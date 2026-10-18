As a recovering blondeaholic, I know a thing or two about switching up my hair color. After years of highlights (and more bleach appointments than I’d like to admit!), I finally returned to my natural brunette roots a few years ago—and never turned back. But just because I gave up blonde hair doesn’t mean I stopped experimenting with different hues altogether. In fact, I’ve learned there’s a whole world of brunette hues beyond just the color I was born with. This fall, I’ve been particularly drawn to the darker side.
Apparently, I couldn’t have picked a better time to embrace it. Dark brown hair is shaping up to be one of the biggest hair color trends of the season, with celebrity hair colorist and founder of Glôsē, Liz Jung, pointing to rich, glossy shades with subtle dimension. “Espresso, dark chocolate, and soft mocha are especially beautiful because they feel polished and timeless,” she says. But with so many shades to choose from, how do you choose the right one? Jung recommends considering your complexion, eye color, and natural hair color, noting that warmer undertones tend to complement chocolate and chestnut shades, while cooler undertones pair well with espresso and mocha.
So, whether you’re a lifelong brunette looking to shake things up or considering going darker for the first time, there’s no shortage of inspiration. From rich espresso silk and decadent cherry ganache to soft, dimensional cocoa cashmere, I’ve rounded up 15 expert-approved dark brown hair ideas worth bringing to your next salon appointment.
Best Dark Brown Hair Inspiration
If you’re looking to go darker without fully committing to black hair, meet Espresso Silk. This deep, cool-toned brunette shade appears almost black indoors but reveals subtle hints of brown in the sunlight. “The glossy finish keeps it looking rich and polished,” notes Jung.
Dark Chocolate
For a classic brunette hue that never goes out of style, look no further than Dark Chocolate. With its rich, warm undertones, Jung says this shade is a great option for anyone looking to add depth without going too dark. “It has a softer feel than espresso,” she adds.
Smoked Mocha
If you prefer cooler brunette shades, Smoked Mocha might be your best bet. This dark brown color features muted, smoky undertones with slight hints of taupe woven throughout. According to Jung, it’s “a great option for someone who wants a cooler finish without an overly ashy look.”
Chestnut Velvet
“The warmth adds richness while keeping the overall look distinctly brunette,” says Jung of Chestnut Velvet. This deep brown shade features subtle reddish-golden undertones that come alive in natural light, making it a gorgeous pick for anyone looking to warm up their hair without going too red.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Black Truffle
For those who believe the darker, the better, Black Truffle truly delivers. This ultra-deep brunette hue makes a bold statement while still maintaining the richness of brown hair. To keep the color from looking flat, Jung recommends leaving “a little softness through the ends so the color feels dimensional instead of looking like one solid block.”
Cocoa Cashmere
“A dark cocoa base with very fine, slightly lighter brown pieces throughout” is how Jung describes luxurious Cocoa Cashmere. The key to this brown hair color is keeping the tones close together, creating dimension and movement without the contrast of traditional highlights.
Caramel After Dark
Who says you have to go lighter to add a little warmth to your hair? Caramel After Dark combines a deep chocolate base with delicate caramel ribbons around the face and throughout the lengths. “Placement is everything,” says Jung, who swears by adding little flashes of warmth while keeping the overall color dark.
Cherry Ganache
What’s not to love about a little chocolate and a little cherry? Cherry Ganache combines a rich, dark chocolate brown base with a hint of red. As Jung puts it, the color “reads brunette first, with a red reflection when the light hits it,” rather than appearing bright burgundy.
Bronzed Espresso
“It’s a beautiful way to add warmth and light reflection without taking the hair into blonde territory,” explains Jung. The celebrity colorist is talking about Bronzed Espresso, a rich brunette shade that pairs a deep espresso base with fine bronze-brown accents for a warm, dimensional finish.
Midnight Walnut
Midnight Walnut is the definition of effortlessly chic. This neutral dark brown shade features soft walnut tones woven through the mid-lengths and ends, creating just enough dimension to show off your haircut. As Jung puts it, the result feels “natural and understated.”
Warm Cinnamon
For a brunette shade with a little extra spice, look no further than Warm Cinnamon. Sarah DeGennaro, colorist at Spoke & Weal, describes the color as a combination of shimmering copper and golden tones anchored by a rich brunette base. It “looks beautiful as an all-over color or as lighter cinnamon dimension sprinkled on a brunette base,” she says.
Candlelit Brunette
If you love the idea of a brown hair color that practically glows, consider Candlelit Brunette. DeGennaro says the look is achieved through carefully placed babylights that create a soft, golden reflection against a darker base. And the result? Hair that appears to sparkle in the light without the dramatic contrast of traditional highlights.
Brown Sugar Brunette
“Brown Sugar Brunette is characterized by luminous caramel and honey tones creating a multidimensional brunette look,” explains DeGennaro. While slightly similar to Candlelit Brunette, this shade offers a bit more contrast while maintaining that same warm, golden glow.
Sueded Brunette
For a low-maintenance brown that doesn’t require regular salon visits, Suede Brunette checks all the boxes. In fact, DeGennaro describes the shade as a lived-in blend of soft highlights and rich lowlights that start more diffused at the roots and gradually become more pronounced at the ends. The best part? The colorist says it’s flattering on all skin tones.
Midnight Ash
According to DeGennaro, Midnight Ash is a rich, nearly black brunette shade with cool, smoky undertones. The saturated color creates what she describes as “a strong, polished look with a little edge,” making it a striking choice for anyone drawn to darker hues.
Best Dark Brown Hair Products
Now that you’ve screenshotted your dream brown hair color and DMed it to your hairstylist, let’s talk maintenance. “No matter what hair color you choose, healthy hair always looks the glossiest and shiniest,” says DeGennaro, who emphasizes the importance of regular trims, color-safe shampoo, and gloss appointments every two to three months.
Jung agrees, adding that “dark brown hair looks its best when the tone is balanced, and the hair reflects light beautifully.” Along with washing with lukewarm water and using heat protectant, the right hair care products can help keep your brunette looking fresh between appointments.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience
Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
Powered by K18’s patented peptide technology, this leave-in mask helps repair damage from coloring, heat styling, and other stressors, leaving brunette hues feeling stronger, smoother, and healthier.
Glôsē
PDRN Silk Hair Repair Treatment
Formulated with peptides, silk amino acids and plant proteins, this hair mask helps soften and smooth strands, giving dark brown hair a glossy, light-reflecting finish.
AVEDA
Color Control Light Shampoo
This lightweight shampoo gently cleanses without stripping away color, helping your salon-fresh brunette last longer between appointments. And did I mention it smells amazing?
RŌZ
Santa Lucia Heat Protectant Styling Hair Oil
Give your color an instant refresh with this weightless styling oil, which blends nourishing argan, olive, and jojoba oils to hydrate dry ends, tame frizz, and add a glossy shine without leaving strands feeling greasy.
This humidity-resistant spray helps keep dark brown hair sleek, smooth, and frizz-free while adding a shiny finish. Plus, its barely-there formula offers heat protection and results that last through three to four shampoos.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Meet the Experts
Sarah DeGennaro
Sarah DeGennaro is a hair color specialist based in Boston at Spoke and Weal on Newbury St.
Liz Jung
Liz Jung is a Los Angeles-based celebrity hair colorist and founder of Glôsē, a prestige, science-forward, haircare brand bringing the innovation of Korean beauty to hair and scalp health. Born in Korea and raised in Los Angeles, Liz has always been influenced by the philosophy and innovation of K-beauty. After more than 15 years as a professional hair colorist, she noticed a disconnect in beauty. While consumers devoted significant attention to skincare, scalp and hair health were often overlooked. That insight inspired her to create Glôsē, merging K-beauty innovation with skincare-inspired ingredients, including PDRN, to reimagine luxury haircare. Known for her signature dimensional color, effortless blondes, and transformative approach, Liz is based at Flore Salon in Los Angeles. She began her career under legendary colorist Tracey Cunningham, traveling internationally and working with influential celebrities, tastemakers, diplomats and industry leaders. Her celebrity clientele has included Molly Sims, Chloe Kim, Leni Klum, Lindsay Lohan, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Ally Maki and influencer Arielle Lorre. Today, Liz combines technical precision with an intuitive artistic eye, creating personalized, luminous results. Through Glôsē, she continues her mission to make healthy, beautiful hair and scalp care an essential part of modern beauty.