Hair removal on your face, or anywhere else on your body, is and should be entirely voluntary. But, if you choose to opt into the world of the best facial hair removal devices, the humble tweezer still reigns supreme. Whether you’ve been using the same ones since high school or are looking for your first set, finding the best tweezers for hair removal can feel daunting not because there are so many different options, but because the differences between them can be as a thin as a hair (pun very much intended).

So, Marie Claire turned to Mary Phillips, Tweezerman Brow & Lash Pro Partner, about what she looks for in a pair of great tweezers and the unexpected details that make all the difference. Keep reading for her expert opinion (and her favorite selection!) as well as the answers to all your must-know tweezer questions. Great brows are in your future, so grab your favorite tweezers and the best-ever eyebrow pencil and get to work. Ahead, shop options from Tweezerman, Joey Healy, Rubis, and more.

What Material Should Tweezers Be Made From?

Phillips says that stainless steel tweezers are the best because stainless steel “is non-allergenic, so it doesn’t irritate the skin,” she says. “It is also super durable and easy to maintain hygiene with.”

What Else to Look For

The metal that a pair of tweezers is made from is important, but so too is a slightly unexpected detail: the grip. "The grasp and tension of a tweezer is a very important feature," she says. "I trust the way a Tweezerman tweezer fits in my fingers and has the right amount of tension allowing me to do my job efficiently."

Shop The Best Tweezers

Best Classic Tweezers Tweezerman Mini Slant Tweezer Classic $16 at Tweezerman (opens in new tab) You can't beat a classic pair of tweezers, and this stainless steel option from Tweezerman is a best-seller for a reason. It has calibrated tension to make grabbing the finest of hairs in a second. This top-reviewed razor has been hailed as "always good," and "Definitely the best tweezer's out there," so you know your brows are in good hands. "These are the only tweezers I'll use for at-home eyebrow maintenance," says Beauty Editor Samantha Holender. "They're perfect for grabbing baby rogue hairs."

Bes Tweezers for Short Brow Hairs (opens in new tab) Anastasia Beverly Hills Tweezers $28 at Sephora (opens in new tab) This stainless steel tweezer from iconic brow brand Anastasia Beverly Hills never needs to be sharpened and has a custom-shaped head for the ultimate precision. Reviewers say that these are also great for coarse brow hairs and for nabbing tiny brow hairs as they pop up. "These are the best tweezers I have ever used," said one reviewer. "They have a good edge and take a long time to get dull."

Best Tweezers on Amazon (opens in new tab) Tweezer Guru Tweezers for Eyebrows $7 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Over 36,000 five-star reviews can't lie. This tweezer from Tweezer Guru is the best-selling option on Amazon, and for good reason. Users claim that it's the best tweezer for plucking chin hair, while others swear by it for removing a stray eyebrow hair because the head is so petite and sharp. One reviewer even claimed that they were the "best tweezers on a budget I’ve found!"

Mary's Favorite Tweezers Tweezerman Rose Gold Slant Tweezer $24 at Tweezerman (opens in new tab) $16.07 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $23 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Phillips says that this rose-gold pick from Tweezerman “is such a superior quality tweezer that allows me to tweeze any unwanted hairs and apply false lashes with precision and control. I also just love the color and how sharp and reliable they are.”

Best Tweezers for Travel (opens in new tab) Tweezerman Micro Mini Pink Perfection Tweezer Set $25 at Sephora (opens in new tab) This cute set of three tweezers is great for keeping your travel bag because they come in a faux-leather pouch. It contains the Mini Slant Tweezers, Mini Point Tweezers, and the Mini Flat Tweezers so you can tackle all of your hair removal needs on the go. The Mini Slant Tweezers in particular are designed with a 25° angled tip for extra precision, allowing you to nab short and long hairs alike.

Joey's Favorite Tweezers (opens in new tab) Joey Healy Elite Sculpting Tweezer $28 at Joey Healy (opens in new tab) "Obviously, I love the Joey Healy Elite Sculpting Tweezer because it’s precise, it never misses a hair, it’s got a big ergonomic grip, it stays sharp, it’s medical-grade stainless steel, and it’s good for the pro and the novice alike," says Joey Healy (opens in new tab), eyebrow specialist and owner of the Joey Healy Eyebrow Studio in New York City. "If you look very closely at the inside of the tweezers, you can kind of see a little bit of texture, so when they close, they really grip and the hair doesn’t break or slip!"

Best Wedge Tweezers (opens in new tab) Rubis Two Tip Pointed/Slanted Tweezer $40 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Healy also recommends this tweezer from Rubis because "It’s high-quality with an interesting kind of wedge shape that some people really succeed with, which I happen to really like."

Meet The Experts

Mary Phillips (opens in new tab) Celebrity Makeup Artist Mary Phillips is a renowned celebrity makeup artist whose clients include some of the most famous models and Hollywood stars. Known for creating the most flattering, dewy, and flawless complexions, Mary takes a less is more approach to makeup, letting each woman’s natural beauty shine through both in-person and in photos. Mary’s fresh, breathable makeup application has resonated with a loyal audience on social media that trusts her for her innovative yet attainable beauty tips.