Your skin is your largest organ, so investing in its well-being is not only an aesthetic goal, but technically a health goal, too. A complexion that’s well cared for not only looks better but also has a stronger barrier to keep the bad stuff out. Whether you’re dealing with acne, fine lines, or just general malaise, the right products can transform a dull, blah, problematic complexion into the glowy, plump, smooth skin that truly lets you put your best face forward.
For such a basic task, cleansing has become kind of complicated. Gels, scrubs, balms, milks—there are myriad ways to wash your face, and it can be overwhelming to know what to choose. At the end of the day, they’re all just getting the gunk off, right? Technically yes, but it's how those products get the job done that makes all the difference. Cleansers are the foundation of your skin routine, and the winners chosen here both ensure your complexion is completely clean while also helping to jumpstart your treatment of tricky skin conditions like dullness, dryness, and breakouts.
When we first came across this cleansing balm we were in awe—it seems so simple now, but the grind-on-demand concept was mind-blowing at the time. No more digging your fingers into an open jar and potentially exposing it to moisture that could destabilize the formula. Instead, you simply twist the top and it dispenses a fresh carving of balm to wash away the day. As the novel concept of the grinding balm has worn off, what really sticks out (and keeps us reaching for this creamy, plant-derived formula) is how effective it is at melting away everything from SPF to waterproof mascara—all without leaving behind a greasy residue. Just clean, hydrated skin that’s ready for the next step in your routine.
Best Brightening Cleanser
TULA
The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
Washing our faces with this prebiotic and antioxidant formula makes us feel like we suddenly went from eating a BEC every morning to overnight whole-grain oats—it just feels like it’s good for you. And it is, or at least, it is for your skin—the prebiotics help balance your skin’s microbiome while antioxidants from blueberries, white tea, and turmeric bestow an incredible glow with each eash. Skin is clean, more radiant overall, and pores look smaller to give you a smoother and more even complexion.
Best Cleansing Pads
YISE Beauty
Your Favorite Ex™ Refillable Exfoliating Pads With Glycolic Acid & Ectoin
If the last time you used a cleansing pad was the ‘90s, a lot has changed since the days of those alcohol-soaked skin strippers. Take these exfoliating pads from Molly Sims’s YISE brand: They’ve got retexturizing glycolic acid alongside barrier-boosting ectoin and tone-evening gluconolactone. With a dual-textured pad and a finger pocket for easy application, they help you oh-so-gently dislodge dead skin and reveal your inner glow without irritating or drying out the skin. They’re particularly handy for those 40+, who are dealing with a slower cell turnover process and need daily exfoliation to keep skin smooth and clear, but don’t want to over exfoliate and damage an already delicate skin barrier. “I liked how large the pads were and the slot for your fingers is a thoughtful touch,” says Joyce Park, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Seattle. “I have sensitive skin and these surprisingly did not make my skin feel tight or sting, which typically happens with exfoliants.”
Best Chemical Exfoliating Cleanser
rhode
Pineapple Refresh PGA Daily Cleanser
If you don’t like your skin to feel cashmere soft after every wash, definitely don’t pick up this exfoliating acid cleanser from Hailey Bieber's Rhode. It uses pineapple extract to dissolve build-up for an instant retexturizing effect on rough, dry skin. Polyglutamic acid (PGA) and advanced hyaluronic acid hydrate, plump, and lock in moisture, so your complexion is silky to the touch. Good luck keeping your hands away from your face after washing with this one. “It did a good job at washing away SPF, sweat, and the (little) makeup I wear,” says Marie Claire contributor Pia Valesco.
It took us a decade or two, but we’ve finally moved past our ingrained fear of physical facial scrubs. This rice-based wash from Dermalogica is a major reason for that, as it combines physical and chemical exfoliation to clean your skin at multiple levels, breaking down and removing pore-clogging dead skin. It’s also highly customizable as to how scrubby it feels based on how you emulsify it. “I love that you can measure how abrasive you want the scrub by customizing the water amount,” says NYC-based esthetician and makeup artist Brittany Whitfield-Morrison.
Best Makeup Remover
4AM
Clean Sheets Serum Infused Cleansing Wipes
We’ve learned to be wary over the years of makeup wipes—they promise the world and often just deliver a half-baked cleanse that looks kind of clean but will have you waking up to a makeup-streaked pillow. These quick cleansers from 4AM have restored our faith in wipes. Developed by a dermatologist, the plant-derived wipes are drenched in a serum of rosewater, centella asiatica and vitamin B5, so they're able to remove dirt, oil, makeup, and SPF without tugging or irritating the skin. That same ingredient combo also helps nourish, hydrate, and balance the skin. If you struggle to wash your face at night (or are sick of hauling around your cleanser when you travel) these make a fantastic choice to keep skin clean and happy with minimal effort.
Dieux can truly do no wrong in our eyes. Every single product from Charlotte Palermino’s line has been a Holy Grail tier addition to our skincare regimens. This cleansing oil is no exception—it can take off the most theatrical makeup (we’re talking Rebecca Romijin’s blue paint from the OG X-Men movies levels of cosmetics) with ease, dissolving away color, dirt, oil, and SPF with a blend of skin-conditioning oils and a double emulsifier complex. Just 30 seconds of gentle massaging and all evidence of the day is gone like a bad memory, leaving skin fresh, soft, and clean. “I have acne-prone skin, so I'm always wary of trying new oil cleansers,” says Marie Claire contributor Isabella Sarlija. “This one did not make me break out at all — in fact, it even helped me minimize my blackheads. It feels lightweight on the skin and emulsifies very well once wet, making it easy to rinse off completely.”
Toners
When beauty routines are already packed with so many steps, it can be tempting to look for ways to cut back. While toners might seem superfluous, these lightweight, concentrated formulas are an easy way to work in additional skincare benefits without adding yet another treatment into your routine. The best toners (also known as essences) not only prep your skin for your more targeted serums and moisturizers, they also add an additional layer of moisture and boost the benefits of the products that follow. Whether you pat, spray, or swipe them on, these toning formulas are worth the extra step.
