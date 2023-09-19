Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As a standard, the start of Fall signals moodier hues, fuller coverage, and a more dramatized aesthetic in the makeup realm. That being said, the seasonal shift from the low-maintenance, barely-noticeable product applications of summer to statement-making face beats has been left by the wayside in recent years. There’s undeniably a reason that clean, fresh skin and subtle enhancements have staying power—they’re a new era of classics that appear to be defining this decade’s beauty aesthetic. That said, the Fall 2023 makeup trends are ushering in a bit of excitement.

“I believe after no makeup for close to two years, we’re ready to party and play with all kinds of makeup trends and bring back some of the favorite trends that go and keep coming back,” says Jasmine Ferreira, Lancôme’s National Director of Makeup.

The ‘90s have replaced the early aughts as our era of inspiration—the beauty looks at this season’s fashion shows at New York Fashion Week proved that brown lips and eyes are having a moment yet again. An appreciation for the cat eye persists, while the collective has declared pink to be the color of the season. The most popular trend, however, and my personal favorite, is the newfound fondness for juxtaposition. Increasingly, artists are pairing rough-around-the-edges eyes with sweet skin or a dark, bold, vampy lip with delicate blush.

To get the complete lowdown on what to expect from Fall 2023 makeup trends, read ahead. Top makeup artists are breaking down exactly what to expect for the next few months—and giving tips on how to recreate the looks—ahead.

Balletcore Beauty

If New York Fashion Week is any indication, balletcore is shaping up to be the trend of the year—and it’s kicking into full force this Fall. With bows and shimmer at Christian Siriano, pink washes of ethereal color at LoveShackFancy, and swan-inspired feminine looks gracing the runway at Alice and Olivia, it’s impossible to deny that girlish charm has infiltrated the beauty scene.

“Balletcore features frosty iridescence on the eyes, softly sculpted skin, and pink tones on the cheeks and lips,” explains Sofia Tilbury, the global makeup artist for Charlotte Tilbury. The key to a whimsical look, according to Tilbury, is using “the same shade to create color harmony.” Her go-to product is the NEW! Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur, which she brushes along the lips and cheeks before gently patting it in.

The Vampy Lip

The goth aesthetic of angsty teen years is inching into the makeup realm—particularly in the lipstick department. Vampy, pigmented shades like berry, wine, burgundy, and even black are the new “it” colors. “The idea is to add a lot of definition with lip liner,” says Ferriera, who notes that you should pair your lipstick of choice with a liner that’s approximately two to three shades deeper. “For savvy makeup users, opt for an eye pencil in a coffee shade as lip liner and blend in with lip shade,” she adds.

If you're looking for a less vampy, albeit still fierce look, go for a true blue-red. "A bright, glossy red that makes you feel super powerful it almost unlocks a different persona," says Reneau.

High Gloss

The beauty industry loves a -core. While you’re bound to see claims about “mermaidcore” left, right, and sideways, we’re here to remind you what the buzzword is really all about: "Gloss is boss," says Too Faced Global Makeup Artist Elyse Reneau. "From dripping mirror-shine lips to humid, ultra-hydrated skin, it's a glowy girl's time to shine."

“The mermaidcore aesthetic is all about glass-like, radiant skin that looks fresh and hydrated,” Tilbury adds. To get the look, the pro makeup artist recommends using Charlotte’s NEW! Magic Hydrator Mist, NEW! Magic Water Cream, and the Hollywood Flawless Filter, which are “perfect.” I’ve personally been using the combo day-in and day-out and can confirm my skin has never looked dewier or more supple.

Back to Browns

The ‘90s are no doubt having a resurgence on the beauty scene—both with hair (it’s all about loose, messy bends) and makeup. For the latter, that means brown tones are having a comeback. “We’re seeing monochromatic brown and nude looks all over the runways and even at the VMAs recently " says Ferreira. “To recreate the look, keep your overall look monochromatic brown. For eyes, layer various shades of brown shadows on the lids but also wrap under lower lash line.”

You’ll want to use a warm bronzer to warm up your complexion, to skip the bright blush, and opt for a brownish lip. “Find a nude-brown lip that is most flattering on your skin tone, be it a matte, cream, or gloss but definitely add a brown lip liner.”

Soft Grunge

Perhaps one of my favorite fall makeup trends is the marriage of a soft, feminine aesthetics with edgy accents. “To recreate this look you need to combine glamorous with an edgy sultry aesthetic,” says Ferriera. Skin stays glowy and skin-like; a healthy glow is top of mind, and contour falls by the wayside. In fact, even glossy pink accents have a home in this complexion. As a contrast, eyes get a smoky, smudgy twist—almost as if you’ve slept in last night’s makeup. “Nothing is too polished or perfect,” Ferriera adds.

Monochromatic Makeup

Despite summer being said and done, the easy, low-maintenance aesthetic that accompanies the season is persisting through fall. Monochromatic face beats that use one, multipurpose product across the eyes, lips, and cheeks are proving to have staying power this season. The key is to find a hydrating formula that melts into different areas of the face, but still has sufficient pigment to last throughout the day. It’s a game of trial and error, but below you’ll find some of my favorites.

Meet the Experts

Jasmine Ferreira Social Links Navigation Lancome National Director of Makeup Jasmine has worked at Lancome for over ten years, and is now the brand's National Director of Makeup.