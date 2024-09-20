For women over 40—and I include myself in that number—you might be seeing some changes to your hair. That might mean thinning or texture changes, and it might mean added grays and less volume. While that is (understandably) frustrating, our over-40 celebrities are here to the rescue, showing us all that you can still find styles that work for your hair as it naturally ages. (They also may use tools like extensions, clip-ons, toppers, and any manner of hair "accompaniments," as well as a skilled hair colorist and stylist, so bear that in mind as you seek to replicate any of these looks.) Whether they're blending in gray strands, letting their roots grow in, or fully embracing gray hair or thinner hair, there's plenty of inspiration on this list. Below, the best celeb-inspired hairstyles for women over 40.

Kate Winslet

This is a classic; the strawberry blonde on Kate Winslet is a version of her signature hair color, but the lightness helps if you've got grays (or gray roots) sprinkled in there. This is a good cut for someone with thinner hair, because there are lots of layers to add body and texture.

Heidi Klum

If you're familiar, Heidi Klum has used a version of blonde hair color for the bulk of her career—see also, her iconic years as a Victoria's Secret model. But bringing in some lowlights with darker tones makes the color look "mature" without sacrificing her signature style.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross, icon, has spoken before about having naturally graying hair—sometimes she colors it on the red carpet, and sometimes she lets her roots shine through. For a simple slicked-back updo, it makes sense to have the roots dyed so that the eye is drawn to the back, not the front, of the head.

Lucy Liu

Many a woman over 40 knows the sheer joy of a short cut: the upkeep can be easier, depending on the cut, and it makes issues like brittleness easier to deal with (not to mention shorter hair is easier to style). This gentle, slightly layered bob on Lucy Liu is a great place to start.

Gabrielle Union

This lob (long bob) on Gabrielle Union is blunt perfection. Union's been giving us enviable hair for decades at this point, but this one is deceptively simple. Because the cut is so "sharp," it probably needs regular trimming on the ends. But what a statement!

Kate Hudson

A softer updo is a classic—particularly for an event, but it works for an everyday look, too—and doesn't require as much gel for a slicked-back 'do. It does require some strategically deployed hair pins, some hairspray, and the willingness to deal with flyaways, but Kate Hudson is pulling it off perfectly.

Eva Longoria

It's really beautiful to bring some pieces out of your updo and let them gently fall in front of your face. Because there's more focus on the front, though, this might be trickier to pull off if you have gray roots or are gray blending (using silver streaks throughout your hair as highlights).

Jamie Lee Curtis

What I appreciate generally about Jamie Lee Curtis is that she full-on loves her gray hair and doesn't make any attempt to hide it. What I appreciate specifically about Curtis' hair here is that it's shaped as if she has a chignon—but, because her hair is short, there's no longer updo in the back. It's just gorgeous shaping!

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek is proof that you need not avoid going gray, even if you have darker hair. I realize this is a strange-sounding proposition, since the eye might be drawn directly to the lighter strands, but Hayek uses that to her advantage with some strategic gray blending, with hairs that are silver from root to tip visible at the crown of her head.

Halle Berry

Before you immediately scroll away from a style you (correctly) deem to be triangle-shaped, hang on a second. This gentle shape takes a good cut to maintain—it actually looks to be slightly asymmetrical in front—and you need the right curl or wave pattern, but it can actually look awesome with the right face shape.

Lauren Graham

Piling all your hair on top of your head—classic, no matter your age! The difference between a bun that's a mess and a "messy bun" comes down to teasing your hair, putting it up in sections, and pulling out only a few select tendrils, as Lauren Graham does here.

Angela Bassett

If you naturally have 3B or curlier hair, it might be time to embrace that natural pattern, shape, and texture—and yes, that's including if you're going gray (although there's not a gray in sight on Angela Bassett here). If you're curious about how it would look, extensions, clip-ins, and wigs will be a tremendous ally to you.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron does great highlights, and she's a great source of inspo for anyone who wants images of how to do highlights correctly. If your hair is naturally a dark blonde and you have some gray, highlights are a terrific way to let the grays grow without making them extremely visible.

Sofia Vergara

If you look closely, I believe you can see a few grays at the roots of Sofia Vergara's hair! The middle part doesn't have to be scary, even if you've been a "side part only" fan for your whole life. This particular part isn't extremely straight, meaning it's present without looking severe.

