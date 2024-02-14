The best everyday lipsticks perform a high-wire beauty balancing act. They’re long-wearing and low-maintenance (to last through an entire day at the office), and they bring a pop of color to your makeup routine (for a weekday morning confidence boost). Lipsticks worth wearing daily also support your lips’ overall health—and they definitely don’t feather, bleed, or rub off after the first sip of coffee.

Marie Claire editors have tested dozens of products to find the lipsticks we wear (nearly) every day to the office. The ones we now call our favorites range from reds to peaches and mattes to satins, with long-lasting color and a moisturizing effect in common. Their most important feature? When we put our best everyday lipsticks on, we feel ready to tackle whatever the work day will bring. In some cases, we've made them our beauty signature beyond of the office.

Ahead, editors with different skin tones, makeup routines, and personal styles share their best everyday lipsticks for any occasion. Because even our picks can’t cover every single base, professional makeup artist Andrea DiSabatino chimed in with her expert advice and a few additional picks. You’ll find a lipstick you'll wear as often as Marie Claire editors do in the upcoming edit.

What to Look for

Color

As with any highly pigmented form of makeup, color is key in the best everyday lipsticks.

"Opt for versatile shades that complement your skin tone and maybe work well with different outfits," says DiSabatino.

Everyday lipsticks should also be versatile. (It's what their names imply, after all.) "Select a lipstick that can transition easily from casual to more formal settings," the expert adds.

Ease of Application

"A lipstick with a user-friendly applicator or packaging can enhance the overall experience," DiSabatino advises, especially when you're looking for a lipstick you can wear day after day.

For a full eight hours (or longer) at work, reapplying lipsticks every few minutes isn't ideal. DiSabatino recommends keeping an eye out for long-wearing formulas with color that lasts throughout the day.

Hydration

Finally, as with all makeup and skincare, it's important to take care of yourself while looking glam. An everyday lipstick might be a personal beauty signature, but swiping one on day after day can dehydrate your lips.

To combat dryness before it starts, DiSabatino recommends comfortable formulas with moisturizing ingredients. "Opt for lipsticks with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, or vitamin E," she suggests. "If you notice your lips are on the dryer side, reserve matte lipsticks for special occasions, as they can be more drying than creamy or satin formulations."

For hydrated, happy lips, "lip prep is key," DiSabatino says. Applying a hydrating balm before your makeup will create a moisturizing, protective barrier between your lips and a potentially drying formula.

Even so-called everyday lipsticks shouldn't be worn literally every day. Just like your skin needs rest from heavy foundation and powder, your lips will also appreciate a lipstick time-out. For some TLC, DiSabatino recommends lip masks to replenish moisture and regular exfoliation to remove dry skin.

The Best Everyday Lipsticks

Best New Everyday Lipstick Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick $35 at Charlotte Tilbury "I own approximately 70 pink lipsticks that look roughly the same (no shame), but it's this Charlotte Tilbury hue that came out on top as of late. The nude rose pink gives my lips a natural, not overly done look, while still creating a subtle pop and definition. The formula is soft and shiny, deeply hydrating, and last for hours." –Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor Pros: editor-approved; natural finish; hydrating Cons: glittery texture can feel coarse Customer Review: "Icon baby is a beautiful pink nude color which feels moisturizing on the lips. It has some glitter inside too, which looks amazing and enhances your natural lip. This shade is perfect for my neutral and olive toned skin, and I imagine that it would look great on all other skin tones. It is the perfect nude colour that doesn’t wash you out!" –Charlotte Tilbury

Best Affordable Everyday Lipstick Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick Visit Site "You don’t need to invest in a luxury lipstick to get a luxury look. I have what feels like a million of these Sephora Collection liquid lipsticks in my makeup bag, and I often reach for them when I’m in a pinch. The formula is highly pigmented, so it always shows up on my already pink lips, and its applicator helps the formula glide on easily (and with impressive precision). This shade is great for medium skin tones like mine and transitions seamlessly from day to night." –Gabrielle Ulubay, Beauty Writer Pros: highly pigmented; editor-approved; long-lasting; matte finish; dries quickly Cons: can be drying Customer Review: "The color is amazing and it does not smudge. I applied the lipstick at six PM sharp and it was intact until midnight so I definitely recommend it for daily use." –Sephora

Best Celebrity-Approved Everyday Lipstick Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick Visit Site "My go-to lipstick for daily wear is Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk in the original shade. It's the perfect hue for a subtly sexy everyday lip." –Andrea DiSabatino, makeup artist Pros: makeup artist-approved; celebrity-approved; moisturizing Cons: may be too light for deep skin tones Customer Review: "This is an insanely amazing lipstick. This is one of the two only lipsticks I will use and I love the color!" –Sephroa

