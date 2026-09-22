Princess Kate Shows How Fall's Hottest Color Trend Is Done in a Regal Purple Gown and Historic Royal Jewels at the 'Digger' Premiere

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Princess Kate at a movie premiere, and the Princess of Wales didn’t disappoint as she joined Prince William and Tom Cruise on the red carpet in London. William and Kate attended the global premiere of Cruise’s latest film, Digger, on Tuesday, September 22, with the princess wearing a new jewel-toned gown that fits right into fall 2026’s hottest color trend.
Wearing a custom Jenny Packham dress with a plunging front, dramatic train and long, sheer sleeves, the Princess of Wales looked unmistakably regal on the red carpet. But along with her new gown, Kate pulled a historic piece of jewelry out of the royal vaults.
She wore the Queen Mother's stunning Amethyst Sautoir Necklace, which was gifted to the late royal by Queen Alexandra in 1923. The design features a long strand of pearls with a massive amethyst heart pendant at the center and alternating amethyst stones amongst the pearls.
This isn’t the first time William and Kate have attended the premiere of one of Cruise’s movies. In 2022, the couple walked the red carpet in London for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, and earlier this year, the Prince of Wales also shared his love for Cruise’s films at the 2026 BAFTAs.
When asked about his favorite movies in a clip shared onX, William said, “I've got to be careful because I'm a little biased to a particular person. But Top Gun 2, for instance, is one of the most incredible films I've watched in a long time.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.