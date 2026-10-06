The 61 Best Skincare Products of 2026, Tested by 101 Beauty Experts

Meet the winners of the 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards.

By
Published In Features
colorful skincare products assembled on a white background
(Image credit: Fyodor Shiryaev)

Your skin is your largest organ, so investing in its well-being is not only an aesthetic goal, but technically a health goal, too. A complexion that’s well cared for not only looks better but also has a stronger barrier to keep the bad stuff out. Whether you’re dealing with acne, fine lines, or just general malaise, the right products can transform a dull, blah, problematic complexion into the glowy, plump, smooth skin that truly lets you put your best face forward.

From cleansers to serums, moisturizers to face tools, the skincare products among the 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards winners can tackle any skin issue. They are also an absolute delight to slather, smear, and pat onto your epidermis, with sensorial textures and divine scents that will have you excited to complete your daily skincare routine.

Cleansers

For such a basic task, cleansing has become kind of complicated. Gels, scrubs, balms, milks—there are myriad ways to wash your face, and it can be overwhelming to know what to choose. At the end of the day, they’re all just getting the gunk off, right? Technically yes, but it's how those products get the job done that makes all the difference. Cleansers are the foundation of your skin routine, and the winners chosen here both ensure your complexion is completely clean while also helping to jumpstart your treatment of tricky skin conditions like dullness, dryness, and breakouts.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Toners

When beauty routines are already packed with so many steps, it can be tempting to look for ways to cut back. While toners might seem superfluous, these lightweight, concentrated formulas are an easy way to work in additional skincare benefits without adding yet another treatment into your routine. The best toners (also known as essences) not only prep your skin for your more targeted serums and moisturizers, they also add an additional layer of moisture and boost the benefits of the products that follow. Whether you pat, spray, or swipe them on, these toning formulas are worth the extra step.

Moisturizers

How you hydrate your skin is a surprisingly personal decision. Yes, it has a lot to do with your skin type, but with so many formulations and textures to choose from, you can customize your moisturizing step to fit your routine. Gels, whips, crèmes, lotions—all loaded with the time-tested ingredients and the latest advances in hydration. The hardest part these days is not keeping your skin quenched, but deciding exactly how you want to do so. These eight overachieving moisturizers stood out from the crowd for delivering the softest, most supple skin that lasted all day. For those who go barefaced (respect), they give a naturally fresh and glowy finish, while those who like a full beat will find these won’t pill and mess up all your hard work.

Eyes

There might be more to the whole “the eyes are the windows to the soul” proverb than just being a folksy idiom. Or, at least that’s the case when we’re talking skincare—the eye area has thinner skin than anywhere else on your face, meaning it will start to show the signs of aging and damage sooner than the rest of your complexion. So maybe it’s more “the eyes are the window to all the beauty mistakes of your past,” although that doesn’t really have as nice a ring to it. Either way, investing in targeted skin products like an eye cream or treatment can help you keep that delicate skin in the best possible health, minimizing everything from crow’s feet to puffiness to sagging. These five are our favorite way to stay bright-eyed and (under-eye) baggage-free.

Lips

A care regimen for your pout is more than just lip service—it can make or break a lip look. A hot chili red looks a lot better on hydrated and smooth lips than it does on dry, flaky ones. People often forget that your lips are skin, too, and they need a dedicated care routine to keep them smooth and soft. Maintain your lip health by following the same protocol you do with your face: moisture, treatment, and protection. Sound like a lot? The good news is each step is as easy as a quick swipe for instant results.

Masks

When your skin is acting out, a good face mask can help remedy whatever issue has manifested on your face. Besides the general de-stressing benefits that come from taking 10 minutes to just chill out and focus on yourself, a face mask works by delivering potent ingredients in a concentrated formula—and ensuring those ingredients have the proper time to go to work on your face. Whether it’s a cooling and occlusive sheet mask or a rich overnight mask, these treatments go so far beyond just self-care—they give your skin a moment to recover from the craziness of the day (week, month, decade) while delivering a sometimes dramatic improvement in the overall look of your skin.

Serums

We love an uncomplicated routine as much as the next girl, but sometimes our skin just needs a little extra something. While the healthy skin trifecta of cleanse, moisturize, and protect is a beauty minimalist’s dream, life (and our bodies) can have other plans. Whether it’s late nights, a stressful work week, or just the fun that comes with hormones, a good serum can make a dramatic impact on everything from fine lines to dark spots. These magical potions feature highly concentrated percentages of active ingredients that will target your specific skin woes. Grab one for daytime, focus on nighttime repair, or cycle in multiple options to give your skin an abundance of benefits.

Sun

Dermatologists always say that the best way to keep skin youthful is to be hypervigilant with your sun protection. Which sounds kind of boring TBH, but it’s the truth—there’s no better way to keep skin even, firm, and smooth than to prevent the cell damage that comes with sun exposure. Easier said than done sometimes, as sunscreens can feel greasy, heavy, and make the skin look chalky. Fortunately, that’s not the case with all SPF formulas. It takes some work, but there are products out there today that feel so much like a moisturizer that you might forget you're wearing an SPF. You’ll also find brands that are formulating to help eliminate the telltale white cast that can make darker skin tones look chalky, instead giving skin a healthy and fresh glow that won’t pill under makeup. So how do you find these SPF unicorns? Keep reading because we’ve tested more sunscreens than we can count, and these are the four (plus one self-tanner, for those who still want that sun-kissed look without the damage) that wowed us so much, we were almost looking forward to reapplication.

Tools

As technology evolves, it’s getting harder and harder to discern the line between at-home treatments and professional options. We’d argue that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as devices and tech once relegated to your derm’s office or at your esthetician are now making their way into your beauty routine. While there are still those that are better left to the pros (cough, injections, cough), treatments that deliver jaw-dropping results, like microneedling and LED, can now be done safely in the comfort of your bathroom. Talk about convenience.

Acne

Zits happen to the best of us, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer the whole inflammation, pain, redness, and scarring cycle without doing something to ensure that pimple doesn’t become your whole personality. When an unexpected visitor pops up on your face (or back, or chest, or booty—pimples are an equal opportunity pest), these stand-out formulas can help you shorten the duration of their stay while also minimizing the pain, inflammation, and irritation that typically comes with them. And don’t forget the hyperpigmentation that pops up after the zit departs—we also found the best spot treatment for post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Below is your “break glass in case of emergency” routine for all things acne.

Innovation

Skincare has always been the most advanced category in beauty, meaning we’ve seen a lot of really cool and high-tech stuff over the past few decades. So in order for something to truly wow us, it needs to be a first of its kind, like nothing we’ve ever experienced before. That’s a tall order in a category that has brought us everything from NASA-level gadgets to purified cellular DNA for skin regeneration. The bar is high, but we keep finding ourselves awed by a new ingredient or application method or technology that results in a product we never dreamed would be possible a few months prior. We like to think we’re pretty cynical about products that promise us unbelievable results, but every now and then there’s something that hits the market that lives up to its lofty claims.

Beauty-Awards-Banner_Skincare

(Image credit: Future)

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

How We Tested

To find the best beauty products of 2026, we enlisted 101 judges to test, play, and review over 3,200 submissions over nearly six months. We looked at craftsmanship, longevity, feel, ease-of-use, shade ranges, and more to determine what products are truly the most inventive, high-quality, and worth the price tag.

Explore More
The Editors

Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.