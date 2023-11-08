Burberry Beauty Is Relaunching Their Makeup Line Sooner Than You Think

While Burberry's fragrance line has always held a place in your beauty cabinet (big shoutout to my first perfume love, Burberry Brit), the brand's eponymous makeup has become impossible to find in recent years. After launching with celebrity makeup artist Wendy Rowe in 2013, the products eventually faded away—until now.
Next month, the British brand is set to celebrate its beauty sector's relaunch by opening a bespoke boutique at Selfridges department store in London. Available exclusively at the famed retailer and online, products will include the Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation, which launched in March, and a line of lipsticks in both liquid-matte and classic tube formulas dubbed "Burberry Kisses." (I will note that their selection of reds is particularly enticing.)
The boutique—which is the only place in Europe—will celebrate its December 4th grand opening with an exclusive trio of holiday-themed "Burberry Kisses" shades in limited-edition packaging. Think about it: some window shopping, lots of greenery, a stop for tea, a new lipstick? You can't get more festive than that.
If you can't make it to London this holiday season, you can currently shop Burberry Beauty products online at burberry.com. The majority of new products, including new blushes, eyeliners, mascaras, and eyebrow pencils, are listed as "coming soon" on the brand's website, allowing you to scout your faves (hello, Cat Eye Liner in "chestnut brown") before the official drop.
