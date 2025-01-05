Once upon a time in the year 2000, concealer lips were the makeup trend. A swipe of everyday lipstick just shy of your skin tone would unanimously get the Paris Hilton “That’s hot” stamp of approval. Two and a half decades later, MAC Cosmetics is now issuing a powerful call to revive this early aughts makeup phenomenon.

Today, Jan. 5, MAC released Nudes, a line of 19 silky matte, soft-focus matte, shiny sheer, and sleek satin MACximal Lipsticks, along with a new deep brown-mauve lip liner, Cool Spice.

The products, which range from $25 to $28, are exclusively nude-toned, ensuring there’s a flattering color match for all skin types and undertones. You’ll find a cool, dusty beige named It’s Personal, a mid-toned mocha brown in Hodgepodge, and a warm-toned peachy beige in Yash. Long-time brand fans (including yours truly) even have the opportunity to finally relive former discontinued shades like Peachstock and Velvet Teddy, which received a revamp called Cool Teddy.

The range features formerly discontinued favorites and new innovations. (Image credit: MAC Cosmetics)

This launch's goal: convince makeup lovers to go nude, again. The momentum is there. According to Google Trends, searches for “nude lipstick” have steadily increased by 25 percent since August. And with a whole new crop of colors to choose from, nude lips will be solidified as a huge 2025 makeup trend.

“MAC Nudes delves deep into a world where nude no longer means bland,” Carly Utting, MAC’s National Senior Artist, tells me. “Whether you’re looking for a nude shadow to hug your creases or a nude lip product to enhance your natural lip shade, we’re taking inspiration from four decades of MAC Nudes to bring you a catalog of inclusive shades.”

This launch is ultimately a big, splashy, 19-product call to travel back to the early 2000s. Except this time, with elevated, creamier formulas, broader shade ranges, and (thankfully) no frosted lipgloss. To see the Marie Claire beauty team put a modern spin on the throwback lip trend, read ahead.

Marie Claire Editors' Honest MAC Nude Lipstick Reviews

Samantha wears MACximal Satin Lipstick in Peachstock. (Image credit: Marie Claire Editors)

"I am the ultimate creature of habit, owning the same variation of a pinky-nude from every major makeup brand. It’s Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Fair, Tom Ford’s Spanish Pink, Hourglass’s Alpine, Makeup by Mario’s Midtown—you can sense the cool-toned baby blush theme. The thought of deviating? Terrifying. That’s why I was so shocked that I loved MACximal Satin Lipstick in Peachstock. I knew I would be on board with the texture. MAC Lipsticks are notoriously creamy, hydrating, and smooth. But I was a little nervous it would wash me out; the color is much more neutral and warm-toned than I’m used to. Shockingly, I found the light peach shade played nicely with my fair complexion. I definitely had to go a bit heavier on the blush to bring my makeup into modern times. (I can’t fully commit to an early aughts look—yet.) Overall, I give the shade an eight out of 10."

Halie wears MACximal Lipstick in Cool Teddy. (Image credit: Marie Claire Editors)

"2024 was stacked with red lipsticks that made me a power lip convert, from Celine's first tube to the long-awaited restock of Taylor Swift's favorite Pat McGrath shade. But there are still moments when a cool-toned red is way too bold—and in those times, I'm more likely to wear MAC's new matte lipstick in Cool Teddy. It's a mauve-y pink that reminded me of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillowtalk the moment I dabbed it on with a brush. The shade is very much in the 'your lips, but better' category, and fits right in with my everyday makeup stack. That said, it's not the most long-lasting formula. I had to reapply it several times on the first day I tested it—but it goes on so smoothly, I didn't really mind."

Ariel wears MACximal Lipstick in Iconic Photo. (Image credit: Marie Claire Editors)

"Let me start by saying that I consider myself a lipstick connoisseur. I don’t know exactly how many tubes I own because I’m too embarrassed (and frankly overwhelmed) to count. That being said, MAC Cosmetics has consistently released some of the best lipstick shades over the years. While some of my favorites have been discontinued, iconic colors are getting a second chance at life with the new launch. In the process, it seems I’ve come across a new favorite lipstick: Iconic Photo. It’s a warm-toned brown that looks delicious on its own, but I’ve been regularly wearing it as a base before topping it off with my other nude lipstick colors. With my experiments, I think I’ve come to one conclusion: This product is the hack that creates the neutral colors of my dreams. Every single combination so far has been a hit. (Iconic Photo topped with Peachstock is the concealer lip for NC 47 skin tones.) It’s a beautiful shade to wear in the winter, and in the warmer months, I plan to sheer it out to give my lips a light wash of color for something extra. MAC, if you’re listening, please make this shade permanent. Then, bring back Kinkster and Naturally Transformed next."

Emma wears Lustreglass Lipstick in Signature Move. (Image credit: Marie Claire Editors)

"I never find myself reaching for nude lipsticks, but seeing this new collection intrigued me. The shades range from deep chestnut to trendy mocha mousse to a light 'concealer lips' nude, so I figured there has to be one that flatters my complexion. Spoiler: there was. I swiped on the Lustreglass lipstick in Signature Move, a mauve-nude that’s slightly deeper than my natural lip color. It looks intimidating in the tube, but because it has a sheer, glossy finish, it’s actually so easy to wear. Then, I defined my lips with the lip liner in Cool Spice, a rosy cinnamon brown. And voilà—this lip combo is bold, but still natural and wearable for every day."