Nail Crowns Are Fit for Hollywood Royalty—Just Ask Jennifer Lopez
The bejeweled manicure is back in time for summer.
Like the queen she is, Jennifer Lopez is walking around wearing crowns—on her nails, that is. On April 20, she shared an Easter photo dump on Instagram, giving a peek into her holiday weekend festivities. Among the shots, the star showed off her outfit, complete with bunny ears and a “Happy Easter” necklace. But, of course, this is Jennifer Lopez we’re talking about, so I couldn't help but zoom in on her hair, manicure, and makeup. And in doing so, I noticed Lopez is reviving a winter ‘24 trend: nail crowns.
Her nails, cut and filed into a medium-length oval shape, were painted a translucent pink color. Instead of a traditional French tip, small crystals are placed on the tips of her nails, creating the appearance of a crown. No additional designs accompanied the embellishments, letting the gems take center stage.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
The manicure is a rare maximalist beauty moment for Lopez, who has become well known for her love of timeless and elegant hair, nail, and makeup looks. While small, round crystals are typically used for nail crowns, you can use pretty much any shaped stone to get the look. In fact, playing with different shapes and sizes of embellishments is an easy way to make nail crowns look more intricate and an extension of personal style, versus just another beauty trend.
I’m pretty well-versed in the world of nail art, so if you’re also an at-home manicurist (or want to become one), keep reading to see how I plan to recreate Lopez’s manicure in a few weeks.
Like Lopez, any time I want to do a more blingy nail look, I opt for a soft, neutral base color. This soft pink from CND would look good against any skin tone.
The most important part of this look is the crowns, and that's why I love this set of rhinestones so much. Not only does it come with different sizes and colors of rhinestones, but it also comes with glue and the tools to place each stone onto the nail easily.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
How the Queen Responded When Someone Said Corgis "Should Be Shot"
Criticizing the monarch's beloved pups was a big mistake.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Olivia Rodrigo Knows How to Be the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest
Maximalists, this one's for you.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
How George, Charlotte, and Louis Secretly Spent Easter
The little royals were spotted in Sandringham, and hot cross buns were allegedly involved.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Fiery Red Nails Are Ashley Graham's Secret to a Glowing Tan
Warm weather glam, nailed.
By Ariel Baker
-
Jennifer Lopez's Broadway Glam Has Cemented Her Angel Status
Furiously taking notes.
By Ariel Baker
-
Square Nail Manicures Are Synonymous With Old Money—I Don't Make the Rules
This retro trend has received a high-brow makeover.
By Ariel Baker
-
The Viral Blue Nail Theory Needs to Take a Seat
Let a beauty girl live, please and thank you.
By Hannah Baxter
-
Rihanna’s Jamaica Manicure Will Unite the Caribbean
The entrepreneur has extended Fenty Beauty’s reach in the Caribbean and she got a new manicure to celebrate.
By Ariel Baker
-
Jennifer Lopez’s Flirty Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyle Proves the Power of a Good Accessory
The actor reimagined a traditional hairstyle with a trendy spin while on the set of her latest movie, ;Office Romance.'
By Ariel Baker
-
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Blush Nude Manicure to Her Monochromatic Power Suit
She's committed to the shade from head to toe.
By Hanna Lustig
-
Eva Longoria’s Bronze French Manicure Makes Me Want Metallic Nails
Blink and you'll miss it.
By Ariel Baker