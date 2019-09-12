10 Best Lip Liners For the Perfect Pout

A quick scrawl is all you need.

lip liners
(Image credit: Marie Claire)
Hana Hong

By published

Nope, lining your lips isn’t a bygone trade. The power of lip liner persists and cannot be overstated. Among the many benefits, it can plump up your pout without the need for needles, stop lipstick feathering, and amp the overall staying power so your color goes strong all day. And they come in colors galore, so you don’t have to overthink when it comes to finding the right pair for your favorite lipstick shade. Trust us: Once you find that perfect complement to your lips, you’ll wonder how you ever functioned without it.

Best for On-the-Go

1. Clinique - Quickliner for Lips Intense

The most important traits we look for in any lip liner is pigment and precision. The retractable tip on this Clinique liner easily passes both departments, and it's super convenient—just be sure to push out a bit at a time to avoid drying out the creamy formula.

Best New Product

2. Lancôme - Le Lip Liner

Lancome’s classic Le Lipstique just got a makeover, and we’re already superfans. The pencil is super water- and smudge-proof, but still glides on creamy. After lining your lips and topping with your favorite lipstick, simply flip over to the lip brush on the other end for a flawless blend.

Best for Everyday Use

3. COVERGIRL - Farewell Feathering Lip Liner, Clear

If you're looking for a universal shade that works with all your fave lipsticks, this is it. Since it’s transparent, it will fit with any skin tone or lipstick shade. Plus, your lips will get an extra hydrating kick from the jojoba oil-rich formula.

Most Long-Lasting

4. NARS - Precision Lip Liner

Glide on NARS' moisturizing formula to ensure your lip color (and hydration levels) stay put all day. We love it because the sharpen-able wood pencil allows for a razor-sharp tip every time.

Best for Blending

5. Laura Mercier - Longwear Lip Liner

Laura Mercier used her expertise as a painter to devise a sleek, matte liner that offers as much control and blendability as possible. Your perfectly lined lips will be your own masterpiece.

Best Drugstore Pick

6. Maybelline - Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner

Highly silky and super pigmented, you're sure to find your color in Maybelline's vast array of color options. Pro tip: use a color that’s slightly darker than your desired lipstick shade to create what looks like natural plumpness and definition.

Best for the Beach

7. Lipstick Queen - Lip Liner

Lipstick Queen’s newest liner draws the best qualities from its past crowd-pleasers. It's nourishing, oil-based, waterproof, and offers rich coverage. The cap even has a built-in sharpener, so be sure to twist tight after each use.

Best for Contouring

8. Huda Beauty - Lip Contour Matte Pencil

These matte, creamy pencils are made specifically for contouring, so you can give off the illusion of plump lips with just a few swipes. Plus, we can rave for days about the color pigmentation and smudge-free formula.

Best for Newbies

9. MAC Cosmetics - Lip Pencil

This lipliner is one of the newest products in MAC’s Strip Down line, a lip-centric set of products catered to every shade of skin there is. Its silky-smooth formula has impressive staying power, so you don't have to worry about feathering and fading throughout the day.

Best Multi-Use Product

10. Make Up For Ever - Artist Color Pencil: Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil

In this new era of minimalism, we’re looking to stock up on as many multi-use products as possible. This jack-of-all-trades pencil is not only ideal for contouring lips, it can also be used as a blush, brow filler, or eyeliner. Now, that's useful.

Hana Hong
Hana Hong

Hana Hong is the beauty assistant at Marie Claire, where she covers skincare, makeup, and haircare, and is identifiable by her signature cateye.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.