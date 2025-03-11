Out of all of the fruits found in fragrance, there may not be one as divisive as cherries. I, for one, have been obsessed with it this spring—as has PerfumeTok. On one hand, the best cherry perfumes harken back to more playful, youthful days spent in the summer sunshine. On the other, cherries can be dark, seductive, and sexy—just think of a deep red manicure or fashion's cherry red color trend for proof. As a fragrance fan, I've noticed quite a few of the best cherry perfumes have made their way into my 2025 perfume collection—and I'm not mad about it.

The juicy fruit has come a long way from its 2000's heyday. "Cherry has evolved from the fruity and floral scent used in so many eau de toilettes and bath and shower gel products to a more sophisticated, single note that many brands build around," says Darryl Do, of Delbia Do Fragrances and Flavors. Think of BDK's Rouge Smoking Extrait and Room 1015's Cherry Punk, in which cherry gets the cool-girl makeover with additions like leather, sichuan pepper, black vanilla, and tonka bean.

But that's only the tip of the cherry-scented iceberg—the joy of these fruity perfumes is its versatility. Do says cherry pairs well with vanilla, green tea, musk, woody notes, and soft florals, and it's clear brands have experimented with them all. From Clean Reserve's gourmand Whipped Cherry to the warm Tom Ford Lost Cherry perfume that put the fruit on the map, there's a cherry perfume for everyone, and I've made it my mission to find the best of the best.

Ahead, find 11 must-have cherry perfumes to suit your taste and budget.

The Best Cherry Perfumes

Best Overall Cherry Perfume Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry $100 at Sephora $94.49 at Walmart $100 at Sephora As the name suggests, this fragrance is a cherry on fire—imagine the best woody notes combined with the juicy tartness of this perfume's namesake fruit, and you get Lovefest Burning Cherry. It's not overly sweet, but has a warmth and depth that makes it feel much richer than its $100 price tag. Kayali's fragrances are made with layering in mind, so feel free to get creative by mixing this with a sweeter or spicier fragrance for your own concoction. Notes: Burning cherry; Raspberry; Praline; Palo santo; Guaiac wood; Patchouli Size: 1.7 oz. What I Love: Warm, seductive scent; Great for date night; Ideal scent for layering; Rich-smelling What I Don't: It could have a better longevity Review For MC: "Kayali is one of those fragrance brands that never misses, so of course, its cherry perfume is one of my favorites. It's nothing short of seductive and warm, and I find the patchouli and wood notes are the perfect complement to the fruitiness. This scent has a hint of smokiness, too, which makes it edgy enough for date night. My only wish is that it lasted a bit longer, although I can get a solid six hours of wear on my skin." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tries Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best Floral Cherry Perfume Juliette Has a Gun Juliette Eau de Parfum $115 at Sephora Juliette is a worthy choice for a sultry addition to anyone's rotation of floral fragrances. Here, dark cherry is a supporting character in a lineup of cashmere flower and jasmine, but it works to cut through the floral sweetness. It has a clean, refreshing scent that works for the office or the gym, but as it wears, it develops into a moodier, muskier date-night fragrance. It's as feminine and seductive as it gets. Notes: Dark cherry; Pink pepper; Cashmere flower; Jasmine absolute; Ambroxan; Tonka bean Size: 1.7 oz. What I Love: A fresh, clean scent; Great for date night or special occasions What I Don't: Cherry note is very minimal Review For MC: "Somehow, Juliette Has a Gun has made a fragrance that's equal parts edgy, romantic, and fresh, and I'm loving it. I actually don't pick up much cherry in this, at least on my skin, but I don't mind that one bit. Instead, this reads more like a fresh, clean floral scent with a hint of spice and warmth from the pink pepper and tonka bean. It's the kind of fragrance that if I smelled it on another woman, I would have to ask her what she's wearing—it's that intoxicating." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tries Juliette Has a Gun Juliette Eau de Parfum. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best Smokey Cherry Perfume BDK Parfums Rouge Smoking Extrait $320 at Bluemercury BDK Parfums reimagined the best components of its original best-selling Rouge Smoking perfume and created an even better, stronger version. With a 30 percent fragrance concentration, Rouge Smoking Extrait lasts all day (and night) long, meaning you get more bang for your buck. Not only that, but this has a richer feel than the original, with bolder notes like saffron, oud wood, and almond. Notes: Napoleon cherry; Almond; Amber woods; Saffron; Tonka bean absolute; Black vanilla absolute; Oud wood; labdanum absolute. Size: 3.4 oz. What I Love: Long-lasting; Strong projection; Unisex; Great for date night What I Don't: May be too strong for some Review For MC: "This fragrance was my first introduction to BDK Parfums, and it left a great first impression. I feel like the most gorgeous woman in any room whenever I wear this. It's bold, elegant, and sexy and unlike anything else I have in my collection, which I chalk up to its interesting mix of smokey and fruity notes. It's an attention-grabber and one that lasts for up to eight hours on me." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor.

