Throughout my haircare journey, there's always been one product (aside from shampoo and conditioner, obviously) that I simply can't live without, and that's my leave-in conditioner. This miracle product, which simultaneously hydrates and styles my curly locks, completely changed the game for me when I discovered it as a pre-teen. Rather than dealing with frizz and an unpredictable mane, I found myself with soft strands, a defined curl pattern, and a newfound love for my natural look.

But what is a leave-in conditioner, you ask? Exactly what they sound like! Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos says that a leave-in is "very similar to a normal conditioner, except you don’t have to rinse it out, and it provides extra hydration."

In other words, once you're out of the shower and ready to dry and/or style your hair, leave-in conditioners add a boost of extra hydration, and sometimes even hold, that you're not meant to wash out the way you would with your normal conditioner. Celebrity extension expert Priscilla Valles adds that leave-ins "provide extra moisture to the hair to protect it from damage and help detangle the hair."

However, not all leave-ins are made alike. Certain products are better suited for specific hair types and needs. Plus, depending on your hair and the leave-in you use, you may need to employ different methods of using a leave-in.

Therefore, I asked Valles to go over the leave-in conditioner essentials so that you can condition your hair with confidence. Plus, I've rounded up the best, most effective leave-ins available online. Get ready to greet the world with your most hydrated, defined mane yet.

Why Use Leave-In Conditioner?

If you're a wash-and-go kind of person, you may be wondering what the point of using a leave-in conditioner might be. What hair types are best suited for these products, and who should consider investing in a high-quality leave-in?

"If you have dry, brittle, frizzy, or damaged hair or hair that has been chemically treated, then you probably need extra moisture," says Valles. "Leave-in conditioners are particularly useful if you have dry, frizzy or damaged hair."

Leave-in conditioners are also fantastic for curly and natural hair types, which need more moisture and are more prone to frizz and dryness. Personally, my 3A curls rely on leave-in more heavily than they do any other product.

But Valles also says that leave-in conditioners can be helpful for any hair type. She writes, "I recommend adding it to your weekly routine to keep your hair healthy as well."

How to Apply Leave-In Conditioner

There are so many hair products out there, from hair oils to hair glosses to hair masks, that it can be difficult to understand when and how to apply each product properly. In the case of leave-in conditioner, Valles says that you can use your go-to "every time you wash your hair."

"After it's been shampooed, conditioned, and towel-dried, then apply the leave-in conditioner," she explains. "Usually you want to stay away from the scalp, because it produces oil on its own. Focus more on the ends."

For consistent moisture, frizz-taming, and curl definition, she also advises combing the product through the hair for even application.

As far as how much product to use, start with a modest amount so that you don't over-apply, and then work your way up if you feel like you need more moisture.

"The longer your hair is, I would say to use two quarter-sized pumps," says Valles. "If you have shorter hair, use a dime-sized pump. Less is more with leave-in conditioner."

It's also important to consider the thickness of the formula you're using: If the product contains thick ingredients like castor oil or if it's particularly rich, you may not need to apply as much product. If you're using a lightweight mist, on the other hand, you may need more product.

What to Look For in a Leave-In Conditioner

Speaking of thickness, the formula of leave-in conditioner that you choose should depend on your hair type and needs. Valles elaborates, "If you have fine hair, use a spray leave-in conditioner. But if you have more wavy, curly hair, use more of a creme leave-in conditioner."

When it comes to ingredients, though, there are a few universals: "Any ingredients that you recognize such as coconut oil, avocado oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil will be key ingredients," Valles says. On the other hand, she advises users to "stay away from any that include alcohol or silicones."

The Best Leave-In Conditioners

Best Fast-Acting Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Mini Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask $29 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "I love this leave-in treatment mask because its for all hair types," says Valles. She adds that it "clinically reverses damage in four minutes."

Pros: vegan; clean; color-safe; silicone-free; expert-approved; protein-infused Cons: high price for small bottle Customer Review: "LOVE this product. Truly the only thing that has ever controlled my frizz, and I have tried EVERYTHING!!!" -Sephora

Best Leave-In Conditioner for Ultra-Fine Hair Lolavie Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner Visit Site (opens in new tab) "I’ve been loving the Lolavie by Jennifer Aniston," says Giannetos. "This is the perfect leave-in for fine hair without adding too much weight on the hair."

