Breaking news: Sydney Sweeney is killing the blowout game again. On June 4, the actress was pictured in New York City on her way to an appearance on Good Morning America. For the occasion, Sweeney wore the blowout of my dreams, paired with a monochromatic outfit.

Save for a chic pair of sunglasses, Sweeney’s hair was down and unencumbered, allowing her layered haircut to frame her face beautifully. As is customary for a classic blowout, the ends of the actress’s hair were slightly waved to add some volume and body to the look. She paired it with a brown and white pin-striped suit, alongside brown pointed-toe heels, and a matching box bag.

Sydney Sweeney is seen on June 4, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney has worn a blowout style many times in the past, and it has long been championed by Hollywood A-listers. In January 2025, she wore the style during an arctic blast, pairing it with a cool-toned three-piece outfit. Alex Consani was recently spotted with a warm, blonde version of the look during the Cannes Film Festival, pairing her style with a sultry middle part. Marie Claire recent cover star, Alex Cooper , touted a tousled version of the same hairstyle for the magazine’s Mogul Issue , following in Sweeney’s footsteps with layers and a middle part .

Blowouts are a stylist-approved way to give your hair some sultry volume and shine, and can be accomplished with either a hot brush, curlers, or the old school method of a dryer and round brush. A well-done blowout can give you a few days of wear, especially if you have a tried-and-true overnight protection method. I’ve been pretty heavy into my sew-in era, so I’ve been practicing how to preserve the volume and shine in my hair without causing frizz, and I think I’m close to perfecting my technique. Keep reading to see the tools that have become a staple in my arsenal for a sleek blowout that lasts.

