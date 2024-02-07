Irina Shayk Made Her Dog Walking Outfit a Fashion Moment

Some people walk their dogs in Lululemon leggings and athletic sneakers. Model Irina Shayk walks her dog in a much more dramatic fashion.
On Wednesday, February 7, Shayk strolled outside in an outfit that leaned into juxtaposition, bold prints, and sleek accessories. The two most strikingly contrasting pieces were a longline tiger-printed coat and chunky, multicolor sneakers.
Shayk's wild faux fur coat was nonchalantly layered over a black midi skirt, lace-paneled top, and matching socks. The biggest juxtaposition arrived with her footwear. The model laced up in New Balance x Bodega sneakers with a "gorpcore" bent—aligning with the trend that highlights practical hiking and sports gear for everyday wear.
Shayk's colorful sneakers featured a lace-up silhouette with paneled mesh and suede uppers cast in grey, black, blue, purple, and yellow hues. Her look didn't get any more outdoorsy for her stroll around the block: The Schiaparelli muse contrasted her sporty shoes with glossy black Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela sunglasses, as well as thick, rounded gold earrings.
Shayk isn't the only model who walks around the neighborhood in New Balances sneakers and unexpected outerwear. Stars including Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski have worn various pairs of New Balances over the years, including the label's high-fashion collaborations with Staud, Miu Miu, and more.
For a surprise dash of sophistication, Shayk finished her look with smooth black leather version of Hermès' signature Constance handbag, complete with a gold "H" clasp. The piece smoothly tied into her grungy and textured outfit while remaining sharp in its own right—just like Shayk did while turning Manhattan's sidewalks into her runway.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
-
Here's Exactly How Emily Ratajkowski Achieves a Perfect Red Lip
Hint: She uses more than one lip product.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Taylor Swift's New Manicure Is Definitely an Easter Egg
The understated nail color has a lot to say.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Demi Moore Reveals The Special Momentos She Still Owns From the Set of 'Ghost'
"They’re like the saddest looking things.”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Latest Maternity Look Combines Cozy, Rainy Day Layers and Hermès Accessories
Her quiet luxury streak is still going strong.
By Melony Forcier
-
Zendaya and Florence Pugh Conquered Modernistic Neutrals During Their 'Dune: Part 2' Press Tour
"Exciting neutrals" isn't an oxymoron here.
By Melony Forcier
-
Dakota Johnson Carried Two It-Bags in One Day
Bottega Veneta or Gucci? Why not both?
By Aaron Royce
-
Florence Pugh's Sheer Mirrored Set Turned a 'Dune: Part Two' Red Carpet Into Her Personal Disco
Her look shined enough to be seen from space.
By Aaron Royce
-
Bella Hadid Remains the Reigning Queen of Horse Girl Style
She returned to Instagram in Y2K rodeo gear.
By Melony Forcier
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Colorful Date Night Looks Couldn't Be More Different
Opposites attract in love and fashion.
By Melony Forcier
-
Zendaya Launched Her 'Dune: Part 2' Press Tour in a Futuristic Knotted Look
Law Roach extended his return from retirement to style the look.
By Aaron Royce
-
Ice Spice Is Keeping the Y2K Spirit Alive in Baby Phat and a Cutout Catsuit
The Grammy-nominated rapper remixed nostalgia with modern flair.
By Aaron Royce