Pros: lightweight; expert-approved; award-winning; color-safe; vegan; cruelty-free Cons: may not be as effective for natural hair Customer Review: "This was my favorite product of the three I tried. It’s light enough that it doesn’t weigh down your hair and really helped with my increasingly dry post menopausal hair texture. Lovely scent as well." -Lolavie

Best Detangling Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) Davines DEDE Hair Mist Lightweight Leave-in Conditioner $33 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) "I love that this is light," raves Valles. "It’s a light leave-on spray formulated to untangle fine hair to favor compatibility and styling. It moisturizes and remineralizes all types of hair without weighing it down. It is ideal for frequent use."

Pros: expert-approved; free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, talc, and silicone; cruelty-free Cons: some users struggle with the spray bottle Customer Review: "I love this product. It has made my over-processed hair totally manageable. My hair was breaking, especially in my bang area, and after a couple months of use, I no longer have breakage. And my bangs are growing and looking great!" -Davines

(opens in new tab) L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Hair Repair 5 Damage Erasing Balm $8 at Target (opens in new tab) Giannetos also recommends this option from L'Oreal, calling it "another great leave-in option for a really affordable price." Customers agree, too, with multiple adding that the container is generously sized and a little goes a long way, meaning that this product will last you for ages.

Pros: affordable; expert-approved Cons: strong fragrance; contains silicones Customer Review: "I tend to buy expensive hair products/name brands. I tried this hair mask and I got better results than the more expensive ones. Saw a difference in my hair with the first use." -Target

Best Heat-Protectant Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) Aveda Nutriplenish Leave-in Conditioner $33 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Valles calls this option from Aveda "another lightweight leave-in that I love." She explains, "It’s a lightweight leave-in conditioning spray that hydrates and replenishes hair for 72 hours while detangling and protecting from thermal styling up to 450° F. Its naturally derived UV filter helps protect hair from the drying effects of the sun."

Pros: protects from heat damage; expert-approved; free of parabens, gluten, sulfates, and silicones; cruelty-free Cons: strong fragrance Customer Review: "I've been using this for a long time now, and I'm only on my second or third bottle. One bottle lasts for several months. I spray four or five sprays into my hands, then smooth it through the lengths of my hair. I have fine, wavy hair, and have never had this turn my hair greasy, sticky, separated, or anything other than soft and healthy. It's helped with the overall health of my hair and has become a staple that I use almost every day. Can't imagine my routine without this now." -Aveda

Best Smoothing Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) Ceremonia Guava Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner $24 at Sephora (opens in new tab) This lightweight conditioner promises to tame frizz, enhance shine, and deeply condition all hair types, from straight to coily. Reviewers say it's also impressive at detangling unruly hair, and that it smells fantastic.

Pros: clean; repairs damage; award-winning; Latinx-owned business; works on all hair types Cons: strong fragrance Customer Review: "This leave-in conditioner has made my hair so smooth after using it a couple times. The fragrance is potent but it smells delicious, honestly. Great size of leave-in conditioner; would last until I retire." -Sephora

Best Oil Leave-In Conditioner Damn Gina Hair Oil Highness $39 at Damn Gina (opens in new tab) This is technically a hair oil, I know, but I am completely obsessed with it. I spray it throughout my hair when it's still damp after a shower, and it defines, hydrates, and adds shine to my 3A curls like nothing else. It also worked well on my friend's straight, thin hair. Catch me stocking up on a lifetime supply of this oil so I'll never run out. Plus, it smells fabulous.

Pros: works on all hair types; editor-approved; made with curls in mind; lightweight; gentle smell; protein-infused Cons: small bottle Customer Review: "I was super excited when I saw Damn Gina bring out their own oil, and next level excited when I read it contains protein. I have medium thickness, medium density, low porosity 2C-3A waves/curls and this oil completely exceeds my expectations. I use it to seal my hair and remove the crunch at the end of wash day, but I also use it throughout the week to tame frizz and to refresh my curls. It's lightweight enough that I can use it daily. The smell is delicious. But the real game changer, for me, is the protein. It helps my curls maintain their shape post-wash day without weighing them down." -Damn Gina

Best Frizz-Fighting Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) Biosilk Silk Therapy Original $28 at Ulta (opens in new tab) $49.50 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) My hairstylist recommended this lightweight leave-in to me for fighting frizz during humid New York summers, and it's done absolute wonders. I always keep a bottle on hand to keep my curls under control on vacation, and it immediately calms and defines my mane without making it look greasy.

