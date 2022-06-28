Hate shaving every other day, but still want skin without any stubble? Yea, join the club. While there’s plenty of hair removal options out there (read: waxing, at-home laser hair removal devices, and professional lasers), don’t underestimate the convenience of one of the best epilators.

“They’re a handheld powered device that mechanically removes the hair,” explains Dr. Snehal Amin, the co-founder and surgical director of MDCS Dermatology. “Unlike shaving which cuts the hair off at the skin’s surface, epilators remove hair deeper—at the level of the follicle or roots.”

In turn, the hair removed from your legs, arms, bikini line, or armpits is going to stay away wayyyyy longer than it would with a traditional razor shave. Think: four to six weeks of silky, smooth skin without intervention. To get long-lasting results, though, you have to give the epilator enough time to catch all the little hairs. “The epilation process does take time and involves moving the device slowly across the skin, but the time spent will actually make things easier later. Epilation may reduce future hair growth by causing mico-injury to hair follicles,” explains Dr. Amin.

Intrigued? Keep reading, because we’re rounding up the best epilators out there for a long-lasting shave. And if this doesn’t sound like the right option for you, make sure to check out the best waxing kits and best razors .

The Best Epilator for the Face (opens in new tab) Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover This portable epilator has Dr. Amin’s stamp of approval. Whether you’re looking for a way to seamlessly get rid of upper lip hair, remove peach fuzz on the chin, or trim between your eyebrows, this handy little device has you covered. You can see exactly what hair you’re removing thanks to the tool’s built-in bright light. $20 at Ulta (opens in new tab)

The Best Epilator for Body (opens in new tab) Conair True Glow Total Body Epilator If you plan on using your epilator for legs, arms, and everything in between, check out this option from Conair. It has 40 ultra-fine tweezers to catch every little hair. While directions will differ per product, it’s advised that this epilator be used on dry skin and, most importantly, in the direction of hair growth. “It’s important to move the device slowly, in the direction of hair growth, otherwise you may break the hair rather than pull it out from the root,” says Dr. Amin. He recommends holding the skin tight and positioning the device at a 90 degree angle. Pressure should be gentle—don’t push down too hard. $40 at Ulta (opens in new tab)

The Best Epilator for the Bikini Line (opens in new tab) Panasonic Cordless Shaver Epilator While a bikini wax is efficient, it requires about two weeks of growth for optimal results. If you want a more immediate solution, add this to your next Amazon order. It comes with five different attachments, all of which have rotating heads that make it easy to get to hard-to-reach areas down there. “This is helpful for contoured, harder to reach areas,” explains Dr. Amin. $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Best Epilator for a Fast Shave (opens in new tab) Philips Epilator Series 8000 We should preface this by saying that no form of epilation is going to be effective if it’s done too speedy. That in mind, the wide design with this tool lets you cover more surface area at any given time—your legs will be done in about 10 minutes. There’s also two speed setting with this one. While both work great, anyone with sensitive skin is better suited with the slower setting. $80 at Bed, Bath, and Beyond (opens in new tab)

The Best Cordless Epilator (opens in new tab) Remington Smooth & Silky Deluxe Rechargeable Epilator This baby has raked up more than 1,600 reviews on Amazon and majority of users gave the tool four or five stars. It received specific shoutouts for it's easy-to-clean head and cordless design. It doesn’t need to be plugged into an outlet so you can epilate anywhere your heart desires. $44 at Target (opens in new tab)

The Best Epilator for Men (opens in new tab) Emjoi AP-18MS Emagine Epilator for Men With 72 tweezers, this is a pretty heavy duty epilator. It can tackle hairy backs, chests, beards, or legs. And even though it’s specifically marketed for men, there’s absolutely no reason women can’t use this one too—the technology is all the same. In fact, if you’re dealing with super short hair (0.4mm to be exact), this is going to be your best bet. It’ll snag even the tiniest stubble. $70 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Best Epilator for Armpits (opens in new tab) Epilady Speed Corded Epilator Similar to a bikini wax, you have to grow out your armpit hair for an effective wax. “Although waxing also removes hair at the roots, epilators have the advantage of being able to remove shorter hairs than waxing,” Dr. Amin explains. This tool can tweeze growth as short as 0.5mm. The easy grip and elongated shape also makes getting in small spaces more feasible than other options. $27 at Macy's (opens in new tab)