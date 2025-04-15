That Root Touch-Up Can Wait—Kathy Bates' Gray Hair Proves It
This is your sign to ditch the dye.
Kathy Bates has single-handedly reignited my obsession with gray hair. On April 14, the actress was spotted in Los Angeles for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wearing a black sequined cardigan and matching pants. The cherry on top? Her full head of silver hair, beautifully curled to frame her face. And this isn't the first time we've seen the color popping off this year—just look at the gray hair moments at the 2025 Golden Globes. It seems as though there's a shift toward embracing natural grays, and I, for one, am here for it.
Now, back to Bates’ look: The actress' hair was kept at her now-signature lob length, with the ends lightly brushing over her shoulders. The color seemed to have an almost ombré effect beginning with gray at the top, and melting into a salt-and-pepper effect at the bottom. In the mix also appears to be some well-placed highlights, making parts of her hair look an almost platinum color.
In a world where espresso brunette, caramel blonde, and even cherry cola red hair colors have received their time in the spotlight, it’s not often that we see celebrities embracing gray hair so openly. Although the majority of people can expect to begin to gray in their mid-30s, it's not uncommon for some to start in their early 20s and 30s due to genetics or lifestyle factors.
That said, if Kathy Bates has inspired you to let your roots grow, or even to take the full plunge into gray-dom (or silver highlights, if you're not quite there yet), there are a few key steps to take to ensure you do so while maintaining your hair health. Gray hair is a result of pigment loss, so to achieve a lighter color if you haven't grayed yet naturally, you'll have to bleach. This means that for the best results, your hair should already be pre-lightened or platinum.
While the safest way of doing so is by going to a professional, some alternative at-home treatments can help you achieve the look with as minimal damage as possible. Keep reading for my favorite options, below.
Once you get your hair professionally bleached (because, again, I absolutely do not recommend doing that at home), maintain your color using at-home hair dyes like this top-rated one from Adore.
Another thing to keep in mind when working with bleached and dyed hair is shine, which can be affected as bleach dries and damages hair follicles. Make sure your hair remains glossy by regularly using treatments like this high-shine hair gloss from Kérastase.
Leave-in serums not only moisturize your hair, but this one from She Glam also boasts heat protection up to 450 degrees. This is a great option for color-treated hair to incorporate into their everyday heat styling routine.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