Best Toner
Tower 28
SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray With Hypochlorous Acid
It’s rare to find a skincare product that works for everyone, but this cult classic toner spray from Tower 28 has done the impossible—it truly works on all skin types. Painful cystic acne? It’s anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory to help erase those zits. Red, dry and itchy? The formula has been accepted and recognized by the National Eczema Association, National Rosacea Society, and the National Psoriasis Foundation as a beneficial pick for all of those inflammatory skin conditions. It contains just three ingredients, with a stabilized form of hypochlorous acid that took eight years(!) to perfect as the hero, which helps soothe stressed skin and defend against potential irritants that can make you look red, irritated, and inflamed. It’s a favorite of derms (especially post-procedure, like resurfacing lasers) and will keep skin calm, balanced, and clear.
Best Essence
Aunu Beauty
Mānuka Essence
There’s something so chic about honey-infused skincare. Maybe it’s because the naturally anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and moisturizing nectar has been used since ancient Egyptian times (Cleopatra was said to have been a honey mask devotee). Or maybe it’s because you can quite literally feel it cushioning your skin and watch yourself develop an ethereal glow. Whatever the reason, this luxe essence from Aunu is our favorite way to indulge our skin with the sweet stuff—it uses a 20 percent medical-grade Manuka sourced from New Zealand to soothe, condition, and balance your complexion. Coupled with resveratrol, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and beet root extract, this active essence is a golden elixir for healthy, radiant, hydrated skin. “This is all sorts of goodness,” raves Marie Claire contributor Dani Hardman. “It's lightweight so you can easily layer and hydrate without it feeling cloying. It absorbs quickly and it leaves my skin bouncy and quenched.”
Best Face Mist
Personal Day
Trust Me on This Hypochlorous Acid Spray
Can you tell we’re on a hypochlorous acid kick these days? When something works this well, you want to use it all the time. Lili Reinhart’s Personal Day brand has created one of our favorite versions of this now popular ingredient, which is naturally produced by your immune system to help kill harmful bacteria and encourage faster skin healing. The ultra-fine mist is like a light veil on the skin, soothing even the most irritated complexions. Breakouts are calmed, redness is minimized, and sensitivity is under control with every spray.
Moisturizers
How you hydrate your skin is a surprisingly personal decision. Yes, it has a lot to do with your skin type, but with so many formulations and textures to choose from, you can customize your moisturizing step to fit your routine. Gels, whips, crèmes, lotions—all loaded with the time-tested ingredients and the latest advances in hydration. The hardest part these days is not keeping your skin quenched, but deciding exactly how you want to do so. These eight overachieving moisturizers stood out from the crowd for delivering the softest, most supple skin that lasted all day. For those who go barefaced (respect), they give a naturally fresh and glowy finish, while those who like a full beat will find these won’t pill and mess up all your hard work.
Best Face Oil
Le Prunier
Plum Beauty Oil Superfood Antioxidant Booster
A face oil you can use morning and night, this luxe liquid provides essential vitamins and antioxidants to hydrate the skin and protect against free radical damage. Essential fatty acids nourish and soften even the driest complexions, giving you brighter and more balanced skin. It’s made entirely from plum seed oil, rich in protective polyphenols, and is both lightweight and hydrating enough to be used on the face, body, and even hair. Use it alone, or blend a few drops in your favorite moisturizer or lotion to supercharge the formula. "This is the only face oil I'll ever use, and it's been that way for years," says Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter. "It feels so cushiony on the skin and leaves you feeling velvety soft, even after I wake up in the morning."
Best Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin
Neutrogena
Evenly Clear Acne Gel Moisturizer
Moisture and acne are always a tricky combo. Blemish-prone skin needs moisture but you have to walk a tightrope between balancing out skin oils and not overloading the skin with hydration that makes it feel greasy or clogs pores. This acne-targeted gel hydrator from Neutrogena walks that line with ease. The lightweight texture won’t drown the skin in excess oil and it contains a trio of clinically-proven ingredients to clear blemishes, balance the skin microbiome, and help face post-acne marks faster. “Fantastic price point, I love that it's easy to find in any drugstore, and it actually works,” says Marie Claire contributor Kristin Limoges. “I'm always a little hesitant with sensitive skin that some salicylic acid formulas will cause too much irritation or barrier issues, but I found I could sporadically use this during the day (even pair it with more salicylic at night) and it didn't irritate at all. The addition of n-acetyl glucosamine is nice—it adds some hydration and helps fade past blemish marks."
Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin
Skinfix
Ceramide Prime Whipped Cream
Whipped cream for your face sounds like a sticky skin disaster but turns out it’s actually the recipe for a bouncy, hyper-hydrated complexion. Or, at least it is if the whipped cream in question is this ceramide-packed cream from Skinfix. The airy texture makes it endlessly layerable without smothering the skin, with humectants to draw in moisture and ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier and lock in that hydration. Niacinamide helps even out tone and smooth rough texture while minimizing the look of large pores. Even the driest skin is hydrated without feeling heavy, and is more resilient against daily stress.
Best Moisturizer for Mature Skin
RéVive
Renewal Moisturizing Night Cream
If you think night creams are just a richer type of moisturizer, allow us to introduce you to this high-tech cream from Révive. Yes, it is an extremely rich hydrator, but it’s also packed with skin-transforming ingredients that do their best work while you’re sleeping. We’re talking potent exfoliating ingredients that help refine skin texture, proprietary peptides to renew the skin and smooth out the look of fine lines, resulting in skin that looks progressively more radiant each morning. “I do really see an immediate difference after applying, probably due to the exfoliating glycolic acid and fruit enzymes in the formula,” says Marie Claire contributor Erica Metzger. “That combined with peptides and rich emollients like shea butter and squalene leaves my skin extra glowy and nourished.”
Best Moisturizer for Oily/Combination Skin
BYOMA
Moisturizing Gel Cream
The ability to deliver hydration that won’t overwhelm oily or combination skin is a skill not every moisturizer has mastered. Byoma not only found that Goldilocks mix, it created a gel-cream hybrid our testers of all skin types kept reaching for. Infused with not one, not two, but three lipids to cushion and reinforce the skin barrier, it’s also got niacinamide to smooth skin and control excess sebum, plus green tea to soothe skin and provide a boost on antioxidant protection.
