Today's Top Stories
1
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With These Leaders
2
Charlotte Looks So Grown Up in Her Birthday Pics
3
Yes, Caregiving Is Essential Infrastructure
4
The Summer 2021 Trends You'll See Everywhere
5
Collagen Powders for Radiant Skin, Hair, and Nails

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

The 12 Best Lip Stains for a Just-Picked-Berries Tint

Our favorite fuss-free lipstick alternative.

By Taylore Glynn
lip tint
Imaxtree

Picture this: it's 80 degrees. It's a gorgeous summer day. You're fully vaxxed and your lips are finally seeing the light of day after hiding behind a mask for what feels like forever. It's time to flex with a summer-y, punchy pout, and that means restocking your makeup arsenal with some long-lasting lip tints and lip stains. They'll stay in place all day (and night) on steamy days, and they'll hold up when slipping your mask on and off. And hey, if the product can also be swiped on the cheeks for an all-over boost of color, all the better. That's why, in our expert opinion, a lip stain checks every box for the perfect warm weather look.

The beauty of a lip stain is that when you want to appear naturally flushed, people won't notice it's makeup. The color fades into a subtle blush that says you've been outside in the heat (but doesn't require actual sweating and discomfort). The best part? Even if you do try these long-lasting stains on a humid, sweaty day, this is one beauty look that only gets better when it's melty. If you want to go bolder, these pigmented babies can make a statement, too. Just layer on a dense wash of bright color, and let your stain do its thing all night. Here, for your consideration, the absolute best lip stains for pretty, long-lasting color all summer long.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
For A Natural Blush
Benetint Rose Lip & Cheek Tint
Courtesy
Benefit Cosmetics sephora.com
$30.00
SHOP IT

It doesn't get any more classic than Benefit's original stain. It provides that youthful, wind-bitten flush for lips and cheeks. 

For Dry Lips
Water Lip Stain
Courtesy
Clarins ulta.com
$28.00
SHOP IT

The name says it all. This formula sinks right into lips for weightless hydration and pigment that won't budge all day. 

For A Punchy Pout
Dear Darling Water Gel Tint Ice Cream
Courtesy
Etude House amazon.com
$5.41
SHOP IT

Remember sucking on a popsicle as a kid and getting that bright, summer-y stain on the inside of your lips? Well that look is back, and this Korean water gel is the easiest way to get it. Apply the vitamin-rich formula to the center of the lips and blend out. 

For A Treat
Very Popular Cream Blush
Courtesy of bloomingdale's
Tata Harper bloomingdales.com
$39.00
SHOP IT

Sure, it's a bit of a splurge for a lip and cheek treatment, but when it's got some plumping action for a bee-stung effect and hydrating hyaluronic acid for added staying power, it's well worth the investment. 

For A Picnic
Bitten Lip Stain
Courtesy of Ulta
Flower Beauty ulta.com
$9.99
SHOP IT

If you're hanging outside on a hot summer day, you don't want to think about touch-ups between sips of spiked seltzer. This hydrating gel-formula glides on like a gloss and stays put all day long.  

For On-the-Go
Lip2Cheek
Courtesy
rms beauty sephora.com
$36.00
SHOP IT

This multi gives a subtle stain wherever you apply it, which makes the monochrome look your new best friend. And it's got shea and cocoa seed butter to keep your pout hydrated. 

For A Long Night Out
SuperStay Matte Ink City Edition Liquid Lipstick
Courtesy
Maybelline New York amazon.com
$9.99
SHOP IT

Okay, so technically this is a liquid lipstick, but we're calling it a stain because of the astonishing wear on this thing. Take your finger and smudge out a layer of this, wait for it to dry, and then prepare to rock that shade for the next two days. I'm not kidding. 

For No Makeup-Makeup
Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment
Courtesy
Ilia sephora.com
$32.00
SHOP IT

This stain is subtle in the best way. Create some full, pout-y depth by dabbing a little extra pigment on the outside corners of your lips. 

For An All-Nighter
Forever Reign Lip Stain
Courtesy
Luminess Cosmetics luminesscosmetics.com
$20.00
SHOP IT

The pigment in this formula doesn't quit regardless of skin tone, and it provides 18 hours (!!!) of wear so you can apply once and enjoy your night. 

For A Soft Finish
Velvet Lip Tint
Courtesy
3CE amazon.com
$20.98
SHOP IT

If you're not in the mood for lipstick but still want a little texture, go with this velvety formula.  

For A Natural Option
Fruit Pigmented Lip and Cheek Stain
Courtesy
100% Pure dermstore.com
$26.00
SHOP IT

Powered by fruit and vegetable pigments, this all-natural lip and cheek stain is the next best thing to actually sampling juicy berries in an orchard and having the stained lips to prove it.

For Any Skin Tone
Bitten Lip Tint
Courtesy
Victoria Beckham Beauty net-a-porter.com
$36.00
SHOP IT

This weightless formula comes in two shades that look gorge on any skin tone, feels like nothing, and it won't budge all night.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty Products to Never Be Without
Highlighters for a Pre-Summer Golden Glow
Brighten Up Your Nails With a Pretty Summery Color
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Only Waterproof Eyeliners You'll Ever Need
These Shampoos Will Make Your Hair Grow Super Fast
Tinted Moisturizers to Leave Your Skin Glowing
Volumizing Mascaras for Getting Your Dream Lashes
Products That'll Actually Help Keratosis Pilaris
Sea Salt Sprays for I-Woke-Up-Like-This Hair
Waterproof Mascaras That'll Outlast Your Ennui
Found: The Best Eyebrow Brushes for Every Look