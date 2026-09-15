Tonight marks the official end of New York Fashion Week, which means one thing: it’s time for a trend recap. The S/S '27 season marks a major pivot in beauty trends. You can retire blush and slick back buns—it’s all about eyeliner and partless low ponytails now. The simple, short manicures in 20 shades of nude that dominated most of last year? Well, it’s all about almond-shaped extensions in the boldest color you can imagine now. If 2025/2026 was focused on glass skin and bobs, then 2026/2027 is all about the eyes and mermaid waves.
NYFW beauty trends can often feel a bit unattainable—as much as I love a teased updo or black lipstick, I’m not wearing it to work. But this year’s looks are actually very wearable and incredibly easy to recreate. I’m rounding up my six favorite trends from the week—along with some expert tips on how to get the look and what to use below. Only time will tell whether these trends will carry over into London, Paris, and Milan, but for now, happy scrolling.
As a staunch shimmer shadow girl, I’m thrilled to see this trend take off. Here’s the TLDR: take a slightly opalescent shadow—in the color of your choice—and then put a thin film of clear gloss on top. If you’re sensitive to the tacky texture, try using a glitter pot (my favorite is from Bodyography) to achieve a wet look.
If one thing was glaringly clear on the runways, it’s that hair parts of any kind are dead. Stylists went to whatever means necessary to hide any sign of a scalp. Some were slicked back; others were teased to a degree that I'm sure made brushing a terrifying experience. Message was received loud and clear: no side parts, no middles parts, no parts at all.
Liner is to 2026 what blush was to 2025. Looks ranged from inner corner moments and tightlining to traditional cat eyes. What’s worth noting is the color experimentation: black eyeliner is almost too basic to have real estate in your makeup bag this year. Reach for a gilded shade or a neon hue to switch up your glam for the new season.
ILIA
Thru Line Waterproof Eyeliner With Up to 24-Hour Wear - Gesture
Sarah Creal
Eyes Up 24h Creamy Kajal Longwear Waterproof Eyeliner - Grey Area
It’s apparently time to give our lashes a break. Pop on a red lip, a glowy foundation, and give your lashes a good curl before heading out the door. If you can’t get on board with bare eyelashes, take a little Vaseline and brush it on after curling—it’ll help hold the look, even sans mascara.
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Short and square had a good run, but the trend cycle is officially flipping. The longer and pointier, the better. I'll be sticking to press-ons, but if you have strong nails, go forth and conquer with a nail file and and your favorite polish. As for colors? Earth tones are dominating in fall, but don’t be surprised if you start seeing cobalt blues and rich purples.
Manucurist
Active Plump Aqua Glazed, Plumping & Collagen Infused Treatment Nail Polish - Aqua Glazed
Glamnetic
Premium Press-On Nail Kit - Pink Petalite
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.