Pros: editor-approved; subtle scent; lightweight; fights frizz; works on all hair types Cons: contains silicones Customer Review: "I have thick wavy hair that ends up frizzy and fluffy if I don't use product. I thought the Bio Silk would leave my hair greasy, it does not. I rub a little into my hair when wet. My hair dries silky and practically straight where I barely have to use a straightening iron. I love it!" -Ulta

Best Scented Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner $28 at Sephora (opens in new tab) I absolutely love this formula. It smells fantastic, hydrates my curls without weighing them down, and is also lightweight enough for my mom—who has fine, straight hair—to use when she stays over for a long weekend.

Pros: editor-approved; works on all hair types; lightweight; subtle smell; fights frizz; free of parabens; cruelty-free Cons: may not be as effective for tight coils or type 4 hair Customer Review: "This is the ONLY leave in conditioner that has worked for my hair. I have extremely fine, straight, shoulder length hair, so most products weigh my hair down. This conditions and leaves my hair soft and shiny with no added weight. It also smells like heaven." -Sephora

Best Customized Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) Prose Custom Leave-In Conditioner $28 at Prose (opens in new tab) Trying Prose was a huge game changer for me. All of their products are customizable in every way, from ingredients to scent to hair needs, and you can get your personal formula by simply filling out a short quiz. I really enjoyed getting to control my experience, particularly in regards to formula thickness: My curly hair needs a lot of moisture, but my strands themselves are thin, so a formula too thick can weigh the curls down. With Prose, I was able to account for that.

Pros: customizable; editor approved; options available for all hair types; cruelty-free; free of parabens, sulfates, and silicones Cons: high price for small bottle Customer Review: "BEST DECISION EVER. My curls have improved so much that my family thought I had used a curling wand, when in fact it was my usual low-maintenance air drying. My hair is so silky smooth, and I have never been so free of tangles!" -Prose

Best Curl-Defining Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) Miss Jessie's Multicultural Curls Enhancing Texturizing Hair Styling Cream $16 at Walmart (opens in new tab) I absolutely love this leave-in. It defines my curls without weighing them down, and even though it has great hold, it doesn't leave my hair hard or crunchy to the touch.

Pros: editor-approved; curl-defining; frizz-taming; free of parabens; Black-owned brand; certified organic Cons: may be too thick for straight hair Customer Review: "Finally something that tames my hair! This takes care of the frizz, flyaways, and Florida humidity. Great for beginners going curly. You don't have to be that experienced with curls to make your hair look good with this product. My hair looked pretty good the next day too with minimal effort and without applying more." -Walmart

Best Drugstore Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Conditioner $11 at Walmart (opens in new tab) For those with thick, thirsty hair, SheaMoisture's castor oil-based leave-in conditioner is just the ticket. It restored the dried out sections of my hair that once comprised my short-lived bangs, and its smell is great but not overpowering.

Pros: editor-approved; heat protectant; gentle scent; free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and silicones; stimulates scalp for healthy hair growth; cruelty-free; works on all hair types Cons: none found Customer Review: "I have spent upwards of $70 on leave-ins and never experienced the sheer simplicity and just overall feeling of succeeding in 'figuring out my hair' as I have with this stuff. My partner and I not use this religiously.. I am Caucasian with fine, loose curls, frizz, and excessive breakage, and she is Caucasian/African American with very thick and tightly curls hair." -Walmart

Best Leave-In Conditioner for All Hair Types (opens in new tab) It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product With 10 Benefits $40 at Ulta (opens in new tab) This lightweight leave-in is great for taming frizz and flyaways. I've often reached for it in a pinch, and it never fails to add shine to my hair without leaving it looking greasy.

