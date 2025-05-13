Eva Longoria is the blueprint for my aesthetic this summer. The actress is back in Cannes for the 2025 Film Festival, and she is a walking billboard for the art of dressing for warm weather. For the opening ceremony, she was a vision in (butter) yellow , pairing her flared midi dress with strappy white sandals and dark sunglasses. Her curls and creamy manicure acted as the perfect accessories to the look, and are on my radar as I continue to plan my summer wardrobe.

Longoria’s hair was pulled into a chic half-up, half-down style, with the top being loosely pulled away from her face, and the ends lightly swishing against the middle of her back as she walked. The ease of the style might make it seem as if she just threw her hair up and left her hotel room, but the uniformity of her waves points to the fact that there was likely some heat-styling involved in the look. Regardless, the technique was perfect to show off the dimension in her chocolate-brown brunette hair , which felt like the perfect complement to her creamy, minimal manicure .

Eva Longoria styles her hair in waves, wearing a yellow dress, white heels, and a matching white bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longoria’s nails were first cut and filed into a medium-length oval shape, which I'm dubbing the shape of the summer. They were then painted a neutral milky-pink shade, which felt like the perfect hue against her white bag and matching heels. No charms or additional designs were added, allowing the color to shine on its own. Curly hair and simple manicures will be a permanent part of my aesthetic this summer, so keep reading to see the products I have lined up to get the look at home.

Chanel Le Vernis $33 at Chanel This nail polish from Chanel is the perfect milky pink to recreate Longoria's manicure with.

Oribe Balm d'Or $48 at Blue Mercury I'm a big fan of Oribé's dry heat protection spray, but I recently learned that curl and coily hair types should opt for more balmy heat protectants, so I will adding this one to my rotation this summer.

Curlsmith Defrizzion Curl Reviving Wand $189 at Sephora I'm a big fan of Curlsmith's styling tools, and this one is perfect for the curly hairstyles I have in mind for this summer, especially with the way I can swap out the wands as I see fit, depending on the look I'm trying to achieve.