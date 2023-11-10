Eva Longoria’s New Haircut Is So, So Short

While there are plenty of cons to chilly weather (we don’t have to go there), it’s a treat to see how celebrities change up their style for the season, with each day bringing new hair transformations. The latest star to pull out the scissors? Eva Longoria, who revealed a sleek, just-above-the-shoulder cut on Thursday, November 9. While attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards and the Academy Women's Luncheon, Longoria wore her newly short brown locks straightened with a middle part, putting the expert cut on full display.

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston A photo posted by evalongoria on

The new style is the work of hairstylist Ken Paves, a regular collaborator of Longoria's. For the Academy event, which was held at the Academy museum in Los Angeles and sponsored by Chanel, the Desperate Housewives actress whipped out a full black-and-white Chanel ensemble (and an extremely classic red lip) to compliment her new 'do.

In an Instagram post, Longoria showed off her new look and tagged her trusty hairstylist, but failed to call out her big hair transformation. Still, fans took note—especially after she added a slide to her Instagram story showing the cut in progress.

"So great!!! Love the hair…Coco would be so proud!!!" one fan commented, while the rest of the thread was littered with the word "chic."

Most recently—and throughout her whole career, really—the Texas native was wearing her hair well past her shoulders. Last month, she tried out an asymmetrical bob and deep side part for a photo shoot, soon returning to her medium-length roots. Short or long, Eva Longoria's styling is proof: Nothing beats a classic.