Experts Share Which Skincare Ingredients Are Worth Looking for in Your Makeup
The latest episode of the "Nice Talk" podcast features "The Beauty of Business" panel from the recent 'Marie Claire' Power Play summit.
In the past, makeup was designed to mask blemishes. Breakout? Slather on some concealer and hope for the best. However, nowadays, the focus is on skincare, and many products include ingredients that can benefit your skin, too.
There's a wide world of makeup and skincare out there, though, and it can be a challenge to navigate from hyaluronic-this to ceramide-that. On a recent panel titled "The Business of Beauty: How Science-Driven Innovation Fuels Growth and Success" at Marie Claire's Power Play summit in Atlanta, three skincare experts spoke to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike and gave their advice on which skincare ingredients are worth looking for in makeup. The panel—featuring dermatologists Dr. Uchenna Okereke and Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, and director of the Cosmetic Science program at Spelman College, Dr. Leyte Winfield—is now available to listen to as an episode of Marie Claire's "Nice Talk" podcast.
"I think peptides are great," says Dr. Okereke. "I think that they're a great carrier to actually bring ingredients into the skin, because when we think about our skin as a skin barrier, it's meant to keep things out, right? So, if molecules are of a certain size or too large, [peptides can be a carrier to] actually penetrate through to the skin." She adds that peptides can also "help to block neurotransmitters to reduce fine lines and wrinkles," explaining that for anyone with sensitive skin who is concerned with fine lines and wrinkles, peptides can be an alternative to retinol.
Dr. Woolery-Lloyd mentions SPF as her top skincare-in-makeup suggestion.
"I'm a big believer in double duty and multitasking in all aspects of life, including my skincare, so I love makeup products that have sun protection." She explains that an SPF of 30 or 45 is what to look for, and to ensure you're using enough SPF to be protected from the sun. "If you can use the appropriate amount to get your SPF, or layer it on top, you get a little bit of extra protection," the dermatologist says.
Additionally, Dr. Woolery-Lloyd notes how niacinamide and vitamin C are other ingredients to look for when it comes to the "skinification of makeup."
Dr. Okereke explains that event sponsor Clinique's new foundation, Even Better Clinical Vitamin Makeup, fits the bill, because it has SPF 45, "which is something that you don't usually see, as far as makeup goes." It even contains vitamins C and E to help improve "overall skin texture."
On the panel, the experts also share what skincare buzzwords mean ("Clean" can be vague, right? And what qualifies "science-backed?") and discuss how the beauty landscape—including legacy brand Clinique—is evolving scientifically. You can hear their entire chat now on "Nice Talk," available everywhere you listen to podcasts.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
