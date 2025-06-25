Sabrina Carpenter's Polka Dot Manicure Was So Good, She Ran It Back With a Sparkly Twist
Who says she can't be a manicure repeater?
Sabrina Carpenter isn't afraid to repeat a nail design—even if it's one she wore in a music video that's now been viewed nearly 40 million times. If you're as eagle-eyed as I am, you may recall the singer wearing a dainty manicure with mini white polka dots on a neutral base in the newly-released music video for her song "Manchild." The song is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and to celebrate the placement, Carpenter decided to recreate the polka dot manicure she wore in the video with a sparkly twist.
The "Espresso" singer's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, has been sharing photos of Carpenter's nail designs as of late via Instagram. On June 24, she posted a photo of Carpenter touching a No. 1 plaque and showing off her almond shaped manicure that featured the same mini white polka dots, a neutral pink base, and a few tiny rhinestones. “Polka dots were [so] good that we had to repeat the design and add some sparkles to it,” Ganzorigt captioned it.
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
A photo posted by on
The polka dot nails are actually pretty neutral in comparison to some other designs Carpenter has worn in the last few months. For the 2025 Met Gala, she accompanied her controversial Louis Vuitton bodysuit with a manicure featuring the brand's logo, and before that, she attended the Brit Awards wearing the UK flag on each of her fingers.
Thankfully, the polka dots seem much easier to recreate at home. Find everything you'll need to get the summer manicure look ahead.
Press-on nails are also an amazing option if you want to recreate the look and save yourself a lot of time and effort. These are almond-shaped and come pre-decorated with 3D studs.
A simple white nail polish is all you'll need to draw your own polka dots. Just make sure you also have dotting tool on hand for maximum precision.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.