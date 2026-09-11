The Best New York Fashion Week Street Style Beauty Looks Are All About Funky Updos and Bare Skin

All the hair and makeup inspiration you need this season.

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a collage of five women wearing stylish clothing and accessories during new york fashion week spring 2027
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New York Fashion Week S/S '27 is underway in NYC, and unsurprisingly, the street style set has not disappointed. Editors, creators, and buyers are rushing all around Manhattan (and parts of Brooklyn) to view the upcoming season's collections from buzzy designers like Henry Zankov (who made his debut as the new creative director of Diane Von Furstenberg), Daniella Kallmeyer, Jamie Haller, Maria McManus, Tory Burch and more. As a beauty editor, my eyes are always trained on the hair and makeup moments, especially for the attendees outside the shows, and I'm happy to report that the best street style beauty looks are offering up plenty of inspiration.

Although the New York weather has been behaving itself, the crowds proved that updos are having a moment, specifically chignons—both messy and sleek—braided pigtails, and all variations of the ponytail. Bare skin is also a common sighting this season, with radiant complexions on models and show-goers alike. The occasional pop of color on the lips is another welcome addition to the fashion party.

For more of the week's best beauty looks, keep scrolling, and check back here over the next few days for all the hair, makeup, and nail inspiration you need to enter fall in style.

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The Best New York Fashion Week Street Style Beauty Looks

Bold Pout

a white woman with a colorful outfit and white feather hat wearing red lipstick

Add a pop of red to your maximalist ensemble—it is NYFW after all.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Top to Toe

a close up of feet with a white pedicure wearing red fringe sandals

No white after Labor Day? Rejected, courtesy of this chic pedicure moment.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Silver Siren

a woman with gray hair and sunglasses wearing a black jacket

Let those stunning silver strands take center stage.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Add a Bandana

a woman with dark curly hair wearing a bandana and sunglasses with a leather bustier

Keep the curls in place by adding a striped bandana.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Double Up

a woman with brown hair in pigtails wearing a blue and gold dress

What's better than one braid? Two, obviously!

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Cranberry Kiss

a blonde woman with dark red lipstick wearing a gray long sleeve dress

Add a high-contrast lip for a bold, unforgettable look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Maximalist Mani

a close up of a woman in jeans with a camo bag with a colorful manicure

Nails are the best accessory, especially when they're as playful as this set.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It's Giving Glow

a woman with bare skin and a shoulder tattoo wearing a black tank top

When you're this naturally radiant, you don't need any makeup to steal focus.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

All Twisted Up

the back of a woman with blonde hair in a bun wearing a blue and white shirt

A simple twisted bun adds the perfect feminine touch to a structured striped shirt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bangs, Baby, Bangs

a woman wearing a gray windbreaker with black sunglasses holding a coffee

Baby bangs are one of the hardest to pull off, but when it works, the look is impeccable.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Extra Accessorized

a woman in a tweed jacket and white bag with sunglasses and dark hair

Use some unexpected charms to your hair to keep your updo in place and add some intrigue to your outfit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Curly Crop

a woman shot from the side wearing a yellow tank top, black bag, with a black curly bob

In case you forgot, a curly bob is never a bad idea.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Matchy Maroon

a woman in a burgundy jacket with matching lipstick

Need lipstick shade inspiration? Just match it to your fall outerwear.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

All About a Bixie

a woman in a yellow dress with a dark brown bob and sunglasses

The reign of the bixie cut isn't over, and it's still one of my favorite fall hairstyles.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Spaced Out

a woman with brown space buns wearing a floral jumpsuit

Space buns with a Y2K-inspired part? Yes please.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Beautifully Ballet

a woman with a high chignon wearing a floral beaded top

An extra high bun reads elegant and timeless, always.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Serving Side Braid

a woman with a blue and white two piece outfit with a dark brown side braid

Don't have time for a complicated updo? A simple side braid never fails.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Money Piece Chignon

a woman in a floral dress with lavender sunglasses and a blonde bun

Pondering a hair color change for fall? I suggest some blonde money pieces to accent your bun.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Flirty Pony

a woman with a brown ponytail in a dark denim shirt with green feathers

Ponytails get a high fashion upgrade with lots of texture, movement, and volume.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

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Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.