You want hyaluronic acid if your skin needs a boost of hydration. You need vitamin C for antioxidant protection. When it comes to niacinamide? Be prepared to target a handful of skin concerns in one fell swoop—it’s a “skincare superstar,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack. “In skincare, niacinamide helps to reduce redness, hyperpigmentation, pore size, strengthens the skin barrier, regulates sebum production, and acts as an antioxidant.” That in mind, incorporating one of the best niacinamide serums into your skincare routine is a welcome addition.

The benefits are worthwhile for every skin type (even sensitive skin types) and can swoop in and save the day when it comes to treating certain types of acne, rosacea, or fine lines and wrinkles. Still, it’s key to be discerning when scooping up your serum. You want to take into account the concentration of niacinamide and factor in what other ingredients made their way into the formulation. To find the best niacinamide serum for you, scroll ahead. Top dermatologists (and yours truly!) are breaking down exactly what to look for—and shop.

What to Look For

Concentration

More isn’t always better—especially when it comes to Niacinamide. It’s important to take your skin type into consideration; if you’re sensitive to new products, easing into the ingredient best. “Look for lower concentrations of one to two percent,” says Dr. Mack. “At higher concentrations, niacinamide may actually cause redness, irritation, or contact dermatitis, which manifests as a red, scaly rash.”

That said, if you tolerate new ingredients fairly well or are specifically concerned with treating discoloration, the two to 10 percent range is perfect. “If you are using niacinamide to treat dark spots, I would recommend the five to 10 percent concentration,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Karp. If you’re concerned about tolerability, “Patch test on a small area of your skin, such as the forearm, before applying it to your entire face.”

Other Ingredients

While some serums will highlight niacinamide as the star ingredient, you’ll typically find it alongside other actives, salicylic acid being one of the most common. “Niacinamide can help to reduce inflammation and redness, which can be caused by salicylic acid,” explains Dr. Karp.

That said, it plays well with just about everything. “Niacinamide is extremely compatible with other active ingredients including retinoids, alpha and beta hydroxy acids, peptides, and hyaluronic acid,” adds Dr. Mack.

Do I Need Niacinamide?

There’s a high probability you can benefit from incorporating a serum with niacinamide into your skincare routine. It works across all skin types—even sensitive skin. Specifically it’s great for acne, as it can “reduce inflammation, sebum production, and the appearance of blemishes,” according to Dr. Mack.

It’s also ideal for balancing oily and dry skin. “Niacinamide can help to control oil production and reduce the appearance of pores, while hydrating the skin and improving barrier function,” she adds.

The Best Niacinamide Serums

The Best Niacinamide Serum for a Glow Glass Skin Refining Serum $39 at Ulta $14.99 at Amazon $19 at Target The brand’s best-seller, this product will single handedly make your skin have a disco-ball like iridescence in just a few week’s time. The niacinamide expertly reduces the look of dark spots and brightens the skin’s overall complexion, while complimentary ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid, and peach extract give the skin bouncy, supple effect. Try adding just this one product into your regime—you’ll be mesmerized by your skin’s transformation. Pros: Great texture; Fades dark spots Cons: Can be irritating for some Customer Review: “It's not aggressive or irritating, and I have very sensitive skin. I love that it's fragrance free and it feels like they really invested in the actual formula and not some kind of marketing gimmick to make it cutesy like a lot of skincare companies do which I appreciate. It sinks in beautifully and layers well with my moisturizer, sunscreen, and makeup.” — Ulta

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum $35 at Sephora It shouldn’t come as a shocker that this skincare staple has earned a cult-like following—it’s deeply nourishing, glow-boosting, and doubles as the perfect clear highlighter on top of makeup. “I love the hydrating effects of this serum,” says Dr. Mack. “Niacinamide is coupled with hyaluronic acid creating a dynamic, hydrating duo.” It smells like watermelon (obviously) and has a slight shimmer to its formulation. Pros: Dermatologist-recommended; Very glowy; Contains hyaluronic acid for hydration Cons: Fragrant Customer Review: “I love this product so much! It is very hydrating and soft on my dry skin. It also leaves my skin very glowy which I love. I also really like the scent.” — Sephora

