If this week’s best nail looks had a dress code, it would be "accessorize heavily." Gold and silver are showing up on the same set, chrome is practically doubling as jewelry, and baby sequins and reflective details are scattered across nails as if they came straight out of your jewelry box. I’m especially into the mixed-metal moment happening right now; somehow, silver and gold look even better when no one’s making them pick a side.

That said, shine isn’t the only thing worth saving to your nail folder this week. There’s a punchy aqua that's the unofficial color of the end of summer, brown-and-white fawn spots that give last week’s animal-print obsession a second life, and a few more abstract designs that have nothing to do with precious metals at all. Hailey Bieber even makes a case for straightforward cobalt blue.

So, while the jewelry aesthetic may be doing a lot of the heavy lifting here, the entire vibe this week is to experiment and have fun: manicures have been zhuzhed up with something a little extra. A flash of chrome, an unexpected print, a tiny embellishment—they're anything but boring.

Gilded Green

(Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

This is not a traditional French tip. The olive green shimmer is concentrated at the squared ends, then gets softer as it moves toward the sheer base. In direct light, there’s enough gold running through the green polish that the tips look metallic, which feels very on-theme for this week.

Last Splash

(Image credit: IG @shopblairpierce)

I’m calling it: this exact shade of turquoise is the unofficial color of late August. The long, squared nails are painted in one completely opaque shade, with a matching pedicure for good measure. Paired with all that gold jewelry, the bright mermaid shade looks a million times better.

Baby Disco

(Image credit: IG @chai.nails.studio)

Iridescent pink paillettes are lined up in neat rows over a mauve pink base. The effect is part disco ball, part sequin dress, and exactly the kind of tiny detail I want to stare at all day long.

Mixed Media

(Image credit: IG @lesjoliesrochelaises)

No two nails are doing quite the same thing here. A chocolate brown star sits alongside varying shades of animal stripes, taupe tips, and creamy graphic details, all over a barely-there milky base. Keeping everything within the same neutral palette is what allows this much nail art to coexist without looking chaotic.

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Heavy Metal

(Image credit: IG @bw.nails)

If there were ever a manicure to support my mixed metal agenda, it’s this one. Raised silver and gold chrome snake across long almond nails in fluid, almost molten shapes. Leaving plenty of the sheer base exposed makes the metal pop.

Moonlighting

(Image credit: IG @diananailedit)

What initially reads as a soft, milky sage manicure has a strip of iridescent foil tucked along the base of each nail, flashing shades of yellow, green, and silver depending on the angle.

Fawn Over It

(Image credit: IG @_citre)

Last week’s animal print fixation is apparently sticking around, just in a much sweeter form. These almond nails move from caramel and chestnut to nearly espresso brown, with irregular white markings dotted across every shade. They’re unmistakably fawn-inspired.

Moonstone Mocha

(Image credit: IG @nailsbyzola)

Vanessa Hudgens’ manicure by iconic nail artist Zola Ganzorigt is dubbed "Moonstone Mocha." The magnetic polish has a smokey taupe-brown perimeter with an icy blue-white glow running through the center, so the color changes pretty dramatically depending on where the light hits. I can’t decide whether it looks more like a gemstone or very expensive satin.

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Blue Period

(Image credit: IG @nailsbyzola)

Leave it to Hailey Bieber to follow a very elaborate manicure lineup with one extremely good solid color. Her almond nails are coated in glossy cobalt blue, no chrome or nail art required. It’s bright enough to still read summer, but deep enough that I wouldn’t retire it once September arrives. (I'm calling it: It's going to be one of this fall's hottest nail shades.)

Charm School

(Image credit: IG @bw.nails)

This one gets sweeter the closer you look. Tiny silver and gold sequins are arranged into little floral clusters across a sheer nude base, with the placement changing from nail to nail. Mixing the metals makes the whole set look a little more like jewelry than traditional floral nail art.

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