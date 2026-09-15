Though summer and winter are typically the biggest hair transformation seasons, there's much to be said for a fall chop. You don't have to worry about drastic weather situations like keeping your hair off your neck in the sweltering heat or how it will look under a beanie—you just have to think about how you want it to look. Honestly, fall has the best hair days, which is why I'm all about embracing the top haircut trends for autumn.
"For me, 2026 is less about chasing a single haircut and more about a return to individuality," explains Adam Federico, R+Co's Vice President of Technical Education. "We’re seeing recognizable shapes like the bob, the shag, and the pixie, but they’re becoming less prescribed. There’s more freedom and more consideration for natural texture and willingness to embrace imperfection. The strongest hair right now feels designed, but not over-designed."
Ultimately, the haircut conversation in fall 2026 is moving away from perfection and toward a place of intense understanding of you and your hair's individual needs. Hopefully, you'll find a fall 2026 haircut trend you absolutely love—and all the information you need to get the look—below.
Long, Shattered Layers
"We're in an 'I'm here to make a statement with my hair' era," says Shane Talley-Cudal, Salon Owner and Hair Designer at The West Seattle Salon. "People are taking looks that once were [popular] and reimagining them as modern, wearable art. Hair feels more individual and expressive right now—and I love that."
The artist says to think bobs, textured shags, and long, shattered layers when you visit the salon. "Three major trends that'll be trending this fall are the collarbone-grazing slip bob or Italian midi, soft rounded bobs, and longer cuts with voluminous layers," adds Christine Bellemare, co-founder of Maven A Collect on Newbury Street in Boston. "For longer layers, use a volumizing mousse and a large round brush to create movement."
Act+Acre
Stem Cell Thickening Foam for Volume + Fuller-Looking Hair
Mane
Brb 1.7" Ceramic Round Hair Brush
Bobs That Move
"The bob is still having a major moment, but the bigger story is texture and shape at every length. It's about movement, texture, and creating a shape that feels intentional to the person wearing it," Talley-Cudal adds.
This is a look Federico calls The New Bob. "The bob continues to evolve because it’s no longer about one particular shape. I’m interested in maintaining a cut with a strong perimeter and then disrupting the interior and creating softness, separation and movement," he explains. "We’re seeing everything from shorter French and micro bobs to slightly grown-out versions that feel almost accidental. That blend between precision and imperfection is what makes the bob feel relevant again."
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Oribe
Styling Butter Nourishing Curl Enhancing Cream
RŌZ
Evergreen Hair Styling Cream
Evolved Shags
As we very well know, the shag hasn’t gone anywhere. It has transformed, though. "We’re borrowing its principles, short-to-long layering, movement, separation and freedom, then applying them to everything from longer shapes to bobs, crops and pixie-shag hybrids," says Frederico. "What interests me is referencing the attitude of the late ’70s and early ’80s without recreating a period haircut. It should have the energy of those references, but still belong to the person wearing it today."
People want movement and personality, but they don’t necessarily want to look like they’re wearing a trend. "The modern shag gives you individuality without becoming a costume," he says.
dae
Dreamriser Volumizing + Hydrating Hair Mousse With Heat Protection
Davines
This Is A Sea Salt Spray
Italian Midi
The mid-length haircut is super wearable no matter where you find yourself in the world—you'll look as cute sipping your spritz in Italy as you do walking through the park back at home. "Apply Color Wow Dream Coat before blow-drying and use a round brush to create a subtle bend," explains Bellemare of the perfect way to up-level the simple cut.
St. Barts Conditioning, Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave in Conditioner
Brand New Bangs
If you already adore your hair length, why not try a new set of bangs? "Wispy, disconnected and side-swept bangs will also be popular for clients wanting a noticeable change without losing length," notes Bellemare. "Fall is the ideal time for a new shape or bangs because the extreme heat and humidity have passed. These cuts offer a fresh reset after a summer of ponytails, sun exposure, and grown-out ends."
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day (phd) Dry Shampoo
dae
Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream With Taming Wand
Modern Crop
On the opposite end, you might want to completely change up your look. If this is you, why not try a modern crop? "Short hair feels exciting again because we’ve stopped defining it so rigidly. A crop can be beautiful, aggressive, soft, masculine, or feminine, and sometimes all within the same haircut," says Federico. "There’s something transformational about removing hair. After years of long layers, extensions and highly polished finishes, a short haircut can feel incredibly individual and confident."
With today's shorter cuts, the artist is seeing longer fringes, exposed ears, irregular perimeters, and natural texture incorporated into the shape. "For me, it’s less about saying, 'the pixie is back,' and more about the freedom people are finding in cutting the hair and letting the length go," he adds.
R+Co
Dart Pomade Stick
JVN
Perfect Styling Stick
Natural Texture
And finally, the biggest fall 2026 haircut trend Federico is seeing isn’t necessarily a haircut at all. "It’s the philosophy," he says. "We’re beginning to work with what the hair naturally wants to do rather than constantly forcing it into a certain style. Waves, curls, bends, cowlicks, and irregularities can all become part of the haircut."
This changes the way your stylist cuts. Instead of designing a haircut that only works after a perfect blow-dry, they can build a shape around the movement that already exists in your hair. "People want hair that feels authentic and, more importantly, hair they can actually live in. There’s a growing appreciation for texture, irregularity and imperfection," he adds.
Crown Affair
The Smoothing Air Dry Hair Styling Cream
Bumble and bumble.
Seaweed Nourishing Air Dry Cream
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Meet the Experts
Adam Federico
Born and raised in California’s cultural hub, Adam Federico has created a niche for himself among craft hairdressings most practiced artisans. His skillset is broad, yet honed, and he counts Master Educator, Creative Director and Stylist as his defining roles.
Shane Talley-Cudal
Shane Cudal is a Davines color specialist and co-owner of The West Seattle Salon. His work blends advanced color theory with a treatment-first approach to hair and skin health. He believe the beauty industry has the power to shift how people feel about themselves—so everything he does is built around creating results that go beyond the mirror. Look good. Feel better.
Christine Bellemare
Christine Bellemare is a stylist who has perfected the art of customized hair. With 20 years in the industry, she has mastered both fields of cut and color. As a dry cut specialist, Christine has a strong foundation in the John Sahag dry cutting technique where each strand of hair is individually tapered to reveal a cut that is seamless and grows out softly. Christine finds herself influenced by soft shapes and silhouettes. Her approach to color is quite similar. Soft and natural, catering to her client’s lifestyle. Christine has mastered the look of a lived in color and believes in a more natural, softer grow out. Christine is also know for her editorial and everyday styling. She credits her success to the pride she takes in her work, genuinely caring about her clients and meeting their needs.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.