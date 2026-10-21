There you are at TJ Maxx, fluorescent lights buzzing, one hand on a Jenni Kayne sweater and the other hovering over a NARS setting powder priced like it fell off a truck. Or, you pop into the Dollar Tree to pick up paper towels and find yourself losing your mind because Jeffree Star singles, normally $17, are tossed on the bottom shelf with a price sticker that says $1.25. Sure, they’ve been repackaged in white cartons by a liquidator that was supposedly sending them overseas, but they’re still there.
Makeup and skincare do not end up next to the toilet paper in discount stores because the universe is chaotic, though that is a comforting theory. It's also not because they are defective, expired, or failed a quality check. The product end up there because the beauty industry, like every other industry, isn’t immune to overstock. Lucky for me, it makes for a good weekend treasure hunt—and a very interesting story.
How Do Beauty Products End Up In Bargain Retailers?
The short version is overstock and closeouts. Brands and the retailers that buy from them routinely produce or order more SKUs (or Stock Keeping Unit) than they can sell. Seasonal collections, limited shades, packaging refreshes, reformulations, and the simple fact that single eyeshadows are no longer the cultural event they once were all leave product sitting in warehouses. Warehouses cost money. Products that sit risk getting closer to its practical expiration date before eventually selling. Rather than deeply discount a product on a brand's own site (which can train customers to wait for a sale and ding the brand’s carefully maintained prestige), many companies sell the excess in bulk to liquidators or directly to off-price buyers.
TJX Companies, the parent of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, has built a large business on exactly this premise. Buyers scoop up excess inventory, discontinued items, old packaging, and merchandise that didn’t move at full price. Contracts are often straightforward: the discounter doesn’t return the goods and doesn’t charge for placement or marketing the way traditional retailers sometimes do. The brand gets cash relatively quickly instead of carrying costs or risking that the product expires in a back room. Industry veterans have described it as a practical way for brands—sometimes ones under financial pressure—to convert inventory into liquidity without the usual margin hits of conventional retail. Some even view it as accidental sampling: a new customer tries the product cheaply, falls in love, and later seeks it out at full price.
Dollar stores operate on a related but scrappier track. A lot of what you find there is private-label or extremely low-cost product made for that price point. But prestige or mid-tier excess can land there too, usually via liquidators who, for example, buy eyeshadows and sometimes repackage. That is roughly what happened with the Jeffree Star singles. The brand had ordered a large quantity (reports put it around two million units) that didn’t sell as hoped. The excess went to a liquidator with the stated plan of overseas sale. Instead, the liquidator arranged a deal with Dollar Tree, repackaged the shadows in plain cartons, and put them on shelves.
Star has said publicly that he had no idea this was happening and initially thought the photos might be AI. The irony was not lost on anyone who remembered earlier commentary from the founder who said an appearance at discounters is a sign of decline. (In a 2019 YouTube video, Starr mocked Kat Von D for being available at the discount store.)
Are the Beauty Products at Discount Stores Safe?
None of this means the product is automatically fake, used, or expired. Multiple reports and buyer accounts indicate that the core of what arrives at these stores is authentic, new merchandise—overstock, closeouts, or excess inventory rather than counterfeits. As one former TJ Maxx buyer put it in a Marketing Scoop investigation, the company “would never risk their reputation by selling counterfeit or expired beauty products. The liability and legal ramifications would be catastrophic.”
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A spokesperson for TJX exclusively tells Marie Claire, "Our merchandise vendors represent and warrant that the goods they supply to us are genuine and authentic, and our buyers are trained to look for high-quality beauty and skincare products that our customers can use with confidence." A Ross spokesperson has similarly described associates discarding items that arrive damaged, appear opened, or have reached their expiration date.
Still, customers should do their own diligence. That means checking that seals are intact and the box or container shows no obvious tampering, looking for any printed expiration or “best before” date, and noting the period-after-opening (PAO) symbol—the little open jar marked with a number like “12M” or “24M,” which indicates how long the product is meant to last once opened. For a clearer sense of age, find the batch or lot code (typically a short alphanumeric stamp on the bottom of a bottle or jar, the crimped end of a tube, the underside of a compact or palette, or the bottom flap of the outer box—not the barcode) and plug it into a free checker such as CheckFresh or CheckCosmetic. These tools estimate the manufacturing date; combined with the brand’s usual unopened shelf life, they help show whether the item has been sitting longer than ideal.
