4 New York Fashion Week Outfits Worth Recreating This Fall

Friends! Welcome back to another edition of Self Checkout. Ripping and running doesn’t even begin to describe what I’ve been doing over the last couple of weeks, but as I write this, I’m excited to report that I, once again, had a blast at New York Fashion Week. You know why? Because it’s for the girls! The Business of Fashion is calling it “Fashion’s Capital of Female Designers”, where more than 60 female designers showed. Put more succinctly, that’s half of the designers listed on the CFDA's official fashion week calendar this season. When people wonder what sets New York Fashion Week apart…well, that’s it! Clothes made for women by women. Something we should all get behind, right? RIGHT!
Another thing I really love about NYFW is that it’s where personal style really shines through. The editors and those who attend are a pragmatic bunch with places to be. Our clothes have to see us through—whatever that may mean for the wearer. For me, that meant often going from a show to podcast recordings to the US Open and back. So this week I’m breaking down a few of my favorite looks and what I loved about them.
Thursday
Thursday was a packed day. It started early at the Diane von Furstenberg show and ended at the US Open, where Marie Claire and Cadillac co-hosted a suite and an inspiring conversation. That meant that whatever I wore that day had to last—I left my apartment at 8:30 a.m. and didn’t get back home until around 11 p.m.
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On days like this, my strategy is to bring a change of tops, but keep the same bottoms and shoes. So I started the day in a purple Dries Van Noten tank top but switched into the Kallmeyer option below for the Kallmeyer show and the US Open. I chose this tank top because I knew it wouldn’t wrinkle and I loved the flourish on the shoulder. It felt dressy enough for the U.S. Open later that day and a nice complement to my more casual surf shorts. I finished the look with heels that I could easily slip on and off if I wanted to change into my sneakers midday and Kallmeyer’s new Magazine bag.
Kallmeyer
Floriana Ruched Jersey Tank
Rosie Assoulin
Surf Shorts in Khaki Utility
Kallmeyer
Magazine Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag
Saturday
As I wrote in my last send, I lean on color and color blocking a lot during New York Fashion Week because it’s an easy way to make a statement, but you really don’t have to try that hard if you play with shapes and materials. Tibi generously offered to dress me for their show this season, and I fell deeply in love with the red leather skirt and the oxblood shirt that was shown with it. The midi skirt paired nicely with flat sandals. Do this long enough, and you quickly realize the subway or walking is the best way to get from show to show in New York, so comfortable shoes are a must.
Tibi
Leather Midi Trouser Skirt
Tibi
Active Knit Easy T-Shirt
Monday
If you follow me on Instagram, you know that these J.Crew pants were an impulse buy that totally paid off. And here’s where I admit that this purple Cos T-shirt was also an impulse purchase. But longtime Self Checkout readers know that this is my color of the season, so that should come as no surprise. Wearing them together made for one of my most-complimented looks of the week.
J.Crew
Luna Pant in Cotton Poplin
Madewell
The '90s Shell Tank in Compact Cotton
Cos
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Le Specs
Iris | Off White
Tuesday
I’m going to be honest with you, by this point in the week I had nothing left to give. I was very tired of getting dressed, but knew I had a handful of shows left to attend. Enter another (now sold-out) green piece from J.Crew teamed with the Hailey Bieber x Gap jeans. By embracing color, a lot of the heavy lifting of making an interesting outfit is done for you.
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Khait
Newton Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Gap
Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans