Sabrina Carpenter isn't afraid to repeat a nail design—even if it's one she wore in a music video that's now been viewed nearly 40 million times. If you're as eagle-eyed as I am, you may recall the singer wearing a dainty manicure with mini white polka dots on a neutral base in the newly-released music video for her song "Manchild." The song is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and to celebrate the placement, Carpenter decided to recreate the polka dot manicure she wore in the video with a sparkly twist.

The "Espresso" singer's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, has been sharing photos of Carpenter's nail designs as of late via Instagram. On June 24, she posted a photo of Carpenter touching a No. 1 plaque and showing off her almond shaped manicure that featured the same mini white polka dots, a neutral pink base, and a few tiny rhinestones. “Polka dots were [so] good that we had to repeat the design and add some sparkles to it,” Ganzorigt captioned it.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)

The polka dot nails are actually pretty neutral in comparison to some other designs Carpenter has worn in the last few months. For the 2025 Met Gala, she accompanied her controversial Louis Vuitton bodysuit with a manicure featuring the brand's logo, and before that, she attended the Brit Awards wearing the UK flag on each of her fingers.

Thankfully, the polka dots seem much easier to recreate at home. Find everything you'll need to get the summer manicure look ahead.