Best Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin
Dr. Idriss
Left Un-Red CalmBack Nightly Rescue Face Cream
Fans of dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss (a.k.a. Pillowtalk Derm) know the good doctor is all about a no-nonsense approach to caring for the skin. Her Dr. Idriss line of products takes that philosophy and puts it into practice with skincare that is backed by science and actually delivers on its claims. This calming cream for sensitive skin is a perfect example of that ethos, providing instant relief for red and irritated skin while also delivering a healthy dose of hydration. It has a minty hue that helps visibly counteract flushing, plus barrier soothing actives like colloidal oatmeal, zinc PCA, acetyl tetrapeptide-40. “The product feels great on my skin and calms my minor redness,” says Marie Claire contributor Iman Balagam. “I love the ingredients and that I can use it without worry.”
Best Night Cream
Elm Biosciences
A3O™ Elemental Night Cream
We’re not saying Martha Stewart is a witch, but the 85-year-old does have suspiciously youthful looking skin. Maybe it has something to do with this night cream, a product she helped develop with her long-time dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali for her Elm Biosciences line. It combines a fourth-generation retinoid (trifarotene caprylate) with ectoin, lipids, and the brand’s proprietary A30 anti-senescence, which helps neutralize so-called “zombie” cells that increase inflammation for faster collagen breakdown. So skin receives the benefits of retinol without the dryness, and you’ll wake up to firmer skin, less noticeable wrinkles, and a barrier that is visibly restored.
Best Water Cream
SkinMedica
Skinmedica Ha5 Hydra Collagen Water Burst Moisturizer
It’s difficult to describe exactly how this water cream from Skinmedica feels on parched skin. The best analogy we have is that it’s like those early aughts face wash commercials where a fresh-faced actress splashes what looks like an entire sinkful of water into her face in slow motion. It’s hydrating, it’s cool, and you can practically feel your skin drinking in the five types of hyaluronic acid to instantly plump and hydrate your complexion. A prebiotic Microbiome Barrier complex and vegan collagen help the skin retain that refreshing moisture by reinforcing the skin barrier to minimize water loss and better protect against environmental aggressors. Your face looks dewy and smooth for instant and long-lasting hydration for up to 48 hours. “To put it simply, I love this cream,” says Marie Claire contributor Ruby Ford-Dunker. "It's easily absorbed, lightweight, and non-greasy. It comes with the most adorable (and necessary) spatula, which makes the whole experience feel luxe. It leaves the skin rejuvenated, hydrated, and smooth.”
Eyes
There might be more to the whole “the eyes are the windows to the soul” proverb than just being a folksy idiom. Or, at least that’s the case when we’re talking skincare—the eye area has thinner skin than anywhere else on your face, meaning it will start to show the signs of aging and damage sooner than the rest of your complexion. So maybe it’s more “the eyes are the window to all the beauty mistakes of your past,” although that doesn’t really have as nice a ring to it. Either way, investing in targeted skin products like an eye cream or treatment can help you keep that delicate skin in the best possible health, minimizing everything from crow’s feet to puffiness to sagging. These five are our favorite way to stay bright-eyed and (under-eye) baggage-free.
Best Brightening Eye Cream
Exoceuticals
Eye Revitalizing Eye Balm
This ingredient list on this eye balm (stay with us) from Exoceuticals reads like a who’s who in skin longevity: exosomes, NAD+, copper peptides. But the brand has managed to combine all these buzzy ingredients into a formula that delivers preventative and reparative benefits alongside instant and long-term results. We’re talking visibly reduced puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles as the formula goes to work on your skin cells to support DNA repair and help restore skin functions to their peak. Yes, it’s a balm, but it doesn’t feel like that when applied. “It's rich and thick but somehow doesn't feel like it,” says Marie Claire contributor Ama Kwarteng. “Once it absorbs, your undereyes just look smoother and more hydrated.”
Best Hydrating Eye Cream
Paula's Choice
Pro-Collagen Peptide Firming Eye Gel Serum to Depuff & Lift
Paula’s Choice is a brand we always have represented somewhere in our skin care regimens (don’t even get us started on the many ways we adore the BHA Liquid Exfoliant) so it wasn’t a toal surprise that this eye serum rocketed up to the top of our list of potential winners. But what put it over the edge was seeing the firming effects up close and personal. Not only did the peptide blend immediately depuff our tired under-eyes, but it also lifted and tightened the entire eye area with continuous use. Bonus points for the metal applicator, which felt cooling and soothing when we massaged it around our eyes.
Best Retinol Eye Cream
Estée Lauder
Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt Eye Cream
The idea of a topical cream that can mimic the effects of an injectable is tantalizing, but more products fall short of that dream. While not exactly the same thing as a tox and filler session, this advanced formula from Estée Lauder can deliver noticeable results that will have you doing a double take in the mirror. Part of the brand’s beloved Advanced Night Repair lineup, this lifting and sculpting cream has a double dose of hyaluronic acid to create a filler-like effect, plus hexapeptide-8 to sculpt, and ANR’s signature night peptide to fast track skin renewal. It’s definitely not going to replace those appointments with your injector, but there is a very apparent plumping and smoothing improvement to the delicate eye area. “Incorporating peptides and hyaluronic acid, this cream helps to firm the skin around the eyes while also plumping the skin and helping with resting lines and expression lines around the eye,” says Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in NYC. “I especially love that it can be used for the entire eye area including the upper eyelid, crow's feet, under-eye area, and inner eye to ensure comprehensive improvement.”
Best Tinted Eye Cream
Storied Beauty
Concealed Tinted Eye Cream
Not quite a concealer, not just an eye cream, this tinted perfector from Storied Beauty works as a color corrector to help minimize the look of dark circles while a blend of bakuchiol, niacinamide, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, reversatrol, and squalane smooth fine lines and depuff for a revitalized undereye. Use it alone for a brightening boost on a minimal makeup day or layer it under your regular concealer to amp up coverage and hide every last trace of pesky darkness and puffiness.
Best Under-Eye Patches
Biodance
Biodance Collagen Peptide Eye Patches
For how often we use these collagen under-eye patches as part of our daily prep, we’re hard-pressed to remember what we even did before they came on the scene. Cut up cucumbers and lie around waiting for them to work some veggie depuffing magic? These cooling patches have the benefit of not expiring in your fridge and use a little more high-tech ingredients to diminish under-eye bags and firm skin in the process. The bouncy gel has a diamond texture to keep them gripped in place, helping the collagen, caffeine, and probiotic exosomes better absorb for advanced results. Your gaze is revived, firmer, depuffed, and smoother. Let’s see a cucumber slice do that.
Lips
A care regimen for your pout is more than just lip service—it can make or break a lip look. A hot chili red looks a lot better on hydrated and smooth lips than it does on dry, flaky ones. People often forget that your lips are skin, too, and they need a dedicated care routine to keep them smooth and soft. Maintain your lip health by following the same protocol you do with your face: moisture, treatment, and protection. Sound like a lot? The good news is each step is as easy as a quick swipe for instant results.
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Best Lip Balm
VIOLETTE_FR
Balm Amour
A balm and treatment in one, this hydrator from VIOLETTE_FR has vitamin E, peptides, a plant-based collagen activator, and nourishing butters and waxes to seal in moisture. Available in clear and tinted versions, it instantly soothes even the driest, most cracked lips to instantly reveal a plush and velvety pout. Your moisture barrier is replenished and lips look fuller, which makes the lip color easier to apply—although, the glossy and glowing look a coat of this balm leaves behind might just become your new favorite lip look.
Best Lip Mask
LAWLESS
Forget the Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask
Achieving silky and full lips doesn’t have to be hard work. In fact, it’s so easy you can do it in your sleep—as long as you’ve got this softening mask from LAWLESS. It’s lip-maxxing in the best way, taking the brand’s award-winning Forget The Filler Plumping Gloss formula and cranking up the level of shea butter and the brand’s proprietary MaxiLip volumizer. You’ll wake up to smoother lines, softer lips, and a dramatically plumper pout.
Best Lip SPF
Good Weather Skin
Daily Lip Sun Gloss
At this point, sunscreen should be a basically automatic addition to your routine. But if you’re not including your lips in your SPF regimen, you’re exposing that delicate skin to the dangers of UV rays. Lips are skin, after all, so skipping the SPF means you’re sun protection is incomplete. Traditionally lip SPFs can be a bit of pain—they either are too greasy or leave behind an unpleasant taste. This gloss from Good Weather is neither of those things, instead delivering a moisturizing (but not oily!) finish and no icky aftertaste. Just juicy, naturally tinted lips that are safeguarded from the sun.
Masks
When your skin is acting out, a good face mask can help remedy whatever issue has manifested on your face. Besides the general de-stressing benefits that come from taking 10 minutes to just chill out and focus on yourself, a face mask works by delivering potent ingredients in a concentrated formula—and ensuring those ingredients have the proper time to go to work on your face. Whether it’s a cooling and occlusive sheet mask or a rich overnight mask, these treatments go so far beyond just self-care—they give your skin a moment to recover from the craziness of the day (week, month, decade) while delivering a sometimes dramatic improvement in the overall look of your skin.
Best Brightening Mask
Byoma
Bio-collagen Radiance Facial Mask
This mask from Byoma is a major step up from the early peel-off treatments of the '90s—for one, it’s a lot gentler on the skin, so you don’t feel like you’re ripping off your epidermis during removal. It’s got three different types of ceramides to actually protect your skin barrier, while bio-collagen helps smooth out your texture for a glass skin finish. It also uses cica and astaxathin to immediately calm irritation and minimize redness—an inevitable after-effect of the early peel-off masks that left skin stinging and rosy. Instead, your complexion looks firmer, brighter, and smoother when you remove it. “This mask definitely made an immediate difference in my skin: It looked really hydrated and glowy after I peeled the mask off, even before I applied moisturizer,” says Marie Claire contributor Kara McGrath. Just be careful to avoid your brows and baby hairs unless you want an unintentional facial wax.
Best Clay Mask
Oak Essentials
Refining Face Mask With Blue Tansy
For clearing pores and controlling excess oil, there’s really no beating a clay mask. Unfortunately, you’re often choosing to take the drying side effect that can come with these masks—they work by being a magnet to suck out debris and dead skin, but oftentimes that also means sucking up essential moisture. Not the case with this refining mask from Oak Essentials. It uses blue tansy and mineral-rich sea water to reduce the look of pores as it calms and balances the skin. No tight, stripped-skin feel or post-mask dryness to contend with. “I really, really like this,” says Marie Claire beauty writer Ariel Baker. “It feels incredibly soft on the skin but my skin looks so bright and fresh after using it.”
Best Hydrating Mask
Kurved
NMN Peptide Capsule Hydrogel Face Mask
A week’s worth of skin care in one high-tech mask? Leave it to K-beauty to rewrite everything we thought we knew about sheet masks. Inside the hydrogel are liposome capsules featuring a patented hybrid peptide and NMN, a precursor to NAD+. The capsules slowly disintegrate as the mask dries, releasing the cell energizing ingredient into the skin. It firms, hydrates, and smooths the skin while providing up to 128 hours of antioxidant protection. “The mask dished out next level moisturizing,” says Marie Claire contributor Jamie Wilson. “I like that it came in two pieces for easy application and it stayed on my face really well. It left my skin soft and hydrated with a glass skin finish.”
Best Overnight Mask
Marini SkinSolutions
Skinsolutions Night Zyme
Another overnight overachiever, this nighttime mask from Marini SkinSolutions uses proteolytic enzymes (a.k.a. proteases) to gently exfoliate the skin without the potential dryness or irritation that comes with acids or retinol. Peptides, glycerin, and plant oils and butters deliver intense hydration when your skin is in its repair cycle, ensuring you wake up to a juicy, glassy complexion that feels soft as silk. “I was pleasantly surprised when I applied this at night as the last step in my skincare routine and it didn't cause any extra messes on my sheets,” says editor Shauna Beni-Hayes. “It dried within a few minutes, and I woke up with the most radiant, smooth, and glowy skin. This product was a game changer!”
Best Sheet Mask
OMAD Beauty
Omad Bio Cellulose Restore & Repair Serum Mask
If you feel like you’ve seen one sheet mask, you’ve seen them all, we present to you this Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) twist on the trend. It’s packed with eight calming TCM botanicals—including licorice root and camellia sinesis—plus a polymer derived from mushrooms, probiotics, fermented rice serum, and multiple molecular weights of hyaluronic acid. It drenches skin in hydration while calming stressed and reactive complexions, leaving behind an almost ethereal glow that lasts. “This is the only mask that I think I saw results for more than one day with—the next day my skin felt softer and more plump,” says Marie Claire contributor Lauren Caruso. “It actually felt like it helped my makeup glide on better, too.”
Serums
We love an uncomplicated routine as much as the next girl, but sometimes our skin just needs a little extra something. While the healthy skin trifecta of cleanse, moisturize, and protect is a beauty minimalist’s dream, life (and our bodies) can have other plans. Whether it’s late nights, a stressful work week, or just the fun that comes with hormones, a good serum can make a dramatic impact on everything from fine lines to dark spots. These magical potions feature highly concentrated percentages of active ingredients that will target your specific skin woes. Grab one for daytime, focus on nighttime repair, or cycle in multiple options to give your skin an abundance of benefits.
Best Dark Spot Serum
Mother Science
Molecular Hero Serum
Once a dark spot or sun damage appears on your skin, it can be very difficult to make any kind of improvement on its appearance. In the past, dermatologists have suggested prescription-strength drugs like hydroquinone, which is effective but can be dangerous with long-term use. Most topical serums can’t replicate that spot-fading power, but Mother Science has managed to create a hydroquinone alternative that has been clinically proven to reduce dark spots. Its secret is a biotech replication of malassezin, a natural molecule found on the skin. It targets hyperpigmentation in three unique ways and is 10 times more powerful than vitamin C. This hero serum from the brand noticeably fades dark spots and sun damage in as little as two weeks. Is it magic? No, just science.
Best Exfoliating Serum
Lenox & Sixteenth
The Laser Serum Triple Acid Concentrate
It’s a pretty bold claim to call your serum “The Laser,” but this exfoliating serum from Lenox and Sixteenth delivers. Is it the same as a professional laser treatment? No, that’s not how topical products work. However, it is the one of the most effective and versatile treatments we’ve tried outside of a derm’s office for everything from acne scarring and active breakouts to hyperpigmentation and rough skin texture. It uses a trio of acids—each a different molecular weight—to penetrate multiple levels of the skin for a more effective serum, but also has plant extracts like kakadu plum and prickly pear to provide antioxidant protection and help keep your skin barrier calm and supported. “The triple acid formula makes it super potent so you get your bang for your buck, and it works on scarring, hyperpigmentation, and texture issues,” says Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter. “It's formulated by a skincare practitioner and you can tell—it gets the job done fast.”
Best Firming Serum
DR. MARNIE
Wrinkle Pen
Like a retouching tool for your face, this targeted firming serum from dermatologist Marnie Nussbaum, MD, goes to work on expression lines on the eyes, mouth, and forehead. It has hexapeptide-9, a signalling peptide that tells your fibroblasts to make more collagen, which results in firmer skin and wrinkles that are visibly smoother. Bakuchiol, a retinol alternative, boosts skin cell turnover to make your complexion glowier without the irritation while ceramides deliver barrier strength and long-term moisture retention. The cooling applicator tip is soothing on the skin and delivers a depuffing boost to the eye area.
Best Growth Factor Serum
( plated )® Skin Science
Intense Serum
Exosomes are one of those skincare ingredients that sound good in theory, but a lot of brands have difficulty delivering on the transformative power of these messenger molecules, ( plated ) boasts one of the most scientifically advanced and clinically-tested formulas on the market. And the trillion(!) platelet-derived exosomes in the formula not only do all of the things for your skin—firming, brightening, smoothing, evening—but they do them really, really well. “I love Plated, they were some of the first to tap into the growth factor/exosome space and have lots of scientific backing,” says NYC-based esthetician Madalaina Conti. “This serum does a great job at delivering these actives in a super absorbent, almost invisible way that I have found to be a great base for the rest of the routine. It's really hard to get a product that feels as good on the skin as it is effective. Love this serum and worth the hype.”
Best Antioxidant Serum
Biologique Recherche
Serum Spectral
If you’re not pairing your SPF with an antioxidant serum, your skin isn’t fully protected from the dangers of the sun. That’s because sunscreen only protects against UV damage (which is obviously very important—we don’t want to minimize its proven benefits). An antioxidant ensures that the free radicals that the sun also blasts your skin with don’t create oxidative damage that can cause premature aging. We love pairing our fave SPFs with this incredible serum from Biologique Recherche—it uses antioxidant adapatogens like lingonberry and indirubin to protect against daily sun exposure and enhance the protective abilities of your skin’s natural melanin.
Best Retinol Serum
toty
Reversa Retinol Serum
Retinol has always been that girl for delivering the most impactful benefits to skin’s texture, tone, and overall quality. It’s also notoriously harsh on the skin, which can sometimes lead to redness, dryness, and skin purging. So when you find a formula like this one from Sofia Vergara’s toty line that gives you the retinol glow without the red, you grab as many bottles as your arms can carry. It uses micro-encapsulated sustained-release retinol at 0.5 percent. Translation: It slowly releases the retinol on your skin over a longer period of time instead of blasting your face with it all at once, so you are less likely to react negatively. It also has a unique irritation-minimizing complex of two percent N-acetyl glucosamine (NAG) and five percent niacinamide to further calm your complexion. Instead of red and flaky, skin is bouncy, plump, smooth, and dewy.
Best Retinol Alternative Serum
Clark's Botanicals
Dna-42 Clinicalift Serum
Who says plant-based skincare can’t be powerful? Our friends at Clark’s Botanicals have managed to take some of the most effective ingredients in skincare right now and develop plant-based alternatives that we’d argue work better than the originals. Safe for sensitive skin, this bioactive serum uses a plant-derived dual PDRN complex and a dual exosome system made from botanical stem cells to enhance skin longevity while immediately improving the look of fine lines, wrinkles, smoothness, and skin elasticity. “I tested this product for 40 days straight and I was thoroughly impressed with how my skin looked,” raves Marie Claire contributor Danielle James. “My fine lines on my forehead softened and my skin seemed to be in overall better shape. I started using this after my skin was looking a little dull and tired and it perked it right up!”
Best Peptide Serum
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Peptide Serum
It seems these days that every brand has their own unique peptide, which makes it hard to tell which one is going to actually do something for your skin. Thankfully this serum from Dr. Barbara Sturm has made incorporating peptides into your routine ridiculously easy with a triple peptide blend that addresses everything from expression lines to collagen degradation. That means you’ll see both instant and long-term results with regular use. The bio-tech peptides used here have been optimized to focus on preserving your existing collagen while simultaneously creating a tightening effect that gives your complexion a lifted and defined look.
Best Soothing Serum
Barefaced
Overachiever
Never has a product more accurately lived up to its name than this serum from Barefaced. Developed for sensitive and reactive skin, it somehow manages to combine a potent blend of actives that firm, smooth wrinkles, minimize the look of pores, and even out skin texture—all while keeping even the most delicate skin calm. “I have used several bottles of this serum and cannot sing its praises enough,” says Marie Claire contributor Adelaide Giesey. “This formula packs all the powerful actives you want in an everyday serum but without any of the irritation. I notice that my skin feels stronger and more resilient to stressors when I have this in my routine.”
Best Vitamin C Serum
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Pro C Serum Brightening Solution
Vitamin C is one of the most tricky of the antioxidants to work with. That’s because it’s typically unstable, susceptible to degradation due to everything from light exposure to the literal air. INNBEAUTY Project makes it look easy to craft a powerful-yet-stable vitamin C serum. This brightening antioxidant serum uses a 15 percent complex that blends three different types of vitamin C—liposomal 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid, gold-stabilized L-ascorbic acid, and tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (THD)—for a “hyper-stable” combo that delivers advanced brightening and dark spot correction. Antioxidant tranexamic acid, ferulic acid, and alpha-arbutin defend the skin against free radical damage while peptides and growth factors help reverse hyperpigmentation. “I love the formula because it has all the benefits of a highly effective vitamin C, but no bad smell and it's not sticky like some other formulas,” says James. “I'm a Skinceuticals C E Ferulic superfan and while this is not a ‘dupe,’ it is a formula that gives it a run for its money.”
Best Hydrating Serum
PCA SKIN
Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum
This is not your basic hyaluronic acid serum—it's a hydrating powerhouse. With ceramides, niacinamide, and multiple weights of hyaluronic acid, it floods skin with moisture while simultaneously plumping up fine lines, addressing uneven tone, and strengthening the skin barrier. I recommend using two pumps morning and night—your face will look plumper, glossier, and bouncier than ever before. And with temperatures dropping, now is the perfect time to add this to your routine.
Sun
Dermatologists always say that the best way to keep skin youthful is to be hypervigilant with your sun protection. Which sounds kind of boring TBH, but it’s the truth—there’s no better way to keep skin even, firm, and smooth than to prevent the cell damage that comes with sun exposure. Easier said than done sometimes, as sunscreens can feel greasy, heavy, and make the skin look chalky. Fortunately, that’s not the case with all SPF formulas. It takes some work, but there are products out there today that feel so much like a moisturizer that you might forget you're wearing an SPF. You’ll also find brands that are formulating to help eliminate the telltale white cast that can make darker skin tones look chalky, instead giving skin a healthy and fresh glow that won’t pill under makeup. So how do you find these SPF unicorns? Keep reading because we’ve tested more sunscreens than we can count, and these are the four (plus one self-tanner, for those who still want that sun-kissed look without the damage) that wowed us so much, we were almost looking forward to reapplication.
Best Chemical Sunscreen
Ultra Violette
Sequin Supreme SPF 50 Glow-Boosting Facial Sunscreen Moisturizer and Primer
When this Aussie-born brand first hit the scene, we were tripping all over ourselves to shout its praises. The brand has only gotten better in the year that followed, releasing new formulas like this glow-booster that perks up our skin every time we slather it on. The luminous version of the brand’s best-selling Supreme Screen has managed to fulfill our pre-teen desire for Edward Cullen sun sparkle skin (™). It has light-reflecting mica that gives you a soft-focus glow that masters that lit-from-within luminosity we’re constantly trying to achieve with our highlighters. It works well on its own but can also be layered under makeup to add some glow to your base without pilling. “Ultra Violette makes a great sunscreen—full stop,” says Marie Claire contributor Dani Hardman.
Best Mineral Sunscreen
Kiehl's
Better Screen Miner-All Uv Serum Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
We know that the buzz in SPF has been about chemical filters as of late, but there’s something to be said about a really well formulated mineral SPF like this one from Kiehl’s. Made with cica to help soothe redness, it has nano-zinc oxide to help it better disperse and ensure you don’t have to deal with that chalky white cast that used to be the hallmark of mineral SPF. It not only protects your skin from SPF damage, but also helps strengthen your skin barrier, making it a fab pick for those with more skin sensitivities. "I still can't believe this is a physical sunscreen," say Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter. "It's got zero white cast and feels so lightweight on the skin."
Best SPF Face Mist
Naked Sundays
Hydrating Glow Mist Setting Spray SPF 50+
It’s a makeup setting mist. It’s an SPF spray. No, it’s both! Australian brand Naked Sundays has made reapplication a breeze with this spritzer. It has broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, plus fruit extracts and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and refresh the skin. It’s also formulated to be sprayed both on bare skin and over top of makeup, so you can spritz it on without worrying your carefully applied beat is going to slide right off your skin. “The very fine mist feels weightless and dries down quickly,” notes Marie Claire contributor Catharine Malzahn. “As with other mist formulas, it's hard to tell if you're getting enough protection, so I like this as a topper on top of another face sunscreen. It does leave skin looking hydrated and radiant.”
Best Tinted Sunscreen
Alastin
Hydratint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36
We absolutely adore a tinted sunscreen—two steps in one!—but oftentimes SPF tints go light on the coverage and heavy on the sunscreen. This mineral tinted SPF from Alastin provides some of the best coverage we’ve seen, working as a makeup base that rivals BB and CC creams. It has an SPF 36 mineral formula infused with antioxidants and ectoin to protect skin from free radicals and blue light damage. While it’s only available in one shade, that hue does a great job of matching a variety of tones in the light to medium range, delivering a glowy skin finish that is the very definition of your skin but better. “This is one of the best sunscreens I've ever used (and I've used a ton),” says Marie Claire contributor Isabella Sarlija. “It glides over the skin effortlessly and creates a radiance that makes my skin look hydrated and healthy. I love that universal tint, too; it blends in very easily without leaving an ounce of white cast, despite the fact that this is a 100 percent mineral formula.”
Best Face Self-Tanner
Saltyface
Tanning Water
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to give your skin a little sun-kissed color—provided you’re not tan-maxxing to achieve it. Instead, grab this self-tanner from Saltyface to mimic the golden glow that looks like you spent the summer on a yacht in the Mediterranean (a girl can dream). Available in two formulas (light to medium and medium to dark), this innovative mist is infused with skin-hydrating botanicals, making it compatible for all skin types—including acne-prone and mature. It develops and fades gradually, so you don’t even have to think about it once it’s been applied. The fine mist goes on clear, so there’s no worries about color transfer. Just spray it either directly on the face or onto a brush and blend outward for a natural looking tan in 24 hours.