Brooke Knappenberger tries BDK Parfums Rouge Smoking Extrait. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best Gourmand Cherry Perfume Clean Reserve Whipped Cherry Eau de Parfum $110 at Sephora As much as cherry can be dark and seductive, it can also be sweet and playful—that's where Clean Reserve's Whipped Cherry comes in. Like a bowl of whipped cream topped with juicy cherries and pineapple, this scent combines fresh, fruity notes with gourmand scents for a fragrance that's easy to wear for most daytime occasions and seasons. Notes: Wild cherry; Pineapple; Almond blossom; Praline; Vanilla cream; Cedarwood; Sandalwood Size: 3.4 oz. What I Love: Great for daytime wear; Clean formula; A light, fresh gourmand What I Don't: Has a strong, jet-like sprayer Review For MC: "To know me is to know that I love gourmands, so I was excited to get my hands on this recent sugary release. Thankfully, I was not disappointed. Whipped Cherry is exactly what it sounds like—a bowl full of cherries and whipped cream. It has a youthful, sweet scent that makes it an easy reach for daytime. Fair warning, though: it has a very powerful atomizer so spray from further away than you typically would." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tries Clean Reserve Whipped Cherry Eau de Parfum. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best Cherry Perfume for Nighttime YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum Over Red $135 at Ulta YSL's Black Opium is one of the most iconic fragrances ever. In fact, it even won the Marie Claire Fragrance Award for Best Women’s Fragrance of All Time. Thankfully, YSL decided to mess with something great and come out with this sequel called Black Opium Over Red. With the addition of a juicy cherry accord, Over Red gets a fruitier, sweeter feel that's still seductive as hell—just like the original. Notes: Cherry accord; Mandarine essence; Cassis accord; Jasmine; Black tea; Orange blossom absolute; Coffee accord; Vanilla; Patchouli Size: 1.6 oz. What I Love: A sweet, warm scent; Long-lasting; Strong projection; Great for date night or special occasions What I Don't: May be too sweet for some Review For MC: "Black Opium has always been a go-to date night perfume for me—I find the iconic coffee note so seductive and cool. I didn't think it was possible, but I think I like Over Red even better than the original. With the added cherry, it crosses over into gourmand territory rather than white florals. Don't get me wrong, I still love the femininity of the jasmine and orange blossoms, but Over Red has a creaminess I find delicious." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tries YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum Over Red. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Other Cherry Perfumes I Love

Best Luxury Cherry Perfume Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum $405 at Nordstrom Where would this list be without Tom Ford's Lost Cherry? Despite being released in 2018, it's still considered the quintessential cherry perfume. Often imitated but never replicated, Lost Cherry is not for the faint of heart. It's a complex and layered cocktail of black cherry, cherry liqueur, and sweet cherry, but bitter almond and floral accents help balance and cut down the sweetness. It gets even better with the dry-down as it develops into a luxe, warm floral masterpiece. Notes: Black cherry; Tonka bean; Bitter almond; Sour cherry; Plum; Turkish rose; Jasmine sambac; Vanilla Size: 1.7 oz. What I Love: Long-wearing; Strong projection; Rich-smelling What I Don't: May be too strong for some Customer Review: "I have never smelt anything similar to this fragrance, cherry, what a clever idea! Sweet, sticky, and pulling, with bitter almonds and their cyanide aroma, in perfect blend and symbiose. This parfum is potent, you do not need much and it also lasts for a really long time. When you are a cherry lover, this might be your holly grail and go-to scent, try it." — Nordstrom

Best Vanilla Cherry Perfume The 7 Virtues Cherry Ambition Eau de Parfum $94 at Sephora Each one of The 7 Virtues perfumes is meant to boost a specific mood, and Cherry Ambition is all about manifesting your desires and igniting bravery. At its heart, this is a cherry fragrance through and through and is deepened with added sandalwood and upcycled cognac. The brand is also known for its delicious vanilla bases and Cherry Ambition's is no different—after a while, this scent evolves into something so warm and sweet that you'll want to snuggle up while wearing it. Notes: Cherry; Saffron; Vanilla; Marshmallow Size: 1.7 oz. What I Love: Clean formula; Great for layering; Hypoallergenic; Long-lasting What I Don't: Cherry note may be overpowering for some Review For MC: "Maybe it's the power of persuasion, but this really is the perfume I reach for when I need a boost of confidence. Here, fresh cherries are the star of the show, while the other ambery and woodsy notes add depth. Once this dries down, I'm left with a deliciously warm, fruity vanilla scent that doesn't read too juvenile but instead is like a mature, sweet gourmand. I have all of The 7 Virtues perfumes, and this one ranks in my top three." — Brooke Knappenerger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best Fruity Cherry Perfume Snif Tart Deco Eau de Toilette $65 at Ulta Not all cherry perfumes are inherently fruity, but this one certainly is. With its delicious blend of cherry, apple brandy, and vanilla, it's a nostalgic take on the trendy fragrance, but with a mature kick from the booze. The longer this scent develops, the woodier and warmer it becomes, all the while the cherry note is shining through. It gets bonus points for its under-$65 price tag, too. Notes: Cherry; Raspberry; Apple brandy; Birchwood; Cedarwood; Vetiver; Vanilla; Orcanox Size: 1.0 oz. What I Love: Budget-friendly; Clean formula; Light and refreshing scent What I Don't: Not as long-lasting as it's as eau de toilette Customer Review: "Cherry pie fresh from the oven. Apple cider. Mulled wine. If you like a fresh, sweet fruitiness with warm spices mixed in, you'll love this. It's nostalgic and unique and celebratory and cozy. I don't usually like berry-cherry scents but this one is delightful. Highly recommend." — Ulta