Pros: editor-approved; cruelty-free; works on all hair types; tames frizz Cons: contains parabens Customer Review: "This formula of this product is the best. All the women in our family use it and I use it on my granddaughter to help her untangle her messy curls after a crazy day at school, soccer practice, etc. Extra bonus is that it smells amazing." -Ulta

Best Leave-In Conditioner for Heat-Damaged Hair (opens in new tab) OUAI Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave In Conditioner $30 at Sephora (opens in new tab) If you're a big fan of OUAI's popular haircare products, rest assured that you're not alone. Giannetos says, "Ouai leave-in Creme is perfect for drier hair. This one is a great combination of hydration and heat protection!"

Pros: expert-approved; cruelty-free; free of sulfates, SLS, and SLES; heat protectant; protein-infused; works on all hair types Cons: some users with sensitive scalps found it irritating Customer Review: "I was skeptical that a leave in conditioner that was a liquid spray could do anything. I usually use a conditioner and a leave in. This is a game changer. I can’t believe it left my hair so conditioned." -Sephora

Best Cold Pressed Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) Act+Acre Cold Processed Leave-in Conditioner $48 at Revolve (opens in new tab) I love Act+Acre's cold pressed hair products, and that goes for their leave-in conditioner, too. It worked wonders after long COVID wreaked havoc on my hair, and the scent is fresh and gentle but not overpowering.

Pros: vegan; works on all hair types; editor-approved; free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates; shine-enhancing Cons: none found Customer Review: "This is the best leave in conditioner I’ve ever used! It didn’t make my hair feel greasy or weighed down at all. There’s absolutely no residue; it doesn’t even feel like I have product in my hair, which is amazing! My hair just feels smooth, shiny, and light after using this." -Act+Acre

Best Leave-In Conditioner for Thin Hair (opens in new tab) Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioner $25 at Ulta (opens in new tab) $12 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $12 (opens in new tab) at dermstore (opens in new tab) Users with thin hair love this product, particularly when struggling with frizz. Multiple reviewers say it adds volume to their hair while simultaneously smoothing frizz, and that it smells fantastic.

Pros: vegan; cruelty-free; clean; fights frizz; shine-enhancing; Cons: may not be thick enough for natural hair Customer Review: "I love this product! I had never used a leave in conditioner before this one. I have very thin (less volume) and frizzy hair and the best thing this product does is add so much volume to my hair. I suddenly feel like I have much thicker hair which stays just like that for about 2 days after my wash. Highly recommend for people with less volume." -Ulta

Best Leave-In Conditioner for Colored Hair (opens in new tab) Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme $30 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Worried about maintaining your color-treated hair? Giannetos says he loves this option from Olaplex. He raves, "This product is mostly for colored hair, and it makes the hair so smooth."

Pros: expert-approved; defines curls; great for colored hair; clean Cons: contains silicones; strong smell Customer Review: "I bought this after searching for a hair product that could repair the ends of my damaged, dull and frizzy colored hair. My natural hair is dark brown and coarse but I routinely get it dyed. After using Olaplex No 6 in conjunction with Amika bond protect shampoo (opens in new tab) and conditioner (opens in new tab) for several weeks, I can say that Olaplex No. 6 has saved my hair, allowing me to live out my ash blonde/silver hair fantasies in real life. My hair is now shiny, smooth and bouncy after blow drying and it lasts for 2-3 days." -Sephora

Best Leave-In Conditioner for Greasy Hair (opens in new tab) Raw Sugar Mighty Hair Cream Leave-In Conditioner Coconut + Papaya + Shea $7 at Target (opens in new tab) Greasy hair and scalp? No problem. Giannetos says, "Raw Sugar Mighty Hair Cream Leave-In Conditioner (opens in new tab) is another great clean option for a leave-in conditioner that wont leave the hair feeling greasy."

Pros: clean; expert-approved; affordable; free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates; cruelty-free Cons: strong fragrance Customer Review: "Incredible leave in! I have thick extremely dry long color treated hair-it transformed it on first use but even better with continued use. Literally getting comments on how healthy my hair looks. Also I am over 50yrs old. Hair is soft, silky and not greasy." -Target

Meet the Experts

Dimitris Giannetos Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist Originally hailing from Greece and enjoying a successful career there, Dimitris Giannetos has been a celebrity hairstylist in Los Angeles since 2013. He has worked with a number of haircare brands as a brand ambassador, has collaborated with photographers and magazines, and his client list has included Joey King, Megan Fox, Alessandra Ambrosio, and others.