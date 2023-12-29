Somehow, Eva Longoria Curled Her Hair In a Moving Car

If there's a will, there's a way. Or more specifically: if there's an accessible outlet and a curling iron around, why shouldn't now be the time for a curl touch-up? If you're Eva Longoria, anyway.

As the year wraps up, Longoria is giving fans a peek at some of her more memorable 2023 moments—including some untraditional glam methods. In an Instagram posted Thursday, December 28, the 48-year-old revealed that at one point this year, she was getting her hair done in a moving vehicle.

In the clip (the seventh moment in a carousel of increasingly interesting behind-the-scenes tidbits) Longoria sits in the passenger seat of a car as it makes its way through the streets of Miami. Everything is normal enough: the radio is playing a commercial for the movie she directed, Flamin Hot', pedestrians are walking...and then there's a person in the backseat expertly applying a hot tool to the actress's locks.

"Yes, that’s me getting my hair done in the car," she wrote in the post's caption.

(Image credit: @evalongoria on Instagram)

"I'm trying to figure out how he is able to use the curling iron in the car," commented Debi Mazar, receiving no response from the UnbeliEVAble Entertainment CEO. I suppose a magician never reveals their secrets.

While the mystery backseat hairstylist's face isn't revealed in the video, I can only guess it's Ken Paves—a longtime collaborator of Longoria who appears earlier in her post while manning a hair-drying apparatus. The iconic stylist is known to come prepared for any job.

"[Something] I learned from you is to always be prepared for anything. The arsenal that you carry around in your kit is so unbelievable," shared another brilliant celebrity hairstylist, Larry Sims, in a previous interview with Paves. "Another thing I’ve always taken from you: be prepared and show up for whatever is thrown your way."

And if it wasn't Paves running this show on wheels? Well, I'm impressed no matter what.