Best Cherry Body Mist Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Sin Hair and Fragrance Body Mist $48 at Sephora Body mists get a bad rep for their juvenile, sugary-sweet compositions, but I can assure you that we've come a long way from the sprays we all used to wear in the 2000s. Ellis Brooklyn is one brand that is leading the charge in sophisticated, grown-up formulas. Vanilla Sin is one such mature scent that will make you feel both cozy and cool with its blend of nutty, creamy, and tart notes. Notes: Black cherry; Almond cream; Bourbon vanilla Size: 3.4 oz. What I Love: Great for layering; Budget-friendly; Can be used on hair What I Don't: It could have a better longevity Customer Review: "Immediately in love with this. It’s creamy, cozy, sweet, nutty, warm. It reminds me of a baked cherry almond tart. What I love about this is that the cherry isn’t a standout in this, but rather plays as a companion to the other notes. It makes this so well rounded." — Sephora

Best Unique Cherry Perfume Room 1015 Cherry Punk $100 at Lucky Scent This fragrance is inspired by the punk subculture of London in the 1970s, and if that's not the coolest perfume backstory, then I don't know what is. Despite cherry being in the name, it's not the hero note. In reality, this fragrance has more of a tartness that's grounded by leather and pepper. If you want a cherry perfume that's unlike anything else in your collection—and one you can share with your boyfriend—pick this one up. Notes: Cherry; Saffron; Sichuan pepper; Violet; Jasmine absolute; Mimosa; Patchouli; Tonka bean; Black leather Size: 1.7 oz. What I Love: A unique, interesting take on cherry; Unisex; Long-lasting What I Don't: Not a safe blend buy Customer Review: "When I was a child my grandmother used to buy me sour cherry candy. It was fruity with a strong hit of sourness but finished sweet and soft. This is Cherry Punk. Citrus cherry burst but ends mellow and sweet. I'm glad I added this to my collection. Great fun scent full of joy and reminds me of childhood summers. Wear this to the barbecue or out to the all-white party. Love it!" — Lucky Scent

Best Unisex Cherry Perfume Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Cherry Oud Eau de Parfum $425 at Neiman Marcus Guerlain's perfumes are pure luxury and Cherry Oud is no different. The brand's L'Art & La Matière collection is all about amplifying a raw material and crafting an "olfactory masterpiece," so in this case, it's oud wood. Oud can be divisive as it's intense, spicy, and lush, but here, it's perfectly complemented by tart cherries. Leather and roses make this fragrance all the more bold. With its androgynous sexiness, don't be mad if your partner steals a few sprays. Notes: Black oud wood; Red cherry; Turkish rose; Bulgarian rose; Leather, Size: 3.4 oz. What We Love: Unisex; Rich-smelling; A unique, interesting take on cherry; Strong projection What We Don't: May lean too masculine for some; Cherry note is very minimal Customer Review: "I bought this a month ago as a treat after I smelt it on someone walking past me and loved it. I loved the flexibility of choosing the different elements of the bottle and the packaging is gorgeous!" — Neiman Marcus

Why Trust Marie Claire

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire and brings nearly five years of beauty experience to this story. She is a fragrance fanatic, is constantly testing new beauty launches , and has reported on dozens of perfume stories including the best gourmand fragrances, the best coconut fragrances , and the best winter fragrances . She consulted a fragrance expert for this story as well.

Marie Claire is also an authority on perfume, having tested over 500 fragrances for the Marie Claire 2024 Fragrance Awards. We continually stay up to date on the latest fragrance trends, innovations, and releases.

How We Tested

To compile this list of the best cherry perfumes, Marie Claire Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger tested and reviewed dozens of cherry fragrances and and combed through countless customer reviews to find the top-rated options on the market.

Each cherry perfume was evaluated on notes, staying power, and its overall scent as the day went on.

Meet the Expert