Gemma Chan

A piece-y updo can be wonderfully messy, but can skew messy-messy easily. The key is to take it in sections and be thoughtful about which "bumps" to include and which to smooth out. If you don't have piece-y bangs, but want to try, experiment with clip ons!

Jessica Chastain

While not all of us have Jessica Chastain's rich auburn hair (and many of us want it, I assure you), we can utilize a hair straightener—and perhaps some extensions, if our hair is shorter—to get a pin-straight look like this. You needn't go quite this long, but do try the extreme side part.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren, queen, has always been my prime example of aging gracefully. Here, her white hair has some yellow tones in it—which is normal, even though some people don't like the look of it—and it's a bit thinner, so she adds just the smallest wave to it. Gorgeous.

Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet has said in interviews that her signature style (long dreadlocks) has been her favored look for decades at this point, and it's an easier style that prevents her hair from knotting up. While this might take a while to obtain, there are also loc extensions for a more short-term version.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The low bun is a fun, seemingly effortless style (which works well for highlighted or gray blended hair) but can easily look "wrong" with your face shape. Make like Gwyneth Paltrow and follow the shape of your jawline upwards to see where the bun should "land" on your head.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's highlighted hair includes some light red, strawberry blonde, and blonde, which means it could easily stand to include some silvery white in there too. If your hair is on the thinner side, it benefits from a bit of curling iron magic and some face-framing layers.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts is the queen of the blonde lob—and this choppy version with a gentle middle part is perfect for the actor. You have to have the right hair volume, but it has incredible grow-out potential (meaning longer periods between needing to get a haircut).

Julia Roberts

If the slicked-back updo feels like a bridge too far for you, opt instead for some slicked-back hair when it's worn down, like Julia Roberts. You might need pomade instead of gel to avoid the "wet" look, but it's surprisingly elevated to have your hair chicly tucked behind your ears with a minimum of flyaways.

Andie MacDowell

May we all have the confidence (and hair) of Andie MacDowell as we age! She's one of a few celebrities who have just leaned in on the gray and embraced it; it's important to note that if your hair is all one color, you may still be highlighting it with different hues of silver to achieve this.

Jennifer Garner

I have long been a fan of ombre, like this example on Jennifer Garner. The gradient look with dark natural hair on top and lighter hair on bottom is a dream for growing out, including letting gray roots grow in as a part of that slow color transition. Low-key hairstyle: check.

Regina King

Micro-braids like Regina King's can take time and effort to achieve, but the effect is stunning (and smaller braids can last longer than bigger ones, depending on the material and your scalp). The other benefit is that—because they only last weeks—you can also change up the style when you're tired of your "old" look.

Michelle Obama

First, I just really love this photo of First Lady Michelle Obama. Second, this side view is a great example of how versatile micro-braids can be, including putting them up in a sweeping updo when you've had enough of the long, long length (and to show off the subtle highlights, in Obama's case).

Diane Lane

Now this is some awesome color blending. It's hard to tell if she has any white or silver hues in there, but this is a phenomenal example of someone with darker hair using lighter highlights (without drifting into "skunk hair" territory) for a variety of color tones—which can include one's natural gray.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis proves here that not only can a shaved head look amazing on a woman (and be way easier to maintain), but it can also look chic as heck. The big earrings, bold lip, and colorful eyes all help make the cut feel integrated with the rest of her edgy look. And it would look great with gray hairs.

Cate Blanchett

As a person who doesn't necessarily have the thickest, most voluminous hair, Cate Blanchett wisely leans into her natural hair texture. A zig-zag part helps add volume, as do layers throughout and a touch of curl. Highlights would help even more, if you're interested in a similar look.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson's fabulous gray pixie is going on my list of hairstyles when I'm fully gray. The length usually requires a cut every eight weeks or so, but the shaping is to die for. If you don't naturally have curly hair, a curling iron should quickly do the trick.

Michelle Yeoh

Whether you want the "wet look" or not (Michelle Yeoh is rocking it here, but she is Michelle Yeoh, so), that choppy long bob actually looks great on a person with thicker hair. You might be worried about the dreaded hair triangle, but a little subtle layering should help with that.

Padma Lakshmi

Ah, Padma. The gold standard for getting older and still looking just as stunning. The beachy blowout is as classic as it gets, but it's also a great style for incorporating grays into your color. The style is so thoughtful and soft that any silver hair just integrates with the rest of it. A little more work than normal, but still: stunning!