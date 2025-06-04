Sydney Sweeney’s Hair Channels a Larger-Than-Life ‘90s Blowout

Nostalgia for the va-va-voom style is at a fever high.

Sydney Sweeney wearing a half-up half down hairstyle and sunglasses.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker
By
published
in News

Breaking news: Sydney Sweeney is killing the blowout game again. On June 4, the actress was pictured in New York City on her way to an appearance on Good Morning America. For the occasion, Sweeney wore the blowout of my dreams, paired with a monochromatic outfit.

Save for a chic pair of sunglasses, Sweeney’s hair was down and unencumbered, allowing her layered haircut to frame her face beautifully. As is customary for a classic blowout, the ends of the actress’s hair were slightly waved to add some volume and body to the look. She paired it with a brown and white pin-striped suit, alongside brown pointed-toe heels, and a matching box bag.

Sydney Sweeney wearing a blowout hairstyle

Sydney Sweeney is seen on June 4, 2025 in New York City. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney has worn a blowout style many times in the past, and it has long been championed by Hollywood A-listers. In January 2025, she wore the style during an arctic blast, pairing it with a cool-toned three-piece outfit. Alex Consani was recently spotted with a warm, blonde version of the look during the Cannes Film Festival, pairing her style with a sultry middle part. Marie Claire recent cover star, Alex Cooper, touted a tousled version of the same hairstyle for the magazine’s Mogul Issue, following in Sweeney’s footsteps with layers and a middle part.

Blowouts are a stylist-approved way to give your hair some sultry volume and shine, and can be accomplished with either a hot brush, curlers, or the old school method of a dryer and round brush. A well-done blowout can give you a few days of wear, especially if you have a tried-and-true overnight protection method. I’ve been pretty heavy into my sew-in era, so I’ve been practicing how to preserve the volume and shine in my hair without causing frizz, and I think I’m close to perfecting my technique. Keep reading to see the tools that have become a staple in my arsenal for a sleek blowout that lasts.

Nano Titanium Styleswitch Ionic Multi-Styler & Hair Dryer
BaBylissPRO
Nano Titanium Styleswitch Ionic Multi-Styler & Hair Dryer

This is one of my favorite multi-use hair tools, and it gives me the easiest blowout in minutes.

Heatless Hair Curler Overnight Curls-3 Pcs No Heat Curling Blowout Rod to Sleep In,hair Rollers With Satin Scarf
Posicurly
Heatless Hair Curler Overnight Curls

These are my overnight blowout rods of choice, and they deliver bouncy curls and tons of volume, every single time.

Extra Strength Dream Coat Ultra-Moisturizing Anti-Frizz Treatment
Color Wow
Extra Strength Dream Coat Ultra-Moisturizing Anti-Frizz Treatment

I adore the Color Wow Dream Coat, specifically the extra-strength formula, to keep my hair sleek even in the worst humidity.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

