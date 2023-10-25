Cher’s Take on The French Manicure Features a Glitzy Detail

Think of Cher and you'll probably envision her long, jet black hair and glittery eye makeup. It's a signature look that's come to be expected from the star. But if you really pay close attention to your beauty throughout the year, you'll notice that the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer is also never without a perfect manicure. Her latest appearance was no exception. For a holiday event tied to the release of her Christmas album, Cher debuted a sparkling French manicure—with a twist.
At the event, the Sonny & Cher star opted for a thick and creamy tip (perfectly in line with the milky nail trend). If you zoom in *really* close, you'll notice that the star added a glitzy spin to her set, adding a silver, sparkling delineation between the milky pink polish and stark white tip. It’s a sparkling detail that’s reminiscent of her iconic, shiny outfits synonymous with her career.
Cher also wore a shoulder-length, platinum blonde wig styled in soft waves. While it’s a drastic change from the pop icon’s usual getup, the color suits her well—especially against the hot pink jacket. She went minimal on her makeup, completing her holiday look with a neutral eye shadow, glossy pink lips, and fluffy brushed-up brows.
The star's unparalleled beauty choices always turn heads, but this time, her chunky french tips stole the show.
