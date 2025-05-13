Eva Longoria Has Your Euro Summer Beauty Mood Board Sorted
Cannes called, and the A-listers have shown up.
Eva Longoria is the blueprint for my aesthetic this summer. The actress is back in Cannes for the 2025 Film Festival, and she is a walking billboard for the art of dressing for warm weather. For the opening ceremony, she was a vision in (butter) yellow, pairing her flared midi dress with strappy white sandals and dark sunglasses. Her curls and creamy manicure acted as the perfect accessories to the look, and are on my radar as I continue to plan my summer wardrobe.
Longoria’s hair was pulled into a chic half-up, half-down style, with the top being loosely pulled away from her face, and the ends lightly swishing against the middle of her back as she walked. The ease of the style might make it seem as if she just threw her hair up and left her hotel room, but the uniformity of her waves points to the fact that there was likely some heat-styling involved in the look. Regardless, the technique was perfect to show off the dimension in her chocolate-brown brunette hair, which felt like the perfect complement to her creamy, minimal manicure.
Longoria’s nails were first cut and filed into a medium-length oval shape, which I'm dubbing the shape of the summer. They were then painted a neutral milky-pink shade, which felt like the perfect hue against her white bag and matching heels. No charms or additional designs were added, allowing the color to shine on its own. Curly hair and simple manicures will be a permanent part of my aesthetic this summer, so keep reading to see the products I have lined up to get the look at home.
This nail polish from Chanel is the perfect milky pink to recreate Longoria's manicure with.
I'm a big fan of Oribé's dry heat protection spray, but I recently learned that curl and coily hair types should opt for more balmy heat protectants, so I will adding this one to my rotation this summer.
I'm a big fan of Curlsmith's styling tools, and this one is perfect for the curly hairstyles I have in mind for this summer, especially with the way I can swap out the wands as I see fit, depending on the look I'm trying to achieve.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
