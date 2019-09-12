10 Best Lip Liners For the Perfect Pout
A quick scrawl is all you need.
By Hana Hong published
Nope, lining your lips isn’t a bygone trade. The power of lip liner persists and cannot be overstated. Among the many benefits, it can plump up your pout without the need for needles, stop lipstick feathering, and amp the overall staying power so your color goes strong all day. And they come in colors galore, so you don’t have to overthink when it comes to finding the right pair for your favorite lipstick shade. Trust us: Once you find that perfect complement to your lips, you’ll wonder how you ever functioned without it.
1. Clinique - Quickliner for Lips Intense
The most important traits we look for in any lip liner is pigment and precision. The retractable tip on this Clinique liner easily passes both departments, and it's super convenient—just be sure to push out a bit at a time to avoid drying out the creamy formula.
2. Lancôme - Le Lip Liner
Lancome’s classic Le Lipstique just got a makeover, and we’re already superfans. The pencil is super water- and smudge-proof, but still glides on creamy. After lining your lips and topping with your favorite lipstick, simply flip over to the lip brush on the other end for a flawless blend.
3. COVERGIRL - Farewell Feathering Lip Liner, Clear
If you're looking for a universal shade that works with all your fave lipsticks, this is it. Since it’s transparent, it will fit with any skin tone or lipstick shade. Plus, your lips will get an extra hydrating kick from the jojoba oil-rich formula.
4. NARS - Precision Lip Liner
Glide on NARS' moisturizing formula to ensure your lip color (and hydration levels) stay put all day. We love it because the sharpen-able wood pencil allows for a razor-sharp tip every time.
5. Laura Mercier - Longwear Lip Liner
Laura Mercier used her expertise as a painter to devise a sleek, matte liner that offers as much control and blendability as possible. Your perfectly lined lips will be your own masterpiece.
6. Maybelline - Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner
Highly silky and super pigmented, you're sure to find your color in Maybelline's vast array of color options. Pro tip: use a color that’s slightly darker than your desired lipstick shade to create what looks like natural plumpness and definition.
7. Lipstick Queen - Lip Liner
Lipstick Queen’s newest liner draws the best qualities from its past crowd-pleasers. It's nourishing, oil-based, waterproof, and offers rich coverage. The cap even has a built-in sharpener, so be sure to twist tight after each use.
8. Huda Beauty - Lip Contour Matte Pencil
These matte, creamy pencils are made specifically for contouring, so you can give off the illusion of plump lips with just a few swipes. Plus, we can rave for days about the color pigmentation and smudge-free formula.
9. MAC Cosmetics - Lip Pencil
This lipliner is one of the newest products in MAC’s Strip Down line, a lip-centric set of products catered to every shade of skin there is. Its silky-smooth formula has impressive staying power, so you don't have to worry about feathering and fading throughout the day.
10. Make Up For Ever - Artist Color Pencil: Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil
In this new era of minimalism, we’re looking to stock up on as many multi-use products as possible. This jack-of-all-trades pencil is not only ideal for contouring lips, it can also be used as a blush, brow filler, or eyeliner. Now, that's useful.
Hana Hong is the beauty assistant at Marie Claire, where she covers skincare, makeup, and haircare, and is identifiable by her signature cateye.
-
'Euphoria' Season 2 Premieres This Weekend
It's just days away!
By Neha Prakash
-
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
The viscount and his new love interest will hit your queue in March.
By Andrea Park
-
When Are We Getting a New Season of 'The Witcher'?
The third season of Netflix's fantasy epic is already underway.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
19 Deep Conditioners and Masks Your Curly Hair Will Love
Say hello to springy, quenched curls.
By Hannah Morrill
-
13 Eyebrow Brushes for Your Best Brows Ever
Whether you're going for a full-on feathered look or something more au naturel.
By Zoe Guy
-
18 Waterproof Eyeliners That Stand Up to Anything
Sweat-proof, smudge-proof, life-proof.
By Maya Allen
-
18 Spring Nail Colors to Welcome Warmer Weather With
No boring neutrals allowed.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The 27 Best Natural Makeup Brands With Products That Deliver
Because your skin deserves makeup that looks good while being good for you.
By Maya Allen
-
The 22 Best Eyebrow Pencils on Earth
Pump up the volume.
By The Editors
-
The 14 Best Setting Powders for a Perfect Finish
Sweat and oil have met their match.
By Taylore Glynn
-
The 15 Best Hair Dryer Brushes
Bombshell hair, coming right up.
By Tatjana Freund