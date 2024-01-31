Lipsticks That Stun Against Deep Skin Tones

Finding the right lipstick shade can be tough. Not only do you need to consider what color matches best with your outfit and the rest of your makeup, but you also need to assess your skin and lip tones to determine which colors will show up best and complement your natural lip tone.

"When it comes to picking your perfect lipstick shade, think about where you typically apply lipstick—your lips!" says Camille Bell, founder of inclusive lipstick brand Pound Cake. "So, get comfortable with understanding your lip tone just as much as you have come to understand what your skin tone and undertone are when picking your best lipstick shade."

With so much to consider, and with so many options available, it can be difficult to understand which lipstick shades are best for you. This is especially the case for people with dark skin tones, considering the longstanding lack of diversity within the beauty industry that fails to make premium, pigmented lip colors made with dark skin in mind.

Below, Bell taps into her personal and professional experience to advise shoppers with deep skin tones on how to find the best, most flattering lip colors money can buy.

What to Look for

Undertones

First of all, it's important to note that everyone should feel good wearing whatever they want, regardless of others' opinions or traditional notions of beauty.

"I try not to enforce what 'looks good' and what 'doesn’t' on shoppers, just because I feel like everyone has their opinion on what looks good on them," agrees Bell. "However, most folks with deeper skin tones feel comfortable wearing colors that have hints of blue and/or yellow undertones, as it complements our deeper skin tones. That doesn’t mean folks with deep skin tones don’t look good in or should fear wearing bright, bold colors like orange and pink lipstick."

Still, many people with deep skin tones stay away from shades with orange or green undertones, fearful that such colors may look "washed out on us if not produced correctly. Green is a color that’s more earthy, and when applied to deeper skin, rather than make our skin tone pop, it can have the opposite effect."

Lip Tone vs. Skin Tone

"I notice shoppers typically swatch lipstick on their wrists as a means to understand what the color will look like," says Bell. "However, one should try to always swatch the lip color in the middle of their bottom and upper lip."

In other words, your lipstick's compatibility with your skin tone isn't telling the full story. The natural color of your lips can impact the way your lipstick of choice shows up on you, especially if the formula isn't as highly pigmented and is therefore mixing with your own lip color.

"Folks with deeper skin tones sometimes have two-toned lip colors," Bell adds. "Perhaps the top lip is a light pink, whereas the bottom lip is a dark brown, or vice versa! Sometimes, your skin tone is very deep, but your natural lip tone is a bright pink! Regardless, whatever your natural lip tone is, it can vary from your actual arm or wrist skin tone, which ultimately determines how the lipstick shade is going to show up."

Some brands, including her own, offer lip quizzes and virtual try-ons so that "shoppers can accurately pick out their perfect shade"—a great solution for anyone who wants to be sure they test before they invest.

Best Lipsticks for Deep Skin Tones

Best No-Transfer Lipstick for Deep Skin Tones YSL Beauty Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream Liquid Lipstick $45 I will forever stand by this luxury lipstick from Yves Saint Laurent. It has a matte, quick drying formula that’s super pigmented, so I never have to worry that it will look different on my lips than it does in the package. It also stays on all day (or all night) with minimal transfer, and I almost never have to worry about reapplying. It comes in a wide variety of shades, too, from classic red to coral to hot pink. Pros: editor-approved; not drying; longwear Cons: expensive; small bottle Customer Review: "From its velvety texture to its long-lasting formula, this lipstick has become a staple in my beauty routine. The texture of this lipstick is a dream – it glides on effortlessly, coating my lips in a rich, velvety layer of color. What sets it apart is its lightweight feel; it doesn't compromise on comfort while delivering a highly pigmented, saturated hue." -Yves Saint Laurent

Best-Smelling Lipstick for Deep Skin Tones Pound Cake Cake Batter Liquid Lipstick $24 at Ulta "I would recommend Pound Cake’s Cake Batter liquid lipstick," says Bell of her own, award-winning line. "The brand specifically prioritizes deep skin tones. Cake Batter is a liquid lipstick that comes in multiple variations of the same shade for different lip tones. What’s unique is that the brand truly understands color theory and recognizes that people’s natural lip tone affects the way color shows up." Pros: BIPOC-owned; expert approved; moisturizing; smells good Cons: some transfer Customer Review: "I am so impressed with this brand. It gives baddie vibes and doesn't make my lips dry."

