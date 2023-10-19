Camila Cabello's Latest Accessory Is a Heart-Shaped Tooth Gem

It’s known that beauty trends come and go. Think: Skinny brows, claw clips, and glossy lined lips. One in particular that seems to be having a bit of a resurgence? Tooth gems. Just look to Camila Cabello for proof. On October 18th, the Cinderella star posted a video on her Instagram Stories showing off a bejeweled smile.

(Image credit: Camila Cabello/Instagram)

The video lasted just a few seconds, but it was long enough to see the “Bam Bam” singer's new shimmery heart-shaped accessory. The oversized gem is placed on the tooth right next to her two front teeth. Its holographic, silver color shines bright and is a fitting statement piece for the pop star. Despite the unexpected reveal, Cabello is no stranger to dental bling. In Spring 2022, she accessorized her tooth . At the time, she opted for a tiny dazzling diamond that was nearly too small to see.

Tooth gems are just one of the many Y2K beauty trends Cabello is on-board with. Earlier this year, she showed off both baby braids and bedazzled eye makeup reminiscent of the early aughts era. Dare we call her the queen of the early 2000s?

(Image credit: Getty)

Given the singer-songwriter's love for beauty, it's no surprise she's teamed up with L'Oréal Paris in recent years. As an official ambassador, Cabello walked in the brand's annual "Walk Your Worth" fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. For the event, she kept her hair down and her bangs straight. Her makeup was on the smoky side and coupled with a mauve lip. No tooth gem was in sight—but we can only hope it makes an appearance on next year's runway.