Products with more unstable actives (think vitamin C, retinoids, or certain chemical sunscreens) are especially sensitive to heat, light, humidity, and time, which can degrade efficacy or raise the chance of irritation; pressed powders and many eyeshadows are far more stable by comparison, so they tend to be lower-risk finds. Shoppers report both outcomes: batch codes that place some items well past their prime, and plenty of others that still look and perform fine.
Unlike specialty beauty counters, these aisles rarely have dedicated testers, and the open shelving means a previous shopper could have opened or handled an item. Seals and packaging integrity are always worth a careful look. Powders and eyeshadows tend to be safer bets than liquids or formulas whose efficacy depends on precise storage.
Is a Brand Struggling If It’s at a Discount Store?
The online conversation has been loud because the status signaling in beauty is significant. A product that costs $40 at Sephora showing up for a fraction of that next to seasonal décor either feels like a steal or a quiet demotion. TikTok hauls treat the aisles of these stores like a treasure hunt. Comment sections treat the same aisles as evidence of brand trouble or as a reason to inspect every tube like a forensic medical examiner. Both impulses make sense.
Beauty has spent decades convincing people that certain distribution channels signal quality. The supply chain is less romantic. In reality, it doesn't matter if you pick up a moisturizer at Bergdorf Goodman or Marshalls. The quality of a product has almost nothing to do with what store you find it at, and everything to do with quality control and the expiration date.
"At TJX, our buyers are on the hunt throughout the year for the hottest brand name and designer merchandise, including high-quality skincare and makeup products," a brand spokesperson tells Marie Claire. "They take advantage of a wide variety of opportunities, including department store cancellations, a vendor overproducing, and other ways that bring our customers great value. We negotiate the best possible price and pass the savings on to our customers."
Brands accept the trade-offs because the alternatives—holding inventory indefinitely, destroying it, or running constant deep discounts on their own channels—are often worse. Off-price customers are not always the same people who would have bought at full price anyway. Cash now is preferable to a warehouse full of product that is slowly becoming less sellable. The flip side is loss of control over presentation and the occasional public moment when a founder has to explain why their product is at Dollar Tree.
Is Shopping for Beauty Products at Discount Stores Worth It?
If you shop these stores, the practical advice is unglamorous: look at the packaging for damage or tampering, check any visible dates or batch codes when you can, and treat skincare with more caution than eyeshadow. Also watch for mascara, which often isn't sealed in plastic and expires within three months of opening. Many people happily use what they find; others prefer the predictability of a drugstore or specialty retailer. Both choices are reasonable. The thrill of the hunt is real; so is the possibility that the product has already lived a longer life than its packaging suggests.
The larger joke is that beauty’s hierarchy is mostly a story we tell about packaging and distribution. The same eyeshadow can be a status object, a closeout, or a $1.25 impulse buy depending on which buyer got the shipping pallet and what they decided to do with it. Jeffree Star can mock the idea of discount retail and then watch his excess land there via a third party. A serum that once lived behind a glass counter can sit under fluorescent lights. None of it changes the basic mechanics of overproduction and the need to turn unsold goods into money before they become a cost on the balance sheet. The rest is theater—entertaining theater, especially when the comments section gets involved.
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A Russian-American girl, Tanya Akim is a New York City and Los Angeles–based journalist who covers beauty, wellness, culture, and the slightly unhinged things people will do in the name of looking (and feeling) better. Her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Coveteur, The Cut, Eater, Forbes, Marie Claire, The New York Times, and elsewhere. A longtime student of the skin’s ecosystem, she has a particular fondness for the microbiome, caring for her and other people's personal dermatitis, and any treatment that sounds faintly medieval until it works. When she is not on a plane, reading medical journals for fun, or talking to strangers about their skincare routines, she can usually be found with a horse or on a beach. She has never had social media and never will.