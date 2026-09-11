New York Fashion Week S/S '27 is underway in NYC, and unsurprisingly, the street style set has not disappointed. Editors, creators, and buyers are rushing all around Manhattan (and parts of Brooklyn) to view the upcoming season's collections from buzzy designers like Henry Zankov (who made his debut as the new creative director of Diane Von Furstenberg), Daniella Kallmeyer, Jamie Haller, Maria McManus, Tory Burch and more. As a beauty editor, my eyes are always trained on the hair and makeup moments, especially for the attendees outside the shows, and I'm happy to report that the best street style beauty looks are offering up plenty of inspiration.
Although the New York weather has been behaving itself, the crowds proved that updos are having a moment, specifically chignons—both messy and sleek—braided pigtails, and all variations of the ponytail. Bare skin is also a common sighting this season, with radiant complexions on models and show-goers alike. The occasional pop of color on the lips is another welcome addition to the fashion party.
For more of the week's best beauty looks, keep scrolling, and check back here over the next few days for all the hair, makeup, and nail inspiration you need to enter fall in style.
The Best New York Fashion Week Street Style Beauty Looks
Bold Pout
Top to Toe
Silver Siren
Add a Bandana
Double Up
Cranberry Kiss
Maximalist Mani
It's Giving Glow
All Twisted Up
Bangs, Baby, Bangs
Extra Accessorized
Curly Crop
Matchy Maroon
All About a Bixie
Spaced Out
Beautifully Ballet
Serving Side Braid
Money Piece Chignon
Flirty Pony
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.