It’s no secret that I am a Westman Atelier super fan. On a daily basis, I’m using Baby Cheeks in shade Fizz (it’s bright, but don’t knock it until you try it), the Lit Up Highlighter Stick in Nectar (I’ve been through at least 10 of these), and the Sun Tone Bronzing Cream in shade 1. But this past month, I swapped in a new addition to my complexion routine: the newly-launched Supréme Bio-Complex Liquid Foundation. While it officially launches today, August 11, I’ve been secretly testing the $69 formula for the better part of the past month, and let me just say: it’s easily one of the best foundations I’ve ever tried.

I typically gravitate toward medium coverage formulas (Chanel Sublimage L’Essence d’Tiente and Laura Mercier Real Flawless Foundation are my other go-tos), which is exactly what this provides. But it has a finish that I’ve yet to find in a foundation: it is completely pore-blurring—almost as if I’m walking around with a ring light or Instagram filter permanently on my skin. I’ve never gotten so many compliments on my makeup in my entire life, and if that’s not proof that this is a thoughtful launch and worthwhile purchase, I don’t know what is.

For my full review on the Supréme Bio-Complex Liquid Foundation, the comprehensive product breakdown, and to shop other Westman Atelier products I love, keep reading.

What Is In the Supréme Bio-Complex Liquid Foundation Formula?

Founder Gucci Westman says it best: “It’s blurring, it’s hydrating, it’s weightless. It gives the skin this unbelievable lit-from-within, real-skin finish. And then you have the addition of this clean, potent skincare technology that’s making your skin better every time you wear it.”

Let’s break down that last part, shall we? The formula itself is very much a skincare-first makeup makeup. The so-called Bio-Complex is a proprietary blend of peptides, including ogliopeptide-1, which means it's incredibly well-positioned to smooth, brighten, and firm the skin. Next up on the ingredient list is amino acid powder. These little guys absorb excess oil throughout the day and blur pores in a manner I have yet to experience from any other foundation. The last few standouts are rosemary, sunflower, and seaweed extracts, which are responsible for the silky, hydrating texture of the foundation.

How Do I Apply the Supréme Bio-Complex Liquid Foundation?

The brand recommends using a brush or your fingers, but my process looks a little different. Because I like a pretty glowy complexion, I use two pumps of the Victoria Beckham Beauty Illuminator in shade Rosé as my primer. Then I put one pump of the foundation onto a damp Beautyblender—I’m currently using shade M1. I bounce around my whole face—from the center and work my way out—until every bit of skin (and my neck) is covered.

Then, I go in with the rest of my products like blush, bronzer, and the rest, and everything blends seamlessly together. There's no pilling whatsoever. I normally go in with just a touch of powder on my oily zones, but to be totally honest, this foundation is pretty self-setting and does a great job of keeping those greasy spots like the sides of my nose and the chin under control, so I’ve been skipping that step.

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Image 1 of 2 Samantha Holender before applying Westman Atelier foundation. (Image credit: Samantha Holender) Samantha Holender after applying Westman Atelier's foundation. (Image credit: Samantha Holender) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

How Does the Supréme Bio-Complex Liquid Foundation Wear Throughout the Day?

I always find that the true test of a foundation is the wear. Most formulas look great at the jump, but by around two or three in the afternoon, they’re fading, settling into my pores, emphasizing dry spots, or just looking a little crusty. This foundation does exactly the opposite—it truly looks better as the day goes on. It sinks into my skin so naturally that when I look in the mirror, I can’t tell if the makeup is working double time or just a really good skin day. It melts into my complexion and creates this bouncy, juicy texture gives me a plump, hydrated finish—somehow without the oil.

Westman Atelier Suprême Bio-Complex Liquid Foundation With Exosomes + Peptides - Atelier T1 $69 at Sephora

Is the Supréme Bio-Complex Liquid Foundation Worth It?

Foundation isn’t as mindless to swap in and out of your routine as mascara, so I understand any hesitancy to make a swap. For context, I’ve been using the same foundation for the past two and a half years. That being said, I haven't even touched my former foundation since getting my hands on this. I genuinely have not tried another formula that is as blurring, as lightweight, or as natural-looking. It’s scentless (a huge win for people like me who found that the foundation drops smelled a bit funky), wears beautifully throughout the day, and has buildable coverage. It’s the missing piece in my Westman Atelier routine, and I’m incredibly confident I’ll be going through multiple bottles.

Shop More Westman Atelier Products I Love

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