Tools
As technology evolves, it’s getting harder and harder to discern the line between at-home treatments and professional options. We’d argue that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as devices and tech once relegated to your derm’s office or at your esthetician are now making their way into your beauty routine. While there are still those that are better left to the pros (cough, injections, cough), treatments that deliver jaw-dropping results, like microneedling and LED, can now be done safely in the comfort of your bathroom. Talk about convenience.
Best Depuffing Device
DERMAFLASH
Cool Sonic Depuffing Tool
We’ve all been there—you head out with the girls for “a quick after-work drink” and the next thing you know it’s midnight and you’re three martinis, a caesar salad, and a basket of fries in. Fun in the moment, but you’ll definitely see the consequences the next morning when you blearily hit your alarm and realize your face looks like someone inflated it with helium while you slept. That’s the best time to reach for this depuffing and sculpting tech from Dermaflash—with a copper cooling head and sonic vibration, it provides lymphatic massage to drain excess fluid and instant cooling to help constrict blood vessels for depuffing and redness reduction in seconds. No one needs to know how you spent your night, and with this, you won’t have to deal with annoying comments from your co-workers speculating about your after work activities. Mind your business, Janice from Accounting.
Best Face Massaging Device
byAVA
Face + Scalp Acupressure Massage Sculptor
This ceramic tool might not look like your typical gua sha, but what it lacks in familiarity it more than makes up for in efficacy. It focuses on acupressure with a finely tapered point on one end for targeted treatment and a curved massage head designed for the scalp. Use the tool to release tightness, massage away excess lymph fluid, and promote circulation for a revitalized, sculpted complexion and instant stress relief.
Best Facial Cleansing Device
Shark Beauty
Shark™ Facialpro™ Glow Glow-Boosting At-Home Facial System
We are by no means new to facial cleansing gadgets—we both remember and even owned the OG Clarisonic (RIP). But this gadget from Shark Beauty is light years beyond a mechanical cleansing brush. The brand boasts that it’s 10 benefits in 10 minutes with one device, and we can attest that it does, in fact, do exactly that. You get not only a cleansing brush, but a variety of attachments that deliver everything from exfoliation and pore clearing to contrast therapy and sculpting. It hydrates the skin, depuffs—hell, it even cleans itself! It’s the Swiss army knife of beauty tech. “There's a LOT of room for error here, but if you're willing to put in a decent amount of time with the manual and YouTube, it's worth it,” says Lauren Caruso. “The cooling/gua sha attachment was great and comparable to results from my NuFace in terms of lifting, but just like any manual device, you'd have to use it every day for consistent results. I could see why someone who wants a spa-like facial at home could really get into this.”
Best Hair Removal Device
Tweezerman
Rose Gold Slant Tweezer
Catching our attention in the tools category doesn’t always mean being a high-tech device with all the bells and whistles. It’s about making your life easier by doing a task really, really well. Anyone who has ever used Tweezerman’s Slant Tweezer understands exactly why it is a cult classic in the beauty world. The tip is hand filed to a 25 degree angle that ensures it fits perfectly against the browbone, so you never miss a hair. It has calibrated tension to make hair removal both comfortable (well, as comfortable as yanking your hair out can be) and grabs hair at the roots for easy removal. There’s simply no better tweezer for brow (and the occasional random chin) hair maintenance.
Best LED Mask
RajaniMD
PlasmaGLO Halo Hair, Face and Neck Mask
We are fully aware that strapping on this 3-in-1 LED mask makes us look absolutely psychotic. But it’s worth the jump scare when we catch a glance of ourselves in the mirror because the results are so good. “I've tested a handful of LED devices over the years, and what stood out to me about this one is the coverage—it treats not just your face, but your neck and scalp as well,” says Marie Claire contributor Hana Hong. That’s right, this somewhat odd-looking contraption is three devices in one. It has red, blue, and near-infrared light to penetrate the skin at a variety of levels and uses clinically proven wavelengths to help do everything from enhance radiance to stimulate hair growth and smooth fine lines. But, it’s not just the design that has us gagged—it also has pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) energy which, according to the brand, operates at a deeper, systemic level. Low energy magnetic pulses pass through the tissues to affect how cells transport oxygen and stimulates microcirculation in the smallest capillaries to support skin’s vitality. The face and neck masks have both PEMF and LED while the scalp section is targeted LED to help push follicles out of the telogen “resting” phase and into the anagen growth phase. The PlasmaGLO Halo is basically your one-stop shop for LED.
Best Microcurrent Device
medicube
Booster Pro X2 - Pink
The original Booster Pro device from Medicube was already a blockbuster at-home device (fans included everyone from Hailey Bieber to Selena Gomez), so when we heard the brand was launching an updated version, we truly had no idea how the brand could top the original. We flew to Seoul to see for ourselves and the experience gave us a whole new appreciation for this handheld wonder. The Booster Pro X2 has updated software and hardware, including a larger treatment head, an additional intensity level (six), two new LED wavelengths, and seven core treatment modes (up from the original four). There’s more output power, more electrodes, and more LED coverage. In addition to the original Booster, Air Shot, Microcurrent, and Derma-shot modes, there’s now three additional new modes: AI mode, which can be paired with the brand’s AGE-R app to recommend and map out treatment plans for your specific skin needs; Mask mode, which can be used over top of sheet masks for better absorption, and Dual mode, which allows you to simultaneously use two modes in one treatment thanks to a new split head design. It takes everything we love about the original and makes it better and more user-friendly (which we honestly didn’t even think was possible, but Korean innovation is surprising like that).
Best Microneedling Device
Qure
Micro-Infusion System for Face
The idea of microneedling at home used to give us the heebie jeebies—too many things that could go wrong and create serious consequences for our skin. But this dermatologist-tested system has changed how we looked at DIY microneedling. With its single-use applicator, Qure’s Micro-Infusion system ensures that every application is hygienic and the pre-sterilized 24K gold-plated, 0.5 mm needles hit a consistent depth to avoid skin injury, safely delivering either the dark spot-fighting Brightening formula or the line-smoothing Restorative formula. The brand is also in the process of clinically proving the benefits of the system outside of the initial safety trials— it is currently the subject of four independent clinical trials for wrinkle appearance and skin texture, dark spot appearance, skin elasticity and firmness, and collagen-related skin benefits. “This micro-infusion delivery system is appealing for consumers looking for a more procedural-style at-home experience,” says Westchester-based board-certified dermatologist Kseniya Kobets, MD. “The treatment itself was slightly prickly at times, but overall I found it very tolerable. I also appreciated that each treatment uses a new sterile needle tip, which helps keep the process clean.”