Best Nude Everyday Lipstick Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick - Pale Mauve $41 at Nordstrom "I frequently opt for Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick in Pale Mauve as another daily choice. It provides hydration and boasts a long-lasting application." –Andrea DiSabatino, makeup artist Pros: long-lasting; highly pigmented; makeup artist-approved; comes in 25 shades; suited to many skin tones Cons: some find it drying Customer Review: "One of the best and favorite lipstick. Creamy, comfy on lips, beautiful colors." –Nordstrom

Best Clean Everyday Lipstick Merit Beauty Signature Lip - Baby $26 at Merit Beauty "I'm currently enjoying MERIT, a fresh and clean brand. The Merit Signature Lightweight Lipstick in the shade Baby is a classic and buildable option that I adore." –Andrea DiSabatino, makeup artist Pros: makeup artist-approved; clean brand; buildable Cons: may not be pigmented enough for all deep lip tones Customer Review: "Lasts for quite awhile and the Baby color is a nice natural shade that goes well with many things that I wear. Will always be carrying this one!" –Merit Beauty

Best Non-Smudge Everyday Lipstick Hermès Rouge Hermès - Matte Lipstick $75 at Nordstrom "I'm a huge believer in the power of a bright lip. This pocket-sized luxury take from Hermès is what I swipe on when I need a mood boost. The velvety matte formula glides on evenly and stays in place through long days of meetings, work events, and to-go coffees. I wear it so often, I tend to run out within weeks—but I can easily stock back up thanks to the refillable tube." –Halie LeSavage, Senior News Editor Pros: editor-approved; doesn't smudge, feather, or transfer Cons: expensive Customer Review: "It wears nicely and does not come off on the rim of my cup or get on a scarf if it brushes my face. I had a hard time deciding about the matte finish, but it's really lovely. If I feel I need some shine, a touch of gloss works quite well." –Nordstrom

Best Vibrant Everyday Lipstick Chanel Rouge Allure $45 at Chanel "I recently read that Kylie Jenner has brought back brown lipstick for 2024, but it has been a constant in my life. I have replenished this Chanel lipstick more times than I can count. It is such a trusty, reliable shade for the day, but it can become a stunning evening lip as well. The finish is silky and moisturizing, with staying power so you don't constantly have to reapply it. It is more expensive than other lipsticks, but for me it's worth it to be filled with confidence when I'm out and about. I normally go for a subtle eye when wearing it and it demands all the attention it needs." –Sophie Cookson, E-Commerce Analyst Pros: editor-approved; moisturizing; highly pigmented Cons: expensive Customer Review: "The formula is beautiful, effortless and classic. Relatively long lasting and quite moisturizing." –Chanel

Best Buildable Everyday Lipstick Violette Fr Bisou Balm Visit Site "Calisson is, by far, my favorite nude lipstick. Don’t get me wrong, all the Bisou Balms are great. They’re light and buildable, so I can achieve a gentle fuchsia and subtle red depending on how I’m feeling. (Yes, I absolutely have every shade). But Calisson is the one I carry in my purse everywhere. Swipe once to balance the coloration in my lips. Swipe twice for a gentle richness to my natural color. And swipe three times for a dimensional matte pink." –Katherine J. Igoe, Contributing Writer Pros: editor-approved; buildable; lightweight Cons: some find it drying Customer Review: "Love how this balm makes my lips feel! They feel velvety after applying this.” –Violetter Fr.

Best Everyday Lipstick for Lipstick Doubters Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Satin Shine Lipstick $35 at Sephora "I’m not a lipstick person. No matter what red or nude or any other shade I tried, I always felt like I was a kid playing with makeup or worrying about touch-ups all day. But this pink is so complementary to my skin tone, and goes on so smoothly, it turned me into a believer." –Andrea Stanley, Executive Editor Pros: editor-approved; complements skin tone; soft, satin finish; vegan Cons: some users say it's not long-lasting Customer Review: "This is a beautiful color color. Goes on smooth and doesn’t dry my lip." –Sephora

Best Red Everyday Lipstick MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Matte - Ruby Woo $25 at Ulta "There's something about the moment I put on a bold red lip: In that instant, I'm more powerful, confident, and ready to take on the world. And there is no red lip more classic, at least to me, than MAC Ruby Woo. This color is not for the meek and mild; it's a shade only worn by the boldest among us. And, maybe more than any other red lip, when I put it on, I feel just a couple of inches taller and hold my head just a little bit higher. Give it a try, and I bet you'll feel the same." –Rachel Burchfield, Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor Pros: editor-approved; matte finish; long-lasting Cons: some users say it is slightly drying Customer Review: "Really love the new formula. Goes on smooth and is not drying. Stayed on for over 9 hrs including eating and drinking." –Ulta

Meet the Expert