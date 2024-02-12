Apparently Emily Ratajkowski Has a Hidden Hair Cutting Talent

Emily Ratajkowski is a woman of many talents. As it turns out, in addition to being a model, mom, and author, the Viktor & Rolf ambassador also moonlights as a hairdresser. For herself, that is.

Despite having access to some of the best stylists in the business, Ratajkowski made what I can only imagine was a split-second decision to bring some scissors into the shower and give herself a little trim. “Swear I’m not going through anything I just needed a cut,” she jokingly captioned an Instagram carousel revealing her haircut process.

Do a little swipe through and you’ll not only find yourself staring at the star’s miraculously even, clavicle-grazing lob, but also the remnants of hair trimmings chilling on her chest mid-shower.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski A photo posted by emrata on

Naturally, the Instagram community had a lot to say about the Lying and Stealing actress’ impromptu chop, jumping into the comments section of her post to share their approval. Irina Shayk dropped a string of fire emojis, while fellow model Delilah Belle Hamlin insinuated she’d be taking a page out of Ratajkowski’s playbook and giving herself a little trim, too.

The subtle split-end spruce up is most likely part of the Inamorata Swim founder’s mission to get her hair in the healthiest shape possible. “I really just do hair health,” Ratajkowski exclusively told Marie Claire earlier this month. “I used to not be able to grow my hair past a certain point because it would break. Now, it grows and it’s healthy.” Healthy enough for regular trims it seems.

Her secret? A full range of Kerastase hair products. “I’ve been working with Kerastase forever and I swear to God that it changed my hair,” she told us. “I really feel like with makeup you can go to the drugstore, but I think you spend money on hair products.”

