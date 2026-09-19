This Week's Best Manicure Inspiration Is All About Burgundy French Tips and Icy Blue Polish

The top fall color trends have landed.

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Collage of blue nails with burgundy tips, autumnal watercolor nail art and eggplant nails alongside bottles of brown, pale blue and purple polish
(Image credit: IG @matejanova | @bw.nails | @belemnailstudio)
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I love a dark fall manicure as much as the next person, but I’m not ready to spend the next few months choosing between burgundy and brown. This week’s best nail looks have given me plenty of reasons to branch out, starting with baby blue and maroon—quite possibly my favorite color combination ever. And yes, it looks just as good on nails as I’d hoped. If you’ve been wearing the same wine-colored polish every September, a little blue is a pretty easy way to change things up.

There’s still a deep, glossy eggplant manicure in the mix for anyone who’s ready for a darker shade. I’m also very into the soft washes of color that look like someone dipped a brush into an autumnal palette and got a little carried away. The pale green manicure makes me want to cut my nails short, while the gold chrome looks almost liquid. Ahead, scroll through this week’s favorite nails, preferably before you tell your nail artist you’ll have your usual.

Blue Meets Bordeaux

Baby blue almond nails with thin burgundy French tips, hands resting in the sun

(Image credit: IG @belemnail.studio)

I’ve already confessed my love for this color combination, but can we take a moment to talk about those maroon tips? The curved edges against the baby blue make a familiar French manicure feel entirely different.

Block Party

Hands with mismatched red, pale blue, olive and dark-colored nails beside a striped sweater

(Image credit: IG @_citre)

The olive green is what makes this mix work for me. Next to bright red and baby blue, it gives the manicure a slightly retro feel, with a few darker nails breaking up the brighter colors. There’s no nail art to account for here, either—you just need a very good selection of polishes.

September Haze

Short rounded nails with blurry patches of rust, blue and gold polish, rings on the fingers

(Image credit: IG @bw.nails)

These remind me of a fall landscape painted in a gorgeous watercolor. The blurred patches of rust and gold could be changing leaves; the blue, a little sky peeking through.

Dripping Gold

gold chrome and raised metallic drips on short nails, with textured accents and finger tattoos

(Image credit: IG @craftedbyaprince)

Apparently, I like my gold a little melted. Raised drips spill over the edges of these short nails, mixed with fully metallic finishes and textured accents.

Short 'n Sweet Pea

pale pea-green polish on short square nails with softly rounded corners

(Image credit: IG @matejanova)

This is such a good green. I love it on these short, softly squared nails, and the creamy finish has me reconsidering whether I actually need nail art at my next appointment.

Sunset Frost

Selena Gomez&amp;rsquo;s long peach-pink shimmer nails with diamond rings and bracelets

(Image credit: IG @tombachik)

For Selena Gomez’s 2026 Emmys manicure, Tom Bachik went with a frosted peach shade on long almond nails. The shimmer shifts to pink, and with all those diamonds, it stands out even more. There’s plenty of sparkle to go around.

Purple Reign

Glossy short deep eggplant nails against a brass-colored elevator panel

(Image credit: IG @matejanova)

Consider this my suggestion for your next dark polish appointment: a glossy eggplant purple, worn short. It’s deep enough to satisfy a burgundy loyalist, but the purple is still visible enough that you won’t spend the next two weeks questioning if your nails are black.

On the Dot

Sheer pink almond nails covered in big black polka dots

(Image credit: IG @bw.nails)

Black polka dots, a sheer pink base, and absolutely no reason to complicate things any further.

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Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.