A Young Princess Diana Had the Same Reaction as Princess Charlotte When Her Dad Surprised Her With One Change, Says Earl Spencer

Charles, who became the 9th Earl Spencer after his father’s death, wrote that when his parents were still together, they had many “points of difference.” Diana and Charles’s mother, Frances Shand Kydd, “preferred to be at home,” Earl Spencer said, but John loved to travel—and after one solo trip, a young Diana “snapped.”
Their father had been traveling in Turkey on his own, since Charles was sick and Frances decided to stay back with him. Explaining that the late earl “chose not to shave during his time away,” the Swan Song author continued that the family was surprised to welcome him home “with a reddish beard and moustache.”
The Prince of Wales first showed off his facial hair in an August 2024 video for the Paris Olympic Games, but when he attended a church service later that month, his fan-favorite beard was gone. By September he was back to being team beard (and has been since), and the Prince of Wales explained why he briefly went clean-shaven.
“Well Charlotte didn’t like it the first time,” Prince William said, sharing that there were “floods of tears” from his then-9-year-old daughter. The princess was so upset about his makeover that William decided to “shave it off,” but later had a change of heart.
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“I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay,” he shared. As for John Spencer, it seems that he might have gone the same route as Prince William’s knee-jerk reaction, as he remained clean-shaven in photos through the years.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.