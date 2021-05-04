Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
The 12 Best Lip Stains for a Just-Picked-Berries Tint
Our favorite fuss-free lipstick alternative.
Picture this: it's 80 degrees. It's a gorgeous summer day. You're fully vaxxed and your lips are finally seeing the light of day after hiding behind a mask for what feels like forever. It's time to flex with a summer-y, punchy pout, and that means restocking your makeup arsenal with some long-lasting lip tints and lip stains. They'll stay in place all day (and night) on steamy days, and they'll hold up when slipping your mask on and off. And hey, if the product can also be swiped on the cheeks for an all-over boost of color, all the better. That's why, in our expert opinion, a lip stain checks every box for the perfect warm weather look.
The beauty of a lip stain is that when you want to appear naturally flushed, people won't notice it's makeup. The color fades into a subtle blush that says you've been outside in the heat (but doesn't require actual sweating and discomfort). The best part? Even if you do try these long-lasting stains on a humid, sweaty day, this is one beauty look that only gets better when it's melty. If you want to go bolder, these pigmented babies can make a statement, too. Just layer on a dense wash of bright color, and let your stain do its thing all night. Here, for your consideration, the absolute best lip stains for pretty, long-lasting color all summer long.
It doesn't get any more classic than Benefit's original stain. It provides that youthful, wind-bitten flush for lips and cheeks.
The name says it all. This formula sinks right into lips for weightless hydration and pigment that won't budge all day.
Remember sucking on a popsicle as a kid and getting that bright, summer-y stain on the inside of your lips? Well that look is back, and this Korean water gel is the easiest way to get it. Apply the vitamin-rich formula to the center of the lips and blend out.
Sure, it's a bit of a splurge for a lip and cheek treatment, but when it's got some plumping action for a bee-stung effect and hydrating hyaluronic acid for added staying power, it's well worth the investment.
If you're hanging outside on a hot summer day, you don't want to think about touch-ups between sips of spiked seltzer. This hydrating gel-formula glides on like a gloss and stays put all day long.
This multi gives a subtle stain wherever you apply it, which makes the monochrome look your new best friend. And it's got shea and cocoa seed butter to keep your pout hydrated.
Okay, so technically this is a liquid lipstick, but we're calling it a stain because of the astonishing wear on this thing. Take your finger and smudge out a layer of this, wait for it to dry, and then prepare to rock that shade for the next two days. I'm not kidding.
This stain is subtle in the best way. Create some full, pout-y depth by dabbing a little extra pigment on the outside corners of your lips.
The pigment in this formula doesn't quit regardless of skin tone, and it provides 18 hours (!!!) of wear so you can apply once and enjoy your night.
If you're not in the mood for lipstick but still want a little texture, go with this velvety formula.
Powered by fruit and vegetable pigments, this all-natural lip and cheek stain is the next best thing to actually sampling juicy berries in an orchard and having the stained lips to prove it.
This weightless formula comes in two shades that look gorge on any skin tone, feels like nothing, and it won't budge all night.