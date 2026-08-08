Goodbye Coffee Scents—The Matcha Fragrance Trend Is Whisking Me Away

The most grounding summer scent.

Samantha Holender&#039;s avatar
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girl dressed in. green on a matcha background next to three matcha perfumes
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The biggest perfume trends of 2026 are comprised of fragrance notes I never in a million years would have thought to try. I’ve had rice water scents cluttering up my desk, tomato-flavored mists on my vanity, and too many pistachio, banana, and olive extracts in my inbox to process. But the most unexpected—and shockingly my personal favorite—has been matcha perfumes. Now don’t get me wrong: I like a Blank Street Daydream Matcha Latte as much as the next person, but I can’t say that I always dreamt of smelling like my afternoon pick-me-up. And yet, once I started smelling an assortment of matcha notes, I realized the note was surprisingly complex. It’s green, but not too grassy. There’s a bitterness that reads as vegetal, and, in many, an underlying creaminess that softens the scent into something intimate and skin-like.

Formulating it isn’t the easiest—there’s no real matcha plant to extract from. “Perfumers have to layer ingredients that together evoke the full sensory impression of matcha: green tea notes that capture that fresh, slightly bitter top, alongside softer, creamier elements that mimic a perfectly prepared bowl,” says Carol Han, the founder of Nette. The result is an accord that’s often reminiscent of peace and stillness. “We’re all looking for ways to slow down, and there’s something so inherently meditative about match, and it’s almost become this symbol of mindful living,” says Han. “Fragrance, at its best, does the same thing. It pulls you into a moment. People are drawn to matcha in perfumery for the same reason they’re drawn to it in life: it feels really grounding.”

Intrigued by summer's latest, and most enticing, perfume trend? Keep scrolling for the five best matcha fragrances to try before fall hits.

The Best Matcha Fragrances

Best Gourmand Matcha Perfume

Best Green Matcha Perfume

Best Matcha Skin Scent

Best Matcha Body Mist

Best Floral Matcha Perfume

What Does Matcha Perfume Smell Like?

“In fragrances, matcha is calming and clean, with both earthy and creamy notes,” says COO and Head of Creative Dossier, Ines Guien. Think of it more like how your matcha latte smells than the powder itself. “Matcha in fragrance appears as an accord of notes that balances the earthiness of green tea with more powdery or creamy lactonic notes for that scent we associate with matcha.” Matcha cannot be extracted, so creating the aura takes the careful work of an expert perfumer. It’ll differ brand to brand, but expect to see a combination of violet, coumarin (a tonka bean-like ingredient), milky or frothy lactones, and bergamot or cardamom.

What Notes Pair Well With Matcha Perfumes?

Matcha is a team player—you’ll typically see it alongside woody, citrus, or floral notes to help balance out its earthy energy. That being said, it’s a note that sits closer to the skin, so don’t expect the matcha sillage to project far; it’s much more intimate. But as is the case with everything in fragrance, the goal is to have fun. Layer as you see fit and create an olfactory personality that's uniquely you.

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Meet the Experts

fragrance
Carol Han

Carol Han is the founder of Nette. She starts every fragrance as a poem that captures an emotion — joy, calm, nostalgia, desire. That poem becomes the blueprint for the scent: it defines the emotional intention.

fragrance
Ines Guien

Ines Guien is a Chief Operating Officer at Dossier Perfumes. Guien's expertise encompasses strategic operations and business development within the consumer goods sector. In their role as Chief Operating Officer at Dossier Perfumes, they oversee the operational framework of a company specializing in inspired perfumes, catering to a market seeking affordable luxury scents. This position involves managing the intricate supply chain and strategic initiatives that support the company's diverse fragrance offerings, which are designed to emulate high-end designer perfumes. Guien's background includes contributing to the business development efforts at Le Labo, a company focused on unique perfume fragrances and body sprays.

Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.