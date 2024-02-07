Irina Shayk Made Her Dog Walking Outfit a Fashion Moment

Some people walk their dogs in Lululemon leggings and athletic sneakers. Model Irina Shayk walks her dog in a much more dramatic fashion.

On Wednesday, February 7, Shayk strolled outside in an outfit that leaned into juxtaposition, bold prints, and sleek accessories. The two most strikingly contrasting pieces were a longline tiger-printed coat and chunky, multicolor sneakers.

Irina Shayk walked her dog in sneakers (expected) and an ankle-length tiger coat (unexpected). (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Shayk's wild faux fur coat was nonchalantly layered over a black midi skirt, lace-paneled top, and matching socks. The biggest juxtaposition arrived with her footwear. The model laced up in New Balance x Bodega sneakers with a "gorpcore" bent—aligning with the trend that highlights practical hiking and sports gear for everyday wear.

A closer look at Shayk's colorful New Balance sneakers. (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Shayk's colorful sneakers featured a lace-up silhouette with paneled mesh and suede uppers cast in grey, black, blue, purple, and yellow hues. Her look didn't get any more outdoorsy for her stroll around the block: The Schiaparelli muse contrasted her sporty shoes with glossy black Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela sunglasses, as well as thick, rounded gold earrings.

Shayk isn't the only model who walks around the neighborhood in New Balances sneakers and unexpected outerwear. Stars including Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski have worn various pairs of New Balances over the years, including the label's high-fashion collaborations with Staud, Miu Miu, and more.

Shayk mixed gorpcore footwear with dramatic outerwear and polished jewelry. (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

For a surprise dash of sophistication, Shayk finished her look with smooth black leather version of Hermès' signature Constance handbag, complete with a gold "H" clasp. The piece smoothly tied into her grungy and textured outfit while remaining sharp in its own right—just like Shayk did while turning Manhattan's sidewalks into her runway.