The Best Niacinamide Serum for Mature Skin La Roche-Posay Niacinamide 10 Face Serum, Brightening and Anti-Aging Facial Serum with 10% Niacinamide, Reduces the Look of Dark Spots, Discoloration, and Uneven Skin Tone $40 at Amazon It’s hard to find a high-concentration niacinamide serum that’s going to be extra efficacious yet non-irritating. But thanks to the unique combination of ingredients, this La Roche-Posay serum does just that. “It’s a good choice for those with sensitive skin, as it is formulated with thermal water, hyaluronic acid, and other soothing ingredients,” says Dr. Karp. Make sure to use this for around eight weeks if you want to see full results. Pros: Dermatologist-recommended; Great for tackling dark spots Cons: Might still be irritating for some; Fragrant Customer Review: “The only product to actually reduce the appearance of my dark spots and evens out my skin tone!! This is my holy grail for sure!!” — Target

The Best Drugstore Niacinamide Serum CeraVe Retinol Serum for Post-Acne Marks and Skin Texture | Pore Refining, Resurfacing, Brightening Facial Serum with Retinol and Niacinamide | Fragrance Free, Paraben Free & Non-Comedogenic| 1 Oz $22 at Amazon “This is a dedicated 10% niacinamide serum with a lightweight feel,” says Dr. Portela. “It’s easy to combine with other skin care products in your routine.” That said, because it’s so multitasking you’ll probably find that you can cut out a lot of excess. In addition to addressing pores and texture, vitamin C and licorice extract tackle inflammation, redness, and hyperpigmentation. Just one callout: This is a water-like booster, so your best bet is to combine the liquid with your moisturizer of choice. Pros: Lightweight; Multi-tasking Cons: Might be too strong for some Customer Review: “It is specifically designed for those with uneven skin tone, post-acne scar marks, and large visible pores. I have been using it because I am concerned about my uneven skin tone and have recently become bothered by my pores. After using it for about a week and a half, I have noticed some improvement, so I plan to continue using it.” — Target

The Best Niacinamide Serum for Acne-Prone Skin The Niacinamide 15 Serum with Acetyl Glucosamine + Zinc PCA $25 at Ulta CosRX might be on the map for its snail mucin serum, but don’t overlook the brand’s other offerings. Case in point? This serum comes with the maximum concentration of niacinamide, making it extremely effective for oily, acne-prone skin. The star ingredient is responsible for regulating oil production, soothing inflammation, and helping to fade scars. Zinc is in the mix to help with inflammation, while the rest of the formula bolsters hydration and skin softness. Start by using this just once daily for a couple weeks and then up the ante if your skin can handle the strength. Pros: Great for acne-prone skin; Shrinks pores Cons: Too intense for some Customer Review: “This serum is definitely in the top 5 niacinamide serums that I have used. I can definitely tell the difference in the oil production throughout the day on my skin on the days that I use this and on the days that I may miss this step in my routine. Even though I have not changed my moisturizer at all, I have found that my skin feels more hydrated since adding this serum into my routine.” — Ulta

The Best Niacinamide Serum for Skin Barrier Health The Better B Niacinamide Serum $145 at Nordstrom More often than not, skin freakouts by way of acne, rashes, or rosacea, are the result of a compromised skin barrier. Building it back up? That’s the best solution. Cut to: Dr. Barbara Sturm’s The Better B Niacinamide Serum. Naturally, niacinamide does most of the heavy lifting, but ingredients like plankton extract and panthenol are there to provide an assist. Plus, the milky formula feels instantly soothing when pat into the skin. Pros: Milky texture; Effective Cons: Expensive Customer Review: “Well worth the investment, I saw a noticeable difference after only a few days. Great texture, a small amount coats the face well with no sticky feeling. Thoroughly recommend it.” — Dr. Barbara Sturm

The Best Niacinamide Serum for Mature Skin Premier Cru Anti-Aging Serum $139 at Nordstrom Chronically dry skin? Give this deeply hydrating serum a go. You *should* notice a difference in your skin’s texture in as little as a few hours. How? Expertly sourced tightening sugars and honey locust manage to tighten skin in as little as three minutes—and the results will stick around for six hours. Short term benefits are very welcome, but it’s the long-term effects that will keep you hooked. Your skin will look more even toned and plumped with continued use. Pros: Good for aging; Well tolerated Cons: Expensive Customer Review: “This is lightweight and easily absorbs into skin. It makes my skin look hydrated and feels smoother immediately after using. Also, my skin looks slightly firmer after weeks of using, my mouth lines definitely look less pronounced. Love the pump packaging for the convenience.” — Caudalie