Best Affordable Lipstick for Deep Skin Tones Juvia's Place Nubian Earth Lipstick $15 at Ulta Juvia’s Place is another Black-owned and founded brand that always has deep skin tones in mind when creating its products. This affordable, highly pigmented lipstick is made to show up as advertised on every lip tone, no matter how dark, with longwear capacity that reviewers love. I’m obsessed with the textured, artistic design on the formula that goes along with the brand’s regal theme. Plus, the formula comes out soft and matte, with a creamy formula that never dries lips out. Pros: BIPOC-owned; creamy formula; affordable; free of parabens and sulfates Cons: limited color range Customer Review: "It lasts throughout the day, and the color is absolutely gorgeous! If you haven't tried it you're missing out!" -Ulta

Best Drugstore Lipstick for Deep Skin Tones SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick $11 at Ulta I, and just about everyone I know, swear by this drugstore gem from Maybelline, which has quickly become a cult favorite for people of all skin tones. It stays on all night, and even the lightest shades it comes in manage to show up on my pink lips without visible streaking or color distortion. It dries matte and does so quickly, but it can be drying if worn over and over for days on end, so be sure to moisturize between uses. Pros: longwear; affordable; comes in many colors; editor-approved Cons: can be drying Customer Review: "Nice color, doesn't smear at all once dry. Difficult to take off without makeup remover." -Ulta

Best Satin-Finish Lipstick for Deep Skin Tones Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrait $58 at Chanel Another high end option, this intense lip color from Chanel was made to provide wearers with a highly pigmented, long lasting burst of color that shows up on all lip tones. Promising to last for up to eight hours, it transfers minimally and utilizes premium pigments and waxes that evade irritating skin. Instead, the formula moisturizes lips, thanks to its plant-based ingredients. The result is a striking satin finish with ultra precise application and a bright finish. Pros: intense color; long lasting; refillable Con: expensive; doesn't come in many colors Customer Review: "I was a tad surprised at the size of this lipstick tube. It's smaller than what I'm used to. Color 812 - Beige Brut is perfect for me! A subtle and beautiful enhancement to my skin tone. The lipstick applies smoothly and feels comfortably moisturizing. I call this my "Wonder Wand" - Tiny & Mighty! I love it!" -Chanel

Best Longwear Lipstick for Deep Skin Tones Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick $27 at Dermstore $20.85 at Amazon $27 at Macy's This is another great longwear option that was specifically formula not to fade or smear for up to eight ours. According to reviewers, the lipstick itself feels lightweight, but the color is highly pigmented, so it shows up on everyone, no matter their lip tone, on the first swipe—which also means you’ll be able to do your makeup in a fraction of the time. The cruelty-free formula also features primer oil complex so that it won’t dry you out. Pros: precision tip applicator; longwear formula Cons: doesn't come in many colors Customer Review: "This is the perfect red. It never transfers to my teeth or to my husbands lips when I kiss him. It goes on so easily with the applicator and I don't even need to use a lip liner with this one." -Dermstore

Best High Pigment Lipstick for Deep Skin Tones Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick $15 at Sephora Don’t sleep on the Sephora Collection! I absolutely love these liquid lipsticks. They come in dozens of colors, which allows me to find the perfect, exact shade I’m looking for, no matter what—and because they’re so affordable, you can buy two for the price of one luxury option. They also last all day without feathering, and they show up highly pigmented on me and all of my friends, no matter our skin color or lip tone. Pros: affordable; comes in many colors; editor-approved Cons: can be drying Customer Review: "Awesome lip product , very underrated in my opinion but delivers better than most of the lip products I tried" -Sephora

Best Pink Lipstick for Deep Skin Tones Hermès Rouge Hermès $74 at Hermès In her moving, nostalgic essay on how Barbie helped her learn to love pink lipstick, Marie Claire Beauty Director Deena Campbell cited this formula from Hermès as one of her favorites. It comes in several shades, including bright reds, burnt umbers, mahogany browns, and gentle blushes, but in the spirit of Deena’s essay, we love this shade of pink. It has a satin finish that doesn’t make lips feel dried out, and it can be refilled so that your beauty routine produces less waste. Pros: editor-approved; moisturizing; long lasting; comes in many colors Cons: expensive

Best Creamy Lipstick for Deep Skin Tones Tom Ford Lip Color $59 at Tom Ford This is another luxury recommendation that comes courtesy of Beauty Director Deena Campbell. From Tom Ford Beauty, it’s a full coverage, highly pigmented, longwear lipstick with a creamy satin finish. It also promises to moisturize lips thoroughly without irritating them, and is formulated without mineral oil or parabens. Other ingredient callouts include beneficial, smooth-to-the-touch elements like murumuru butter and soja seed extract. Wear it in Deena’s go-to shade, pink, or explore one of the brand’s other myriad offerings, like berry or brown. Pros: editor-approved; moisturizing ingredients; free of parabens and mineral oil Cons: some transfer Customer Review: "There is no dupe for this for sure. By far the best lipstick I have ever had, and I’m a lipstick girl. The formula is so smooth and creamy. It lasts longer than expected. Definitely will always be in my makeup lineup." -Sephora

Meet the Expert