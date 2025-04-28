The Nail Crown Trend Gets the Kylie Jenner Stamp of Approval
A design that both minimal and maximalist beauty lovers can get behind.
Kylie Jenner is once again proving the versatility of nail crowns. On April 28, the entrepreneur posted a picture of her latest manicure on Instagram, letting the world know how much she adores her new designs. “Love my studded nails,” she captioned the photo, showing off a blue French manicure with pearlescent beads dotted across the smile line.
Jenner is the latest celebrity to participate in the nail crown trend, which is predicted to be one of the more popular manicures in 2025. This comes on the heels of Jennifer Lopez’s version of the look, which she wore to celebrate Easter. Lopez’s version brought the gems all the way to the tips of her nails, proving the versatility of the trendy manicure.
“The nail community, especially on social media, is in this interesting space where both minimal aesthetics and blinged-out manicures are simultaneously in the spotlight,” manicurist Joelle Rodriguez previously told Marie Claire. “Crowns offer a fun common ground for people to get the best of both worlds.”
Whether you’re a nail art enthusiast or are simply looking for inspiration for your next manicure, adding this design is an easy way to take a simple style up a notch. There are even multiple ways to achieve the look, so ahead, I’ve curated a list of products that I’ll be keeping handy at my at-home nail station to recreate Jenner’s manicure. And for the first-time DIY-ers, don’t worry—it won’t be as difficult as it sounds.
If you don't have gems on hand, you can create any shape that you can think of with this hard gel from IDB. Simply draw the design, add to your nail, then cure it under a gel lamp. The possibilities are truly endless.
I love that this set not only comes with regular rhinestones but also pearls. If you're a getting married soon, your nail crown manicure could be made elegant stone, which I adore for a bridal moment.
The most integral part of any nail crown look will be the glue you use. This one from Melody Susie has the most precise tip I've ever seen.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
