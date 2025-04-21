Like the queen she is, Jennifer Lopez is walking around wearing crowns—on her nails, that is. On April 20, she shared an Easter photo dump on Instagram, giving a peek into her holiday weekend festivities. Among the shots, the star showed off her outfit, complete with bunny ears and a “Happy Easter” necklace. But, of course, this is Jennifer Lopez we’re talking about, so I couldn't help but zoom in on her hair , manicure , and makeup . And in doing so, I noticed Lopez is reviving a winter ‘24 trend: nail crowns .

Her nails, cut and filed into a medium-length oval shape, were painted a translucent pink color. Instead of a traditional French tip , small crystals are placed on the tips of her nails, creating the appearance of a crown. No additional designs accompanied the embellishments, letting the gems take center stage.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

The manicure is a rare maximalist beauty moment for Lopez, who has become well known for her love of timeless and elegant hair, nail, and makeup looks. While small, round crystals are typically used for nail crowns, you can use pretty much any shaped stone to get the look. In fact, playing with different shapes and sizes of embellishments is an easy way to make nail crowns look more intricate and an extension of personal style, versus just another beauty trend.

I’m pretty well-versed in the world of nail art, so if you’re also an at-home manicurist (or want to become one), keep reading to see how I plan to recreate Lopez’s manicure in a few weeks.

CND Shellac Gel Pink Nail Polish $16.95 at Amazon Like Lopez, any time I want to do a more blingy nail look, I opt for a soft, neutral base color. This soft pink from CND would look good against any skin tone.

Belleboost Nail Art Rhinestone Kit $8.99 at Amazon The most important part of this look is the crowns, and that's why I love this set of rhinestones so much. Not only does it come with different sizes and colors of rhinestones, but it also comes with glue and the tools to place each stone onto the nail easily.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors