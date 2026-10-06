The 25 Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2026, Tested by 101 Industry Experts

Meet the winners of the 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards.

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Published In Features
an array of drugstore beauty products on a white ground with a black background
(Image credit: Fyodor Shiryaev)

The drugstore beauty aisle hates to see us coming. Here at Marie Claire, we're always prowling our neighborhood stores looking for budget products that deliver all the innovation and quality you expect from a luxe brand, but at a wallet-friendly price point. There’s something extremely satisfying about scoring from the drugstore a creamy lipstick or actives-packed moisturizer that works like a dream.

Luckily for us (and for you!) there’s no shortage of quality products on the shelves at your local drugstore. From a cult classic bronzer that makes it look like you spent the summer in Fiji to a conditioner that creates the glossiest finish we’ve ever seen, the drugstore finds among the 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Award winners should be an immediate "add to cart."

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(Image credit: Future)

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How We Tested

To find the best beauty products of 2026, we enlisted 101 judges to test, play, and review over 3,200 submissions over nearly six months. We looked at craftsmanship, longevity, feel, ease of use, shade ranges, and more to determine which products are truly the most inventive, high-quality, and worth the price tag.

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The Editors

Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.