feels like a facial massage you won't want to skip after a long day. It sloughs away dead skin cells while the pulses will put you straight to sleep.

The Skin Stimulator Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Check Amazon $195 at sephora.com This super-sleek, 24K gold bar created by celebrity makeup artist Jilian Dempsey knows what its doing in the skin sculpting and contouring category. It pairs well with clean skin coated with a moisturizer. Close your eyes, then roll this onto your skin and neck slowly and surely. Be sure to enjoy every vibration, which will leave you with toned, chiseled skin.