Acne
Zits happen to the best of us, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer the whole inflammation, pain, redness, and scarring cycle without doing something to ensure that pimple doesn’t become your whole personality. When an unexpected visitor pops up on your face (or back, or chest, or booty—pimples are an equal opportunity pest), these stand-out formulas can help you shorten the duration of their stay while also minimizing the pain, inflammation, and irritation that typically comes with them. And don’t forget the hyperpigmentation that pops up after the zit departs—we also found the best spot treatment for post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Below is your “break glass in case of emergency” routine for all things acne.
Best Acne Cleanser
PAPATUI
Acne Fighting Facial Cleanser
A hybrid cleanser and exfoliator, this face wash declogs and de-gunks your pores to dissolve away dead skin build-up and debris that can set up shop in your skin and eventually lead to blemishes and blackheads. It uses salicylic acid, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to clean without stripping the skin, so you don’t have to worry about that dry, squeaky feeling that says you did too much. “This is AMAZING for acne,” says Marie Claire contributor Audrey Noble. “I would use this cleanser at night in hopes it would help with the breakouts on my chin. When I woke up the next morning, they were drastically less red and had decreased in size. By day three, they were pretty much gone. It also does a great job removing makeup.”
Best At-Home Peel
celimax
Jiwoogae Heartleaf BHA Peeling & Exfoliating Pads
These peeling pads from Korean brand Celimax uses beta-hydroxy acids to really dive into your pores and clear them out. The double-sided pad is textured on one side and smooth on the other so you can get a deeper exfoliation, if that’s your thing. Dead skin and excess sebum are swiped away, leaving you with soft, clear, hydrated skin with none of the irritation. That’s because they also contain heartleaf, a popular soothing and calming botanical in K-beauty. But its benefits go far outside of acne—it can also be used for skin roughness and dark spots. “I loved that it was gentle enough for the face and intense enough for the body,” says Whitfield-Morrison. “It’s a great BHA product, especially for KP and hyperpigmentation on knees and elbows.”
Best Acne Serum
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Mandelic Acid Exfoliating & Clearing Serum
Esthetician Sofie Pavitt is the unofficial acne whisperer of NYC. A facial with her has you leaving with what looks and feels like brand new, much clearer skin. So of course her eponymous skincare line is going to be a must-have for anyone dealing with breakouts. This serum is a standout favorite because it not only clears congested skin, but smooths and brightens your overall complexion in the process. It uses an eight percent mandelic acid to remove dead skin, plus hyaluronic acid to hydrate and panthenol to nourish and smooth.
Best Acne Spot Treatment
EADEM
The Mark Advanced Targeted Dark Spot Concentrate
EADEM has made some of our absolute favorite skin-brightening and hyperpigmentation-correcting products over the years. This dark spot treatment is the latest addition to that ever-growing list because it works on both existing dark spots and blemishes to ensure they don’t leave behind post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. It uses a concentrated blend of five percent tranexamic acid, one percent kojic acid, one percent alpha arbutin, and one percent acetyl glycyl beta‑alanine to brighten skin, minimize redness, and disrupt pigment formation. “What sets this product apart is the gel-patch delivery system that locks the formula in place over the spot rather than allowing it to spread, which differentiates it from traditional dark spot serums and creams,” says Brendan Camp, MD, FAAD, a double board-certified dermatologist and dermapathologist in NYC.
Innovation
Skincare has always been the most advanced category in beauty, meaning we’ve seen a lot of really cool and high-tech stuff over the past few decades. So in order for something to truly wow us, it needs to be a first of its kind, like nothing we’ve ever experienced before. That’s a tall order in a category that has brought us everything from NASA-level gadgets to purified cellular DNA for skin regeneration. The bar is high, but we keep finding ourselves awed by a new ingredient or application method or technology that results in a product we never dreamed would be possible a few months prior. We like to think we’re pretty cynical about products that promise us unbelievable results, but every now and then there’s something that hits the market that lives up to its lofty claims.
Best Skin Innovation
Dr Diamond's Metacine
Liplift
We don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say we have tried every lip hydrator on the market. There are always multiple tubes of various brands rolling around the bottom of our bags. But recently we’ve been reaching more and more for this new treatment from the Dr. Diamond Metacine line. Created by double board-certified plastic surgeon Jason Diamond, MD, FACS, LipLift is a combination hydrator and lip perfecter that uses high tech ingredients to revive your pout. We’re talking a proprietary complex of bio-peptides to restore lip volume, definition and contour while actively decreasing the breakdown of fat that can deflate lips. There’s also a novel blend of hyaluronic acid and castor oil that acts as topical filler to plump, plus low molecular weight hyaluronic acid and high molecular weight polysaccharides that draw water to the skin and keep it there for an instant filling effect. After continued use, lips look fuller, feel softer, lip lines are less obvious, lip color is enhanced, and the border of your lips looks more defined. It’s the closest thing to a needle-free filler we’ve ever seen and it has the third-party independent clinical trials to prove it.
Best Prescription Skin Solution
Zoryve
Cream
Atopic dermatitis, a.k.a eczema, can be an incredibly frustrating skin condition to treat. That's why it's often cause to visit your dermatologist and discuss prescription options to soothe and heal the inflamed skin. Even better? When the cream in question isn't too harsh on your skin barrier and is free from steroids. The Zoryve formula is a gentle and effective once-daily option to heal pesky eczema patches, and is able to be used long-term (because eczema is a chronic condition, unfortunately). In clinical testing, 45 percent of people who used the cream experienced 75 percent improvement after four weeks, making it an exceptional option for anyone struggling to address their atopic dermatitis, no matter where it is located on the body.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
How We Tested
To find the best beauty products of 2026, we enlisted 101 judges to test, play, and review over 3,200 submissions over nearly six months. We looked at craftsmanship, longevity, feel, ease-of-use, shade ranges, and more to determine what products are truly the most inventive, high-quality, and worth the price tag.
Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.